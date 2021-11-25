The Castleton University men’s hockey team’s Terry Moran Invitational Tournament opens up on Friday at Spartan Arena.
The Spartans’ annual Thanksgiving tournament was renamed earlier this week, honoring the Spartans’ longtime assistant coach who helped build the program from the ground up.
Moran has been an assistant coach for the men’s ice hockey team since its inception in 2003-04.
Franklin Pierce and Arcadia open up tournament play with a 4 p.m. puck drop on Friday.
It has been a rough start to the Ravens’ season as they stand at 1-7. Franklin Pierce did pick up its first win on Tuesday, a 6-2 triumph over Framingham State.
Ryan Gorbett leads the way offensively for the Ravens with six goals. Three different goalies have seen starts for the team.
The Knights, playing in their inaugural season, have seen similar struggles and come in with a 1-7 record. Arcadia’s lone win came against Kings College last Friday.
James Spaargaren leads the Knights with three goals.
Host Castleton takes on Rivier University at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Spartans come in with a 1-6-1 record. Castleton’s lone win was in its opener against Wentworth Institute of Technology. One of CU’s best outings of the season came last Friday with a 3-3 tie against nationally-ranked Babson.
Brandon Picard and Anton Tarvainen both have three goals for the Spartans.
The Raiders are 3-3-1. After a 2-0 start, they have lost three of their last six games.
Milan Breczko leads Rivier with four goals and two assists.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Midd tournament
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College men’s hockey team will not be able to compete in its own FirstLight Great Northern ShootOut this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols, but three other teams will be in action.
Milwaukee School of Engineering plays Norwich at 7 p.m. on Friday, Milwaukee School of Engineering plays Plattsburgh State at 4 p.m. Saturday and Plattsburgh State plays Norwich at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Cadets enter the tournament with a 3-0-3 record. Norwich has a balanced offense with Clark Kerner leading the way with five goals.
The Raiders are 2-2-2, but have lost two of three coming in. Garrett Gintoli and Matt Hanewall have five and four goals apiece.
Plattsburgh is 4-3-1 and has won its last two games. Bennett Stockdale and Joey Mancuso have eight and seven goals respectively.
Yale 4, UVM 2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Four different Yale players scored and Nathan Reid made 23 saves as the Bulldogs defeated the University of Vermont 4-2 at Ingalls Rink in non-conference action Wednesday evening.
Robbie Stucker and Will Zapernick scored for the Catamounts.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM hosts Orange
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s hockey team (6-6-1, 4-3-1 HEA) returns home this weekend to host Syracuse (5-6-2, 4-2-0) in non-conference action from Gutterson Fieldhouse. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night.
Syracuse comes to Burlington having won three of its last four games. Last weekend they fell 1-0 hosting Penn State and then defeated them 6-3 in the second matchup.
UVM leads the all-time series against the Orange 3-2-0. Four of the five matchups have been one-goal games. UVM has won the last three contests. In their last matchup UVM defeated Syracuse 2-0 at Gutterson Fieldhouse during the 2018 Windjammer Classic. Theresa Schafzahl scored the game-winning goal in that contest.
