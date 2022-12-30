BARRE - Spaulding's Cole McAllister is a multi-sport gamer who's always willing to go the extra mile.
On Friday he dribbled about 70 feet with the basketball before delivering the dagger during the Crimson Tide's 56-53 victory over Montpelier.
The senior guard stole an inbounds pass with six seconds remaining and raced in for a fast-break layup to score the game-winning basket against the two-time defending Division II champs. McAllister added a free throw after being fouled on the play and his team prevented the Solons from launching a quality last-second shot to prevent overtime.
McAllister was also a star during last year's spring season, leading the 18-1 Tide to their first baseball title in 32 years.
"We just knew we could not let them get a clean look," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "And as the ref started to count down to five, Cooper (Diego) picked up more intensity jumping up and down and covering the inbounds pass. And when Cole jumped in the passing lane, I thought, 'I'd rather have Cole than anybody else in a footrace to the basket with another guy with just a few seconds on the clock.' He got down there pretty quick."
Tavarius Vance and Riley Severy paced the Tide with 13 points apiece. Diego (11 points), Isaac Davis (10 points) and McAllister (nine points) were also sharp in the victory. Severy grabbed 10 rebounds and nabbed three steals, while Davis finished with eight rebounds and two blocks. Diego wound up with seven assists and three steals.
"That's a really good team," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "They're returning most of the players from the team we beat in the semis last year. It never feels good to lose, that's for sure. But to lose in a tight game against a quality team like that, there's no shame in it."
The Solons have advanced to the D-II championship for three years in a row and earned a 66-43 semifinal victory over the Tide last winter at the Barre Aud. Although the Capital City crew has had Spaulding's number for many years, payback was sweet Friday for a Granite City squad led by eight seniors.
"This senior group is a lot more confident," Spaulding coach Willard said. "I wouldn't say that it's a weight lifted off our shoulders, but there were definitely some thoughts about us losing to them in the semis last year and us wanting to get that back. And with our schedule, this is definitely one of those games we circled and talked about where we were prepared to give our best effort."
Carson Cody (23 points) and Carter Bruzzese (13 points, three steals) were the top performers for MHS. Clayton Foster contributed six points and four assists for the Solons, while teammates Ronnie Riby-Williams and Andrew Tringe grabbed six rebounds apiece. The Solons (2-2) suffered their second setback of the season after falling to Rice, 73-55, two weeks ago.
"This put a sour taste in our mouth, which is good," coach Foster said. "It's a tough schedule early and to come out with a couple losses can be a good thing if we respond to the adversity. We're young and we're only going to get better as the season is going to go on."
Spaulding hit four 3's and went 6 of 10 from the foul line. Montpelier connected on six 3-point attempts and was 7 of 12 from the stripe.
"We missed some free throws in the first quarter and they missed some layups," coach Foster said. "We both left some opportunities on the table - that's what made it such a tight game. We'd all like to go back and have a play or two here or there, but it just doesn't work out that way."
Last winter the Solons faced all they could handle during the first two quarters of their semifinal against Spaulding and entered halftime clinging to a 29-27 lead. But the third quarter was a different story, as MHS pulled ahead 52-37 and easily snapped the Tide's 12-game winning streak.
Montpelier opened Friday's second half with 7-2 run to pad its lead to 11 points, briefly conjuring up memories of last year's Barre Aud clash before the Tide stormed back.
"I don't know about the players, but for me the thought was there," Willard said. "I talked to these kids the other day about trust and we're at the point in our program where there's a lot of trust between player-coach and coach-player relationships. And it showed tonight. I thought about the semifinal game, but I trusted that the guys were going to go as hard as they could for as long as they could and still give us a chance to win, even though we were down."
A layup by Cody was followed by matching 3-pointers from Diego and Foster, resulting in an early 5-3 Montpelier lead. Bruzzese pulled up on the right side during a fast break and launched a 3-pointer that fell through the rim with 5:23 on the clock. Severy scored in the paint after a timeout and then Vance made two free throws, slicing the gap to 8-7.
"Every group of seniors is a special group of seniors," Willard said. "But this group has played a lot of basketball together and they play very unselfishly. They know if there's a mismatch somewhere on the court and they'll work to get the ball in that position. And they all know where they add the most value."
A Cody foul shot was quickly neutralized when a short runner by Diego and two layups by McAllister pushed Spaulding in front 13-10. A basket by Bruzzese, a long-range shot from Foster and two Cody free throws made it a 17-13 lead for MHS. Severy followed up his own miss and punished the visitors with a putback to end Montpelier's mini-run, leaving the Solons with a 17-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
"Both teams had some opportunities where the shots didn't drop," Willard said. "And both teams handled that really well. There was a lot of grit on both sides. Both teams really played some great defense and I don't think there were very many uncontested shots throughout the game."
Diego picked Montpelier's pocket at the top of the key and elevated for an uncontested layup to kick off the second quarter. Ezra Morrison scored at the other end, but Severy answered back with a 3-pointer. A slick pass by Diego set up Davis for a weak-side layup and a 22-19 lead.
"We've got a little bit more size, especially when RIley and Isaac are on the court at the same time - that a tough matchup," Willard said. "Having so many seniors, it's a different drive that seniors have. It's not that they want to win more, but they press a little bit harder because they know that it's their last year."
Bruzzese hit a 3-pointer from the left corner before Davis scored again down low. Severy finished off a three-point play from the foul line halfway through the quarter. A Riby-Williams bucket and two free throws by Cody trimmed the deficit to 27-26. Riby-Williams drew a foul under the basket and went 1 of 2 from the line to tie the score. Off-balance floaters by Bruzzese and Foster fell through the cylinder and Cody added a bank shot to send Montpelier into the halftime break with a 33-27 cushion.
"It was loud," Willard said. "When you have a gym that's that loud, you don't have a home-court advantage or disadvantage. When it's that loud, both team just feed off the energy."
A Cody 3-pointer was followed by a Davis layup in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Cody responded with a jumper and a 3-pointer from the right side, extending the lead to 40-29. A Vance 3-pointer and a fast-break dunk by Severy fired up the crowd while closing the gap to 40-34. Diego countered a Montpelier putback with a basket, but Kleo Bridge scored at the other end for a 44-36 lead. Vance hit a 3-pointer from the left corner, Cody showed off his baseline moves for two points and then McAllister scored for the Tide. Riby-Williams ended the quarter with a basket for a 48-41 cushion.
Vance went 1 of 2 from the line during the opening possession of the final quarter and then showcased his athleticism with a layup in traffic. Davis scored in the paint to slice the deficit to 48-46. Cody drove toward the rim after a timeout and scored his team's first points of the fourth quarter, but Davis answered 10 seconds later. A Tide foul shot made it a one-point game, but the Solons regained momentum with a 3-pointer by Bruzzese and a backcourt violation by the Tide. Vance battled through a double team to score in transition and then Diego survived hard contact to tie things up at 53-53 with 2:30 on the clock. Both teams struggled to score down the stretch before McAllister stole the show at the end.
"If I had to take anything back, I wouldn't have called that last timeout and I would have let the kids play," coach Foster said. "It was probably over-coaching that last possession."
Montpelier (2-2) will host U-32 at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (4-0) will travel to play Middlebury at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"The kids were really excited to get that win," Willard said. "But we do recognize that we can't look past anyone else now. We have to get back in the gym and we have to start thinking about Middlebury."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lamoille 46, Harwood 24
HYDE PARK - The Lancers established a 16-point lead in the first half and never took their foot off the gas while spoiling the Highlanders' perfect record.
Emily Hutchins and Evie Pirie scored eight points apiece for Lamoille and teammate Marielle Benoit chipped in with six points. The Lancers led 9-3 after one quarter, 25-8 after two and 40-14 after three.
"Lamoille played consistent all night long and we had a terrible night shooting," Harwood coach Tom Young shot. "We got 50 shots off and I was happy with each of those shots. But unfortunately we only made 10 of them. I like my team's effort and I appreciate the hustle. It just wasn’t our night."
Quinn Nelson scored seven points for HU and helped her team outrebound Lamoille 34-27. She grabbed 14 boards and blocked five shots.
"Quinn had a decent night for us. She had 14 boards five blocks and I think seven points.
"I was impressed with both my point guards out there: Eloise Lilley and Cierra McKay," Young said. "Sadie Nordle and Addie Olney also stepped in and they were able to handle the pressure from Lamoille. It just came down to making shots."
Lamoille (1-2) will host Lake Region at 7 p.m. Monday. Harwood (3-0) will travel to play Spaulding at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.