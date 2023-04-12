STOWE - Wednesday's girls tennis showdown between a pair of two-time defending champs quickly turned into a rout as Stowe breezed to a 7-0 victory over Montpelier.
The Division I Raiders prevailed in straight sets during every match against the D-II Solons. Julia Biedermann, Gabby Dochla, Charlotte Stevens, Kate Tilgner and Harper Freund put on a clinic in the singles action. Parker Reeves and Lucy Andrus triumphed at the No. 1 doubles spot, while teammates Lulu Paumgarten and Molly Bryan were in cruise control at No. 2 doubles.
Seven members of Montpelier's starting lineup from last year graduated, and five members of the current Solons' roster had never played a varsity match before Wednesday. Montpelier compiled a 12-2 record in 2021 and captured its eight championship in program history with a 4-3 semifinal win over Burr & Burton and a 4-3 championship victory at previously undefeated Middlebury. The Solons finished at 16-2 last spring after beating Middlebury, 5-2, to earn their ninth crown.
Despite Wednesday's loss, MHS coach JP Lassner still has faith that his team can dig deep later this spring in a bid for the first three-peat in program history.
“I’m super proud of every one of my players," coach Lassner said. "Everyone has improved dramatically and we have some excellent athletes. I have seen real improvements with every one of them since we started practice this year, and even as they played today."
Rachana Cherian, Sophia Sevi, Ruby McElwain, Allegra Muller and Emily Tringe rounded out the Capital City squad's singles order. Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner teamed up for MHS at No. 1 doubles, while Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey joined forces at No. 2 doubles during their team's season opener.
"We have been practicing hard, but there is no replacement for actual match play," coach Lassner said. "Given some time, we will be a force. Perhaps even by the end of the year, when it’s time to play the tennis that counts the most. We will continue working hard and improving - not only on our mechanics and point construction, but in our mental toughness and learning to play the big points better and what it takes to win matches.”
SINGLES
Julia Biedermann def. Rachana Cherian 6-1, 6-2
Gabby Dochla def. Sophia Sevi 6-1, 6-0
Charlotte Stevens def. Ruby McElwain 6-0, 6-1
Kate Tilgner def. Allegra Muller 6-1, 6-1
Harper Freund def. Emily Tringe 6-1, 6-3
DOUBLES
Parker Reeves and Lucy Andrus def. Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner 6-3, 6-1
Lulu Paumgarten and Molly Bryan def. Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey 6-0, 6-1.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 22, Milton 7
MILTON - Bella Bevins (two assists) and Halle Allen each scored four goals to help the Crimson Tide walk away with their first victory of the season Wednesday.
Paige Allen (three goals, two assists), Isabella Boudreault (two goals, three assists), Ruby Harrington (two goals), Jalona Mundo (two goals) and Grace Isham (two goals) also recorded multiple points in the victory. Medow Lafaille, Rayna Long and Maddie Frost added one goal apiece for the Tide. Bevins (six draws, five ground balls), Paige Allen (five draws, four ground balls) and Mundo (three draws) gave Spaulding a crucial advantage in time of possession. Halle Allen and Harrington each scooped up four ground balls in the victory.
"The key was our midfield of Bella Bevins, Paige Allen, Ruby Harrington and Jalona Mundo," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "They controlled the game - and specifically the draws. And we played as a team today. We moved the ball to open players and had 10 different goal scorers."
Reagan Decker tucked away four goals after firing off eight shots for Milton. Teammates Taylor Kieslich, Ella Stafford and Karissa LeClair added one goal apiece. LeClair (nine saves) and Sam Provost (two saves) combined efforts in goal for the Lancers.
U-32 12, Mount Mansfield 3
JERICHO - Raider Lydia Trombly notched her first varsity goal, while teammates Caitlyn Fielder (three assists) and Willa Long recorded hat tricks during Wednesday's lopsided victory over the Cougars.
Zoe Hilferty contributed two goals and one assist for the visitors, who held a 13-4 advantage on draws. Megan Ognibene (one assist), Anika Turcotte and Amelia Woodard also scored for U-32, while Natalie Beauregard dished out one assist.
Goalie Emily Fuller made 14 saves in the victory, compared to four saves by MMU netminder Ella Gilbert. Alyssa Benson (two goals) and Piper Whelan (one goal) paced the Cougars offensively.
"Highlights were the draws and well-rounded scoring," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "It was great to have Megan Ognibene back from prep school. She made a huge difference on the draw."
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, Milton 8
MILTON - Senior Olin Duggan caused four turnovers on defense, reeled in five passes in the end zone and dished out one assist Wednesday to propel the Solons past the Yellowjackets.
Gabriel Hall finished with three assists, one goal and three forced turnovers for the Capital City squad, which led 7-5 entering halftime.
"It was a contentious game with lots of foul calls and disputes that were eventually resolved, leading to a tightly played first half," Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. "We came out strong in the second half, breaking them twice and padding our lead. ...Our team just needed to slow down to solve Milton's four-person zone. Once we got into a rhythm, we moved the disc at will around the field and kept the Milton defense on their heals. And we came out in a zone look ourselves in the second half, which stifled their offense."
Montpelier will host Mount Mansfield at 4 p.m. Friday.
