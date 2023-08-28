BURLINGTON – The University of Vermont field hockey team suffered a 9-1 loss to eighth-ranked Syracuse on Sunday as the Catamounts wrapped up their season-opening weekend series.
Pieke van de Pas and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof each had hat-tricks to pace the 2-0 Orange. Sophia Lefranc scored the lone goals for the 1-1 Catamounts, snapping a 134-minute goalless streak for the Cats against the Orange. Vermont goalie Lauren Halenkamp posted a career-high five saves as she played all 60 minutes for the second game in a row.
“I think we were playing it pretty well toe-toe, really sticking to the game plan through two quarters — even into the start of the second half,” UVM coach Kate Pfeifer said. “We started to struggle with our ability to play against and defend (the Syracuse pressure) and then we started chasing. And then we knew as soon as we started chasing, we were going to have trouble.”
Van de Pas opened the scoring when she scored on an assist from Van den Nieuwenhof. With 30 seconds to go in the first quarter, Lefranc knotted the game when she scored off a cross from Alicia Battistelli.
The second quarter was relatively quiet until Willemijn Boogert scored on an assist from Van de Pas to give Syracuse the halftime lead. It didn’t take long for the Orange offense to wake up in the third quarter, as goals from Van den Nieuwenhof, Van de Pas and Hattie Madden opened the floodgates. Syracuse extended its lead in the fourth quarter when Van de Pas and Van den Nieuwenhof completed hat tricks. Bo Madden also added a goal for the Orange.
The Catamounts will return to action on Friday when they host Lafayette at 3 p.m. The first 100 fans will receive a complimentary ticket to that evening’s men’s soccer game against Cornell. Friday’s contest will air on AmericaEast.TV.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Cats hire Mangan
University Vermont women’s lacrosse head coach Sarah Dalton Graddock announced that Caroline Mangan will join her staff as an assistant coach. Mangan will work directly with UVM’s defensive unit.
“I am excited to welcome Caroline to our staff and program as our new defensive coach,” Graddock said. “Her success on and off the field at Fairfield has set her up nicely to take the next step in joining the college coaching ranks. I know she will have an immediate impact on our student-athletes and will be an incredible role model for everyone in our program.”
Mangan comes to the Green Mountain State after an impressive playing career for Fairfield University. A native of Bayville, N.Y., shewas a two-time captain of the Stags and was named MAAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Mangan also received IWLCA All-Region First Team honors, and was a US Lacrosse Magazine All-American Honorable Mention.
Mangan guided Fairfield through the MAAC Championship with victories over Quinnipiac (14-7) and Siena (17-4) and was named the MVP of the tournament for the second time in her career. She was later named Fairfield University Female Athlete of the Year.
Away from her playing career, Mangan served as an assistant coach for Westport PAL’s eighth-grade lacrosse team in Connecticut. She helped youth players increase their skill level and knowledge in preparation for high school.
Mangan graduated from Fairfield’s Dolan School of Business with a Bachelor of Sciences in Marketing & Sports Management and a Master of Sciences in Marketing Analytics & Strategy.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Castleton picked 9th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Plymouth State University women’s volleyball team was picked to win the 2023 Little East Conference (LEC) championship, according to the results of the 2023 LEC Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
Vermont State University Castleton was picked ninth in the poll with 10 points.
The Panthers, who have earned at least a share of the LEC regular season title each of the last three seasons, totaled 58 points and garnered four first-place votes in the poll. They posted an overall record of 21-7 last season, which included a 7-1 mark in conference play, and advanced to the LEC tournament final for the second time in three seasons in 2022.
Defending LEC tournament champion Keene State was picked to finish second in the league after totaling 56 points and securing three first-place votes.
UMass Dartmouth was picked to finish third in the preseason poll with 50 points and one first-place vote.