ESSEX - Coy Lyford, Caleb Huntington, Nick Pierce and Colton Perkins wrestled their way to individual championships Saturday, lifting Spaulding to a first-place finish at the Michael J. Baker Classic.
Esssex placed second in the 22-team field. Plymouth (N.H.) wound up third in front of fourth-place Queensbury (N.Y.).
"I can't recall a time we've ever won the Essex Classic," Spaulding coach Darren O'Meara said.
Pierce and Perkins both made quick work of their opponents to keep their perfect records intact. Perkins overpowered Essex opponent Sebastian Coppola in 1 minute, 57 seconds during the 285-pound semifinal. He earned an 11-2 victory over New York opponent Brody Fountain, who competed for Franklin Academy.
Pierce kicked things off in the 126-pound bracket by pinning Colchester's Jayden Coppins in 1:38. The Tide veteran needed 1:42 to defeat Fair Haven's Trey Lee during the semifinals. Pierce claimed top honors by pinning Plymouth's Gianne Ciotti in 52 seconds.
"They were pretty dominant and didn't get tested too much," O'Meara said of Perkins and Pierce. "It's not that they didn't have good opponents, but they just wrestled really well. Nick had three wins and Colton had two. Colton's final opponent was a big heavyweight who moved well. He put on a pretty good show and had takedowns that a lot of heavyweights won't be able to do: leg attacks and great maneuvering. Nick is good on his feet now - he's always been really good on top. And he's had to beat some talented opponents. The biggest thing that's hard to count in wins and losses is the leadership. They really are good leaders and they've made the whole team better because of that. Their preparation for matches is great. And we have a lot of senior leaders on the team that fill that role. They're the standouts and they love it. They love making the other guys better, and that's important to us as coaches."
Lyford got things started in the 106-pound class by pinning Northern Adirondack's Owen Smith in 1:23. He prevailed by technical fall, 18-3, over Ogdensbrurh's Kierce Whitney in the semifinals. Lyford earned a 5-2 victory over Tanner King in the title showdown.
At 113 pounds, Huntington pinned Mount Abraham's Logan Pierro in 1:56 during the opener. He beat Essex rival Tennyson Miller in 3:21 to lock up a spot in the finals. Huntington held on for a 6-0 victory over Queensbury's Ryan Vanguilder to give the Tide crucial team points.
"Coy and Caleb were fantastic and really looked unbeatable," O'Meara said. "I don't know if there's anyone in the state who's as good as Caleb on his feet - in any weight class. He's fast and he's fluid, so it's very hard to stop him once he's started to move. And Coy came away with his first varsity tournament victory. He lost in the same tournament two years ago as a freshman against an Essex kid."
Spaulding's Jon Maurice battled to a runner-up performance at 220 pounds. He pinned Vergennes opponent Jamison Couture in 3:58 and silenced Otter Valley's Sam Martin in 1:44. Northern Adirondak (N.Y.) standout Trey McGee pinned Maurice in 3:01 during the final.
Alex Pouliot went 2-2 at 195 pounds to place fifth. He beat Queensbury's Jason Lepelle, 9-7, in the opening bout. Pouliot pinned CVU's Dom Davis in 2:27 before falling to Middlebury's Liam Wagner, 6-4.
"Jon got a couple takedowns and started make a couple errors and lost in the final," O'Meara said. "But he had a great weekend and worked his tail off to come from behind more than one. Jon at 220 and Alex at 195 both have a really good gas tank. They'll get down but they wear their guys down. And by the third period, they'll fight to get back in the match. It's exciting to see them get wins that the might not otherwise get if they weren't so well-conditioned."
Spaulding's Cameron Govea (152 pounds) and Elias Kalat (132 pounds) both placed fourth. Ryan Glassford (138 pounds) and Landon Farnam (182 pounds) secured fifth-place finishes for the Tide.
"We've had to overcome some adversity this month," O'Meara said. "And when we got to the school this morning, the track team's bus was broken down because of the cold. So we weren't sure, but we got on our bus and we made it to Waterbury. And then the bus started having problems from the diesel. We had to pull over and get to the park and ride. We had to get athletes up to Essex, and it didn't seem to rattle them a bit. Coaches and parents were on it. It could have been a wash and we could have not wrestled today. Because we have a lot of good people around the program, we rallied to make it happen. And the guys could have let this be an excuse to not have a good performance. But they did a good job not letting that affect the way they wrestled."
Spaulding maintained lots of momentum following a recent victory during the Berkshire Holiday Tournament at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, Mass. The Tide started the season by placing second at the Salem Blue Devil Classic in New Hampshire. O'Meara's squad wound up third at the Londonderry Holiday Tournament.
"Even the parts of our lineup that aren't the strongest are still fairly solid," O'Meara said. "We're not quite where we need to be for the end of the year - and we know that. But the trajectory is getting better and our totals are going up every tournament. We're in a pretty good spot."
Spaulding will return to action Tuesday at Mount Mansfield. Entering the mid-season stretch, O'Meara is optimistic that his grapplers will be in the hunt for a top result when CVU hosts state championships Feb. 25-26. New England Championships will take place March 4-6.
"Because of the Covid layoff, it was hard to know what we were going to be dealing with," O'Meara said. "The last time these guys had a competitive high school match was basically 21 months ago. And they were out of school for a year with remote learning. About half of them are in the trades center, so you don't know how many of these guys are just going to move on and become adults. And how many will want to go back into the wrestling room and back to the grind - when they're out there in the real world making money? The core group of leaders stepped up and brought a lot of guys back into the fold. There were some expectations of how good we could be if everything came together. But there were a lot of 'what-ifs?'. We feel pretty good about where we are and I'm just grateful to be out here coaching. That wasn't the case a year ago, and we would given our left arm to be able to go and compete. So we're above expectations right now - not content, but above expectations."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
U-32 40, Harwood 32
EAST MONTPELIER - Clara Wilson and Alaina Beauregard supplied nearly half of U-32's offensive output during Saturday's victory over the Highlanders.
Cara Richardson (six points) and Olivia Hogan (four points) also delivered strong showings for the Raiders, who made 6 of 9 foul shots. U-32 led 10-8 after one quarter, 22-15 after two and 30-19 after three."
"I thought we had a great defensive effort today," U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. "We have talked all week about playing each possession on the defensive end with passion and intensity. I thought the girls really stepped up to the challenge. Offensively, we are finding our identity more every game."
Emma Ravelin made Harwood's lone 3-pointer and finished with eight points. Eloise Lilley also scored eight points for HU, while Mia Lapointe (four points) and Jill Rundle (three points) added depth offensively. The Highlanders were 9 of 18 from the foul line.
"It was a winnable game," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "It's not like they were hurting us with a press, but they beat us to a lot of 50-50 balls. They hit shots and we didn't hit shots. And they got more opportunities because of their hustle. We lacked the energy we needed to come play with the first three quarters. We finally found it at the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth. Rebounding has really hurt us and we tried to make adjustments. And some people coming off the bench came in and did good things."
Harwood (2-6) will host Peoples at 7 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (2-6) will host Thetford the same day.
"Tom always does a great job with his girls and they really tightened things up in the fourth," Bennett said. "But we were able to settle down and work the ball."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harwood 48, Lamoille 44
HYDE PARK - The Highlanders struggled to score but dug deep defensively and found a way to outlast the Lancers during a close Capital Division showdown.
Cooper Olney (nine points) and Chris James (eight points) paced Harwood, which claimed its second victory in three games. Tobey Bellows, Lewis Clapp and Zach Smith added six points apiece for the Highlanders, who led by double digits on several occasions before Lamoille crept back into contention.
"It was a good game from start to finish," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "But Lamoille is very well-coached and was relentless with pressure while hitting some 3's down the stretch to close the lead from seven points to two points with a minute left. But two clutch foul shots by Tobey (Bellows) secured the game. We have a young trio of guards: Tobey is a sophomore and Cooper Olney and Boone Maher are both juniors. And they showed great poise and composure all night with just one turnover between the three of them. Chris James, Zach Smith and Lewis Clapp played a very strong-and-scrappy game, winning a lot of 50-50 balls and forcing turnovers in transition."
Harwood's Cole Hill (five points) and Isaiah Washington (four points) provided offensive balance. Their team earned its first victory of the season last week by blowing out Lyndon, 62-42.
"Cole Hill continues his climb back into things after a very big injury," coach Bellows said. "He looked very strong tonight both on the glass and with the ball."
Harwood (2-4) will travel to play Hartford at 7 p.m. Monday. Lamoille (3-5) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"It was a night where our shots just weren't falling at all," coach Bellows said. "And in seasons past, we would have just folded. But this group is growing up nicely and learning how to control pace and take care of the ball. This game was really great for us: more for how we reacted when things weren't going our way than for the outcome. This will help us continue to build character, and hopefully get us to where we want to be at the end of the season. And that, for us, is being a very difficult team to beat."
BOYS HOCKEY
Burr & Burton 4, Harwood 1
WATERBURY - Two goals and two assists by Matthew Grabher lifted the Bulldogs past the penalty-plagued Highlanders on Saturday.
Harwood was sent to the penalty box 10 times. The Highlanders committed two infractions in the opening period before being whistled for five penalties in the second period. The Bulldogs committed their only penalty with 43 seconds left in the third period.
Karter Noyes gave BBA the lead on a Grabher assist a few minutes into the second period. Harwood's Jacob Green evened things up four minus later. Grabher scored midway through the final period. Jack McCoy capitalized on assists by Grabher and Max Brownlee with less than five minutes left to play. Grabher scored from McCoy with 10 seconds on the clock.
Goalie Michael Hornby recorded 17 saves for BBA. Harwood Teighen Fils-Aime made 31 saves. Burr & Burton (4-6) will host Missisquoi at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (2-4) will host Woodstock the same day at 7:15 p.m.
