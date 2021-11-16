Tryouts were recently held for the Vermont Twin State field hockey team and the roster was announced.
The Vermont Twin State roster includes: Paige Moody, Burlington; Karen Kapuscinski, Peyton Richardson, Reese Perry, Windsor; Hope Brunet, Abby Guenther, Mia Angwin, South Burlington; Elizabeth Tupaj, Essex; Caroline Hamilton, Grace Gardner, Elsie Davis, Hartford; Maya Waryas, Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson, Jaia Caron, Bellows Falls; Tatum Sands, Annabella Gray, Burr and Burton; Clara Andre, St. Johnsbury; Molly Lauren, Maddie Donaldson, Mount Abraham; Sophia Yates, Woodstock; Jenna Symon, Hannah Burrington, Mount Mansfield; Paige Comeau, CVU; Libby Stevens, Rice; Emma Philbrook, Milton.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Shungu honored
BOSTON – Vermont guard Ben Shungu has been named America East Player of the Week after posting a league-high 23-point scoring average to open the season. The conference made the announcement on Monday.
Shungu opened the season with a 19-point performance on Thursday (Nov. 11) at Northern Iowa. The graduate student made Vermont’s first basket of the season in a wire-to-wire 71-57 victory over the Panthers. Shungu went on to make 6-of-11 attempts from the floor and hit 3-of-7 attempts from long range.
Two days later, Shungu registered a career-high 27 points at No. 21 Maryland. The South Burlington native made 10-of-18 attempts from the floor and drilled a career-high four three pointers on six attempts. Shungu tallied 20 of his points in the first half against the nationally-ranked Terrapins.
Defensively, Shungu recorded five steals in the two games played, which ranks second in America East. The UVM guard also scooped up 5.5 rebounds per game.
Shungu paces the league in scoring average, total points (46), and three-point percentage (53.8%). Shungu is tied for the league lead in field goals (16), three-point field goals (7), and has the third-highest field goal percentage (55.2%).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
NU pair tabbed
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — On Monday, the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) announced its weekly awards for games played through Sunday.
Teammates Julia Masotta and Jillian Jackson from Norwich University earned Player and Rookie of the Week honors respectively. University of Southern Maine’s Haley McKim earned Goaltender of the Week.
Masotta scored twice and had three assists for five points to lead Norwich to a 2-1 week. She finished with an impressive +7 plus-minus rating and was on the ice for seven of Norwich’s 11 goals on the week.
Jackson scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Norwich to a dramatic come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Castleton on Saturday. She also scored a goal in Friday’s 6-1 win over Plymouth State.
RUGBY
NU in tournament
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s rugby team heads to the national tournament for the fifth straight season this weekend when it travels to Cherry Hill, N.J. for the 2021 National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) Division II Northeast Regional.
Norwich (7-1, 5-0 NEWCRC) is the No. 1-ranked team in the latest NCR Division II National Rankings, holding down the top spot for the last three weeks after a dominant effort to win the New England Wide Collegiate Rugby Conference.
Norwich will begin its quest for its first national championship on Friday at 11:15 a.m. when it takes on No. 5-ranked Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) at the South Jersey Rugby Football Club.
Tri-State champion Marist (No. 15) takes on MARC champion Georgetown (No. 12) in the other regional semifinal. The two winners will meet on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. for a berth in the final four set for Dec. 10 and 12 in Houston, Texas.
Norwich qualified for the national tournament for the fifth straight season after winning its fifth straight league championship with a 29-14 win over UMass Lowell. The Cadets won the New England Collegiate Rugby Conference (NECRC) title in 2016 and then won three straight Rugby Northeast titles from 2017-2019 as well.
Norwich will be looking to punch its ticket to its fourth national final four. The Cadets have finished third twice in 2016 and 2017, as well as a fourth-place finish in 2019.
IUP won the Allegheny Rugby Union title with an impressive 46-0 win over Kent State two weeks ago.
Marist beat Norwich’s fellow conference member Vermont 32-22 in the NCR Play-In Round this past weekend. Georgetown won the Middle Atlantic Rugby Conference (MARC) title over Bucknell to qualify for the national playoffs.
