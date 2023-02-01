BARRE - Spaulding's Isaac Davis faced one of his biggest interior challenges of the season Wednesday and showed his true colors when it mattered most.
An six-point outburst in the third quarter by the 6-foot-7 power forward served as far more than just a confidence-booster for the undefeated Crimson Tide against defending Division III champ Hazen.
Davis' squad was in dire need of every point it could muster after falling behind by seven points in the second quarter, and his hot hand after the break was instrumental in Spaulding's 55-43 victory.
"Isaac had six straight points and he played big," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "They did a really good job being physical and closing in on Isaac and Riley (Severy). But we started out the second half and got some really good movement with the ball and we got it into Isaac quickly. We were able to score before they were able to get any double-teams on him and it really ignited our offense."
Tavarius Vance buried a trio of long-range shots for the Tide and finished with 16 points. Cooper Diego (13 points), Cole McAllister (nine points) and Riley Severy (seven points) also came through in the clutch for Spaulding. Davis and Severy each finished with three blocks.
"We played a very good first half, but in the second half Spaulding went to a 2-3 zone and we struggled to hit shots," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "Their length and overall size made it very difficult for us to execute our offense in the second half. Spaulding is a fantastic team: They have size, shooting and great athletes. We just had one bad quarter and that’s all it takes against a team like that. But it was a great experience for us and tonight had a playoff atmosphere. We may have lost, but I love our kids. Nobody plays harder or with more heart than they do. I am the luckiest coach in the state to be able to coach these kids."
Hazen's top scorers were Brendan Moodie (13 points), Tyler Rivard (12 points) and Xavier Hill (eight points). Rivard grabbed 12 boards to break Tim Shedd's program record for rebounds. Rivard has now crashed the glass 800 times, while Shedd graduated with 793 rebounds.
"The No. 1 part of our game plan was to slow them down in transition," Willard said. "Tyler Rivard is a big, strong kid and he's going to score some points. He rebounds well on offense and they get him some good looks. But transition is where he can really exploit his size and athleticism. So we made it a point to really slow that down."
Rivard scored in transition a minute into play and then teammate Jadon Baker raced back to block a fast-break scoring attempt by Severy. McAllister went 2 of 2 from the line to the tie contest and then Davis swatted away a high-percentage shot in the paint by Hazen. Moodie made a contested runner and Rivard added a foul shot for a 5-2 lead. McAllister hit a 3-pointer midway through the quarter to tie the game, but Hill assisted Moodie on a quick inbounds play for a 7-5 advantage. An unselfish series of passes led to a basket down low by Severy, knotting things up at 7-7. Hill scored to briefly give the Wildcats the lead again before Zach Wilson used a soft touch to set up Severy for a close-range bucket. Rivard powered past a pair of Tide defenders and scored at the end of the quarter, pushing his team in front 11-9.
Gabe Michaud went 1 of 2 from the foul line and then a backdoor pass by Rivard set up Baker for a 14-9 advantage early in the second quarter. A Diego 3-point attempt from the right side bounced off the front of the rim, hit the backboard and fell through the cylinder with 5:38 on the clock. Rivard was fouled after grabbing two straight offensive rebounds and went 1 of 2 from the line for a 15-12 cushion. Davis rejected a shot in transition and then hauled in a defensive rebound, but Spaulding couldn't capitalize on the offensive end. Bank shots by Gabe Michaud and Rivard extended the lead to 19-12 midway through the quarter.
"Our guys were all trying to keep each other calm and collected," Willard said. "And as a coaching staff, we were too. The players take control of their own energy and emotion and they'e conscious of what's going on. Being one of the last undefeated teams in the state, we know we're getting everybody's best shot. Hazen was going to come out with a lot of pressure and we knew we were going to battle that. And we had to be a little bit more patient for a little bit longer than we normally anticipate."
McAllister picked off a pass near the scorer's table and dribbled in for an easy layup, ending the Wildcats' mini-run. Hill scored on Hazen's next possession and then his team entered the bonus with 2:08 left in the second quarter. Free throws by Rivard and Moodie were sandwiched around a Vance 3-pointer. Vance went 1 of 2 from the line and fired up the home crowd with a layup, leaving Hazen with a 23-20 halftime advantage.
Moodie used his speed and poise to score the first basket of the third quarter. Davis blocked a fast-break attempt by Rivard and then the Tide veteran scored in the paint. Baker responded with a jump shot to keep his team in front by two possessions. Diego slashed along the baseline and scored for Spaulding before blocking a 3-point attempt by Moodie. Davis sliced the deficit to 27-26 and then used his massive wingspan to block a Wildcats shot near the top of the key. A Davis putback gave the Tide their first lead of the evening with 3:30 left in the third quarter. Baker answered with a jumper from the right side on Hazen's next trip up the floor, but Davis scored again a few seconds later. The Wildcats failed to capitalize on two foul shots and paid the price when Diego scored in traffic. A steal and layup by McAlister gave the Tide a 36-30 lead to close out the third quarter.
Moodie swished in a 3-pointer to kick off the third quarter and then Vance countered with a basket. A steal and fast-break layup play by Diego padded the Tide lead after a Hazen timeout. Rivard answered with a basket, but Vance drained a 3-pointer and went 2 of 2 from the foul line for a double-digit lead. Hill scored after a timeout before a weak-side layup by McAllister kept the margin at 10 points. Vance buried a 3-pointer from the left corner and then collected a defensive rebound. The Tide missed a pair of free-throw attempts before Rivard went 1 of 2 from the line. Two free throws by Noah Ronson, a transition basket by Brennan Langlais and a one-handed dunk by Severy helped the Tide put the finishing touches on the victory
"Hazen's defense is one of the best that we've seen," Willard said. "We seemed pretty good in transition early, but they definitely slowed it down and made us have less possessions than we're normally used to. And they get back on defense in transition just as well as they get out on offense. They're just really, really balanced in transition."
Hazen (11-2) will travel to play Peoples Academy on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Spaulding (10-0) will host Lake Region at 7 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
U-32 75, Williamstown 48
WILLIAMSTOWN - A double-double by junior guard Calean Zeilenga gave the Raiders a crucial edge during Wednesday's Capital Division victory over the Blue Devils.
Zeilenga scored 11 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for U-32, which used a 21-11 run to pull away for good in the second quarter.
"Caelan had a game early this year and shot it really well and scored 22 points," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "He hasn't scored it as well for us since then, but the coaches know and his teammates know that he's a capable scorer. He can catch and shoot from the perimeter and he can put it on the deck and get to the rim. We've all been encouraging him to look for those opportunities - but also when you're not scoring, find other ways to contribute. He's come so far with his defensive positioning and his level of competition on the boards. It was really nice to see that pay off for him in the stat sheet and it was certainly something we needed."
Luke Page scored a team-high 22 points for the Raiders after going 9 of 12 from the floor. He also contributed six steals, four rebounds and two assists.
U-32's Ed Sayers scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and wound up with five rebounds and two steals. Aiden Boyd finished with seven points, nine rebounds and three assists in the winning effort. Sawyer Mislak also tallied seven points for the Raiders, who entered the second quarter with the score knotted at 10-10. U-32 led 31-21 entering halftime and was in front 45-35 after three quarters.
"The game started slow on both sides," Gauthier said. "We were trying to figure each other out early and we decided to switch things up and go with our halfcourt trap. And I think that defensive pressure made them a little uncomfortable. We were able to force some steals that got us going in transition. And obviously when you can create easier scoring opportunities, it's going to help."
Evan Bailey paced the Blue Devils with 20 points after going 9 of 10 from the foul line. Teammate Brady Donahue scored nine of his 18 points during the final eight minutes. He was 5 of 6 from the line and hit a trio of 3-pointers.
"Donahue can really score," Gauthier said. "He has a quick-release shot and his range is beyond 24 feet. He was certainly a defensive focus for us tonight."
Williamstown went 19 of 24 from the stripe as a team and made five 3's. The Raiders cashed in on 9 of 16 free-throw attempts and nabbed 16 steals collectively. Five U-32 players combined for the Raiders' six 3-pointers.
"Coming into tonight's game, we were more focussed on ourselves," Gauthier said. "Collectively, we don't feel like we've played up to our potential consistently this season. Tonight the strategy was pretty simple: We want to play to our potential. And a lot of different guys gave us a lot of positive things. Hopefully this will be another positive step as we build toward Randolph on Saturday."
U-32 (3-9) will host the Galloping Ghosts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Williamstown (2-9) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Friday.
Peoples 60, Harwood 59
MORRISVILLE - Chandler Folensbee went 2 of 2 from the foul line Wednesday with 1.6 seconds remaining to lift the Wolves past the Highlanders.
Folensbee finished with 35 points after being sent to the foul line 18 times. Teammates Sawyer Beck and Hudson Mace chipped in with nine points apiece. Harwood's top scorers were Tobey Bellows (15 points), Cooper Olney (10 points), Cole Hill (eight points), Boone Maher (seven points) and Parker Davey (seven points).
"It was a tough environment to play in, for sure, and it was just another tough loss," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "It was a very tough call with 1.6 seconds in the game that ultimately decided the outcome. Follensbee buried both shots, showing very good composure."
Harwood (5-7) will travel to play Montpelier at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Peoples (5-7) will host Thetford at 7 p.m. Friday.
Montpelier 69, Lake Region 43
ORLEANS - The Solons made 13 shots from behind the 3-point line to overwhelm the Rangers during Wednesday's Capital Division contest.
Carson Cody (18 points) and Carter Bruzzese (12 points) paced MHS. Teammates Hayden Lilley and Kleo Bridge scored 11 points apiece, while Clayton Foster added seven points for the Capital City crew. Owen Rogers scored a team-high 14 points for the Rangers.
Montpelier (8-3) will host Harwood at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Lake Region (2-9) will travel to play Spaulding at 7 p.m. Friday.
BOYS HOCKEY
U-32 4, Harwood 1
MONTPELIER - The Raiders warmed up during Wednesday's scoreless opening period before putting on a scoring clinic against the Highlanders.
Max Scribner opened the scoring on a River Sciarrota assist with 12:49 left in the second period. Cam Tatro doubled the lead in the second period, thanks to a Grady Smith assist with 6:29 on the clock.
The Raiders scored again with 9:46 left in the second period, with Tatro tallying his second goal. Joseph Tucker and Grady Smith notched assists. Colton Warren fired home another shot for U-32 with 8:54 left to play on assists by Scribner and Hazen Stoufer. Harwood's Eli Herrington broke up the Raiders' shutout bid by scoring with 59 seconds on the clock. Goalie Henry Lumbra made 26 saves for the Raiders, while Teighen Fils-Aime recorded 40 saves for HU.
Harwood (3-7) will travel to play Stowe the same day at 7:30 p.m. U-32 (9-2-1) will travel to face St. Johnsbury at 3 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 1, BFA-St. Albans 1
ST. ALBANS - The Comets spoiled the Crimson Tide's bid for a perfect season Wednesday, firing nearly twice as many shots on goal as the visitors to make their repeat championship ambitions fully clear.
"Tonight was our lowest shot total of the season and we missed the net a lot," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "We had some good looks and maybe we were trying to be too fine with our shots, rather than shooting for rebounds sometimes."
Spaulding pulled ahead in the first period when Rebecca McKelvey scored on assists by Molly Parker and Hannah King. The Tide's leading scorer beat BFA's goalie with a low, glove-side shot during a power play.
"I thought we played our best first period of the season," Lawrence said. "Our bus was late leaving Barre and we had to get ready in 10 minutes and get out there and play and the girls were ready. We didn't give up a shot the first five minutes of the game and really controlled the play. Unfortunately, even with their goalie giving up rebounds, we couldn't get to that second shot and extend our early 1-0 lead."
BFA equalized midway through the second period on an unassisted effort by Grace Fraties. The Comets standout blocked a shot near the Tide blue line and skated up the ice before making the most of a breakaway opportunity.
The Tide earned a power play with 2:43 remaining in overtime, but Spaulding committed a penalty of its own 49 seconds later to squander the opportunity.
"As the game went on the forwards started to press a bit, trying to get the tie-breaking goal," Lawrence said. "And we started to try to carry the puck too much, rather than continue to chip it in and make the BFA defense work harder. I can't fault the kids for wanting to score - that's great. But we made it harder on ourselves at times."
BFA goalie Makenna Montgomery registered 13 saves, while Tide netminder Mattie Cetin stopped 26 shots.
"Mattie made a bunch of nice saves tonight," Lawrence said. "Our defense did a nice job mixing up how we get out of our zone. And forwards were winning their battles to get pucks out and in. It just felt like even when BFA would go on runs of applying pressure, we were calm - and for the most part, still positionally sound."
Spaulding (13-0-1) will travel to play Essex at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. BFA-St. Albans (7-4-2) will host Hanover (N.H.) at 5:30 p.m. the same day.
"Overall, this was a good game for us," Lawrence said. "It's a tough place to play and we had to battle through adversity and a lot of physicality. And our girls were tough: I'm really proud of them. It's a good building block for these last six games before playoffs"
U-32 2, Missisquoi 1
HIGHGATE - Hannah Drury scored twice on Caitlyn Fielder assists Wednesday to help the Raiders earn a payback victory over the Thunderbirds
Rory Schreindorfer gave MVU the lead on assists by Emily Airoldi and Addison Gates with 12:33 left in the second period. Drury equalized for the Raiders with 6:55 left in the middle period before scoring the game-winner with 7:29 left in the third period.
Goalie Adalaide Croteau made 12 saves for the Raiders, who suffered an 8-6 loss to the Thunderbirds on Dec. 14. Missisquoi netminder Jadyn Lapan finished with 21 saves.
Missisquoi (5-7-1) will host the Kingdom Blades at noon Saturday. U-32 (5-8-1) will travel to play Harwood the same day at 3:30 p.m.
