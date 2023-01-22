BARRE - Spaulding girls hockey standout Hannah King recorded four goals and one assist Saturday to become one of the top-10 scorers in program history.
The senior forward was sharp out of the gate, scoring two early goals in a span of 23 seconds to set the tone for an 11-0 victory over Rutland.. Her hot hand helped the Tide build a 4-0 lead in the opening period before making it a double-digit lead in the second period.
"It's quite an accomplishment for Hannah," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "She doesn't take a day off. Every practice, every drill, every game since Day 1 her freshman year she works hard. Her speed and fearlessness make her dangerous for other teams and she's earned every point she's put up. I'm very happy for her."
The Tide defense limited Rutland to just one or two scoring opportunities each period. Spaulding goalie Mattie Cetin made four saves to help her team secure its sixth shutout victory of the season.
"These games can be tricky," Lawrence said. "You have two programs that are in different places. We're contending with a lot of good teams near the top of our division and Rutland is in transition after graduating a lot of talented seniors. But you still have to go out there and compete."
The Tide happily spread around the scoring, with a trio of athletes registering six-point performances. Rebecca McKelvey recorded a natural hat trick and finished with four goals and two assists. Molly Parker contributed one goal and five assists, while playmaker Ellie Parker dished out assists on each of the Tide's first six goals.
"Today we really wanted to focus on moving the puck well, supporting the puck carrier and getting everyone involved," Lawrence said. "I thought everyone did a nice job with that. We utilized all of our lines, got a lot of kids going and also had opportunities to try different lines and even give kids rest."
Molly Parker ignited the fireworks show by scoring from the high slot 50 seconds into play. Ellie Parker and Lanie Thayer notched assists. King scored two minutes later on feeds from Ellie Parker and Molly Parker. The Tide gained control of the puck after the ensuing face-off and King promptly fired another shot into the back of the net, with Ellie Parker and Molly Parker notching assists once again. McKelvey capped the first-period scoring with 2:56 on the clock, thanks to assists by Gracie Lunt and Ellie Parker.
Spaulding netted six goals during the final nine minutes of the second period. McKelvey extended the lead to 5-0 with 8:11 on the clock by capitalizing on assists by King and Ellie Parker. It didn't take long for McKelvey to complete her hat trick, as Ellie Parker set up the Tide scoring leader for a 6-0 advantage with 5:24 left in the middle period.
McKelvey and Molly Parker assisted King 32 seconds later and then Peyton Laperle scored 22 seconds afterwards on assists by Avery Burke and Kaya Moulton. McKelvey fired home a shot with 24 seconds on the clock for a 9-0 lead. Molly Parker and Lunt registered assists. King tallied her fourth goal 19 seconds later on assists by Molly Parker and McKelvey. Rylee Pelletier scored her second goal of the season following a nice passing sequence from Thayer and Burke midway through the final period.
Goalie Sierra McDermott turned aside a whopping 62 shots for the visitors.
"Their goalie Sierra is great," Lawrence said. "It's challenging for her to face that many shots and she didn't flinch. Her effort and many of her saves were very impressive."
Rutland (0-12) will host Harwood at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (12-0) will host CVU-Mt. Mansfield on Jan. 28 at 3:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
U-32 2, Rice 2
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Madalyn Covey and Hannah Drury scored go-ahead goals for the Raiders Saturday, but the Green Knights equalized twice to salvage a tie.
Covey scored with 7:49 left in the second period for a 1-0 lead. Caitlyn Fielder and Alex Pickel registered assists. Rice's Abby Booth knotted things up at 1-1 on a Grace Raleigh assist with 10:08 left in the third period. Fielder assisted Drury gave U-32 the lead again with 6:16 on the clock. Emeri Rasco came through in the clutch for Rice with 1:49 left to play, capitalizing on an Eliza Fischer to make it a 2-2 contest. Both defenses held strong during the five-minute overtime to prevent any more goals.
Rice netminder Sam Plunkett finished with 19 saves, while U-32 goalie Renee Porter made 31 saves. The Raiders (3-8-1) will host Hartford at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Green Knights (3-6-2) will host Stowe the same day at 5:25 p.m.
Brattleboro 3, Harwood 0
WATERBURY - The Colonels snapped a six-game losing skid Saturday while earning their first shutout victory of the season. Harwood (0-10) will travel to play Rutland at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Brattleboro (2-9) will host Woodstock the same day at 4:45 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
U-32 2, Hartford 1
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders collected their fifth straight victory Saturday while snapping the Hurricanes' eight-game winning streak.
Max Scribner continued his red-hot scoring streak by firing in the game-winning goal with 16 seconds remaining. Brenden Tedeschi and Tae Rossmassler recorded assists on the late strike, preventing Hartford from forcing overtime.
The Raiders pulled ahead with 11:01 left in the second period when assists from Scribner and Lance Starr set the stage for a goal by Tedeschi. Hartford's Ozzie DeFlice tied things up with 1:48 remaining in the third period before Scribner had the final word.
U-32 goalie Duncan Mathies recorded 28 saves, while Davey Bradley stopped 22 shots for Hartford.
U-32 (8-1) will host Burlington at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday during the Raiders' annual Pink the Rink night. Hartford (8-3) will host Stowe the same evening at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.