BARRE - Three hits apiece by Sage Johnson, Rebecca McKelvey and Alexis Brummert helped the Spaulding softball team get the monkey off its back Thursday by earning its first victory of the season.
The sluggers led the Crimson Tide to a 17-5 victory over Harwood, snapping a five-game losing skid. Sophomore pitcher Camille Marineau earned her first varsity win, limiting the Highlanders to six hits over five innings while issuing six walks and striking out seven batters in the complete-game effort. The Tide exploded for 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back, with nine players connecting for hits.
"Our team came out today ready for a victory," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. "We hit the ball hard - just solid off the bat. Rebecca Mckelvey hit one out of the park in the first inning, which really fired up the team. And our heads-up, aggressive running got us some well-deserved runs."
Johnson went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs. McKelvey also drove in four runs and wound up going 3-for-4 with a triple and a homer. Brummert went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Rory-Anne Glassford (triple, two RBIs), Alexis Otis-Leclerc (one RBI), Taylor Keel, Deanna Wild, Natalie Allen and Ella Lewis added one hit apiece in the victory.
Brook Reed suffered the loss on the mound after allowing 15 hits, issuing six walks and recording three strikeouts over four-plus innings. She went 2-for-2 at the plate and drove in a run. Cally Young added two RBIs for the Highlanders.
Spaulding (1-5) will travel to play Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (0-3) will host Thetford the same day at 3 p.m.
"We’ve had to do some rearranging these last few weeks, so things have felt a little bit scattered," Simpson said. "We collected ourselves today, and I know these athletes can do it again Saturday."
SOFTBALL
Blue Mountain 24, Williamstown 1
WILLIAMSTOWN - Kyra Nelson threw a complete-game no-hitter and the Bucks scored early and often during Thursday's five-inning victory.
Nelson issued four walks and recorded 11 strikeouts on the mound. Teammate Karli Blood went 2-for-5 with a triple at the plate. Blood scored three times and Kaylee Hamlett (1-for-3, triple) crossed home four times for the visitors. The Bucks led 3-1 after the first inning before opening the floodgates with eight runs in the second inning. Following a five-run third inning, Blue Mountain erupted for seven runs in the fourth.
Williamstown's Courtney Townsend reached base on a walk and scored her team's only run. Melody Davison and Lizzie Hallock split time on the mound for the Blue Devils. Davison gave up five hits, issued 12 walks and recorded three strikeouts over three-plus innings. Hallock took over pitching duties with one out in the fourth inning and allowed three hits while issuing zero walks.
Blue Mountain (6-2) will travel to play Northfield at 2 p.m. Saturday. Williamstown (0-4) will travel to play Oxbow the same day at 3 p.m.
U-32 27, Northfield 9
NORTHFIELD - A 14-run third inning allowed the Raiders to close out another five-inning victory Thursday.
Winning pitcher May Gould allowed two hits and one run during two innings of work. U-32's offensive standouts were Maryssa Rossi (3-for-4, five RBIs), Caitlin McGinley (3-for-5, double, three RBIs), Elyse Kelley (2-for-3, double, three RBIs), Caroline Flynn (2-for-4, triple, four !RBIs) and Kaydence Smith (2-for-3).
U-32 (3-3) will travel to play Lake Regon at 3 p.m. Saturday. Northfield (1-3) will host Blue Mountain at 2 p.m. Saturday.
BASEBALL
Harwood 8, Spaulding 0
BARRE - Winning pitcher Trevor Arsenault limited the Highlanders to a pair of hits over four innings Thursday, leading the Crimson Tide to their second shutout victory of the season.
Arsenault struck out five batters and issued one walk. Cole McAllister pitched the fifth inning and Dylan Bachand put the finishing touches on the shutout by taking over duties on the mound during the sixth and seventh innings.
"Trevor gave us a great start today," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He set the tone for us and showed tremendous veteran leadership. And Cole and Dylan did a nice job in relief to complete the shutout."
Danny Kiniry went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for the defending Division II champs. The senior's homer helped his team break things open during a five-run third inning. Zack Wilson and Averill Parker added one-run singles for the Tide. Arsenault was 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two runs scored.
Losing pitcher Jonah Halter allowed five hits and five earned runs while pitching all six innings. He issued two walks and struck out three batters. Nic Moran and Jackson Palermo recorded the only hits for the Highlanders.
"Defensively there were a few mistakes that, if cleaned up, would have led to a closer game," Harwood coach Dominic Moreno said. "Jonah Halter pitched well and was staying right around the strike zone most of the game. But offensively we couldn't get much going.
Spaulding (5-1) will travel to play Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (1-3) will host Thetford the same day at 3 p.m.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 14, Middlebury 5
MIDDLEBURY - Nine Solons reeled in passes in the end zone to overpower the Tigers during Thursday's clash.
"It was a cold, windy day on the grass," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "Middlebury is a talented, well-coached team. But they were shorthanded today with only eight players."
Pilar Abele (four goals, five assists), Sophia Flora (three goals, one assist), Finley Torrens-Martin (one goal, five assists) and Sophia Jerome (one goal, two assists) led the Capital City squad offensively. Grace Hall (one assist), Audrey Acosta, Elsie Mcdermet, Ruby Morehead and Dixie Shrout also scored for the Solons
"While the wind gave us some trouble, especially in the first half, we eventually figured it out and scored a few up-wind points," Keegan said. "A big factor in that was our defense, which generated turnovers so we could start our offense with a short field. This was a true team-effort game, with over half of our players scoring a goal."
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 4, U-32 3
EAST MONTPELIER - Solons standout Ruby McElwain dug deep at No. 3 singles to earn a much-needed victory over her former team Thursday.
The MHS transfer student was in a dogfight from start to finish but won a handful of timely points to secure a 6-4, 6-4 win over Maya Elliot. Allegra Muller triumphed at No. 4 singles for the Solons, earning a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Annora Sylvester. Montpelier's Ellie Duprey and Finn Lofgren beat Evelyn Rocha and Alicen LaPerle, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 2 doubles. Solons veteran Sophia Sevi prevailed by forfeit at No. 2 singles.
U-32 picked up points at No. 1 and 5 singles and also prevailed at No. 1 doubles. Salome Tchantouridze held off Rachana Cherian, 7-6 (4), 6-4, at the top of the singles order. Sylvia Emmons gave the Raiders another singles point by outlasting Emily Tringe, 6-2, 3-6, 10-1. Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox continued to shine at No. 1 doubles, serving up a 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 win over Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner.
"Sylvia Emmons had a great win and won soundly in the third-set tiebreaker," U-32 coach Karen Vatz said. "Salome played very well against Rachana, moving her around and keeping the ball in play until she had the opportunity to win the point. Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox made a great comeback after losing the first set to beat Julier Allen and Elizabeth Lassner."
The Raiders fall to 1-4, while the Solons improve to 3-1. Montpelier will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 3 p.m. Saturday.
SINGLES
Salome Tchantouridze (U) def. Rachana Cherian 7-6 (4), 6-4
Sophia Sevi (M) won by forfeit
Ruby McElwain (M) def. Maya Elliott 6-4, 6-4
Allegra Muller (M) def. Annora Sylvester 6-1, 6-1
Sylvia Emmons (U) def. Emily Tringe 6-2, 3-6, 10-1
DOUBLES
Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox (U) def. Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner 3-6, 6-3, 10-6
Ellie Duprey and Finn Lofgren (M) def. Evelyn Rocha and Alicen LaPerle 6-4, 6-1
BOYS TENNIS
Stowe 4, BHS 3
BURLINGTON - Impressive perseverance at No. 5 singles and No. 2 doubles led to crucial three-set victories for the Raiders during a rematch of last year's semifinals.
Parker Guffey rallied from a first-set loss at the No. 5 position, clawing back to secure a 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 win over Nevin Morton. Doubles partners Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic gave Stowe another huge boost at the No. 2 spot by outlasting Oscar Crainich and Ty Larson 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-6.
Stowe's TJ Guffey was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Auggie Reinhart at No. 3 singles. JP Marhefka and Woody Reichelt defeaated Isaac Dunkiel and Quinn Moore, 7-5, 6-2, at No. 1 doubles to help the Raiders avenge last year's 7-0 playoff loss to the Seahorses.
Stowe (3-0) will host South Burlington at 10 a.m. Saturday. Burlington (2-1) will host Mount Mansfield at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SINGLES
Hugo Crinich (B def Bo Graves 6-3, 6-4
Will Downey (B) def Ben Nissenbaum 6-2, 0-6, 10-5
TJ Guffey (S) def Auggie Reinhart 7-5, 6-2
Khiem Nguyen (B) def Max Biedermann 6-4, 6-3
Parker Guffey (S) def Nevin Morton 3-6, 6-2, 10-8
DOUBLES
JP Marhefka and Woody Reichelt (S) def. Isaac Dunkiel and Quinn Moore 7-5, 6-2
Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic (S) def. Oscar Crainich and Ty Larson 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-6
Harwood 5, Rice 2
SOUTH BURLINGTON - A singles sweep was more than enough to help the Highlanders keep their perfect record intact during Thursday's early-season victory over the Green Knights.
Lucas Brumm, Cole Baitz, Alvar Calvo, Daniel Steber and Colby Englehardt all triumphed in straight sets for Harwood (2-0). Rice (0-5) will host Colchester at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
