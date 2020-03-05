BARRE — The No. 7 Thetford boys basketball team erased a 20-point deficit Thursday to stun No. 6 Peoples Academy with a 51-48 victory in Division III semifinal action at the Barre Aud.
The Wolves built a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and were flying high at the halftime break with a 30-13 advantage. The Panthers steadily clawed back in the third quarter, closing the gap to 38-31. It was all Thetford in the fourth quarter as the defending champs quickly charged past the foul-plagued Wolves.
Thetford was powered by double-digit scoring efforts from Alex Emerson (17 points), Ryan Wolf (13 points) and Eli Dunnet (12 points). Jackson Ransom added five points points in the victory. Charlie Veit paced PA with 22 points. Teammates Joe Buonanno (11 points) and Tamirat Tomlinson (seven points) also made key contributions before fouling out in the second half.
Thetford (13-10) will face No. 4 Enosburg ( 13-10) in Saturday’s 7 p.m. title game at the Barre Aud. The Wolves end the season at 13-10.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh 20, Norwich 14
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets fell behind in the first half and were unable to mount a comeback during non-conference action on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.
Norwich (0-1) and Plattsburgh (1-0) traded goals back and forth to open the game. The Cardinals’ Allie Vangas opened the scoring with her fourth goal of the season just over a minute after the initial draw.
Norwich junior attacker Emily Schromm got the home side on the board on a nice individual effort. She used her speed to gain the edge on her defender, opening up a window to goal to set up a shot into the upper-right corner.
After the Cardinals retook the lead on a free-position goal from Lindsay Guzzetta, Norwich sophomore attacker Kate Winstanley responded with her first goal of the game. She finished off a pass from Schromm to even the score at 2.
Plattsburgh responded with four straight tallies to jump out to a 6-2 lead. Deja Richardson scored two of the visitors’ goals during the run. Norwich junior midfielder Kathryn Preul ended the spurt with her third goal of the season by converting on a free-position shot.
The Cardinals once again were able to string together four consecutive goals to extend the lead to 10-3 with 9:47 remaining in the opening half. Frankie Porcaro notched her fourth and fifth goals of the season during that crucial stretch.
The Cadets clamped down on defense for the remainder of the half and closed the deficit to 11-8 entering the break. Some great vision from freshman attacker Valentina Drown set up open teammates for easy goals during the Cadets’ momentum swing. Winstanley and sophomore attacker Michaila Furchak each netted a pair of goals leading up to halftime.
The Cardinals opened the second half with goals from Kerri Corcoran and Porcaro for a 13-8 lead. The Cadets continued to battle throughout the rest of the game, but Norwich was unable to link together any scoring runs. Plattsburgh outshot the Cadets 41-29 and used its 22-13 advantage on draw controls to control the clock and possession.
Plattsburgh’s Sarah Braji recorded eight stops between the pipes to pick up her second win of the season. Senior goalie Lawson Hayes made 13 saves for Norwich.
The Cadets will head to South Carolina next week during spring break for a pair of games in Hilton Head. The Cadets will face Oneonta on Monday at noon before square off against Potsdam on Thursday at 10 a.m.
