BARRE — The biggest night of the year for the Thunder Road track championship battles is about to take the green flag.
All four divisions are in action this Thursday at the Country Camper Midseason Championships with double points up for grabs that will set up the title chases for the rest of the season.
The points have been tight throughout the top-10 all year in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Allen Lumber Street Stocks. With 150 points going to feature winners on Thursday instead of the usual 75, plus added distance features for all divisions, the potential is there for big shifts at the top.
Current point leaders such as Shelburne’s Trampas Demers (Late Models) and Hardwick’s Jaden Perry (Flying Tigers) could break open the championship battle with a strong effort this week. Conversely, top runners such as Milton’s Scott Dragon that got off to slow starts can jump right back into the title picture with a victory or podium result.
For the Flying Tigers, even more is on the line. They will start the program by completing the final 30 laps of their rained-out Vermont Governor’s Cup feature, effectively making it a “triple-point” night.
The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models come into their 75-lap feature on double-points night with just 31 points separating the top-nine in the standings. Demers has a three-point lead over Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel and nine points over 2017 “King of the Road” Bobby Therrien of Hinesburg.
A similarly close battle has developed in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers. Jaden Perry entered last week’s event with a 10-point lead over Morrisville’s Brandon Lanphear.
Fans should keep an eye on Kyle Streeter, Derrick Calkins, and rookie Kasey Beattie. Although the trio are down in the standings, they are restarting the Governor’s Cup make-up feature in the top-three. All have the speed to stay up front – and doing so would help them make a big jump before the Midseason Championships even start.
In the Allen Lumber Street Stocks, the field is chasing E. Thetford’s Brandon Gray. The veteran had a close call last week, but took advantage of a well-timed caution to extend his point lead to 45 over defending champion Jeffrey Martin.
Still, just 32 points separate second from 10th in the standings. Martin, two-time champion Jamie Davis, junior J.T. Blanchard and rookie Kyler Davis are just some of those who could rocket to the front if Gray has an off night.
The Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors don’t race for points, but car counts have remained strong after their shift to a weekly division, with established Warriors like Brian Putney and Sean McCarthy going wheel-to-wheel against Justin Prescott, Jamie York, Tyler Whittemore, and other new names.
The Country Camper Midseason Championships go to post Thursday 6:30 p.m. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers start the night with the completion of their Vermont Governor’s Cup feature. This will be followed by added-distance, double-point events for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
GOLF
VTGA Jr. Match Play
RANDOLPH — The 2020 Junior Match Play Championships got going Tuesday with stroke play qualifying at Montague Golf Club.
Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux had a strong first round, shooting an even-par 70 in the 15-18 boys division. He is in first place heading into match play Wednesday.
Dorset Field Club’s Harrison Digangi shot 3-over 73 to put himself in fourth.
Country Club of Barre’s William Eaton shot 4-over.
Manchester Country Club’s Josh Cohen shot 8-over, while Stowe Golf Club’s Lincoln Sinclair shot 10-over, just making the cut for match play Wednesday.
Stowe’s Robbie Robinson shot 13-over. Robinson missed the cut line by three strokes.
In the girls 10-14 division, Rutland Country Club’s Teegan Duffy and Cedar Knoll Country Club’s Namo Chaisri were the only two girls to compete and both shot 20-over.
In the boys 10-14 division, RCC’s Ronan Duffy was fourth in the division with a 24-over round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.