BARRE - Spaulding's Rebecca McKelvey continued to score like it's her full-time job Friday and she could have easily started a side hustle by re-selling hats.
The senior forward buried three goals to lead her top-seeded team to a 7-0 girls hockey victory over CVU-Mount Mansfield during the Division I semifinals. When she tallied her final goal with 3:09 left in the second period, hats of all shapes and sizes - Cowboy, baseball, winter - were tossed toward the corner of the rink in celebration.
"We were just ready," McKelvey said. "We were focused from the beginning. We showed up here three hours before the game and we had some team bonding time. We knew it was going to be tough. Last time we had a lot of penalty minutes against them, so the whole idea was to stay out of the box. And we did a really good job of that and we didn't let them get to our heads. We did the simple things, we got it in deep, made good passes and Rayna (Long) was phenomenal today. Overall, it was just really good team play."
Long registered 21 saves in goal to spark her team's 10th shutout of the season. Top-seeded Spaulding (20-0-1) advances to the final for the third time in four years and will face either No. 3 Burlington-Colchester (14-5-2) or No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (14-4-3) in Wednesday's 6 p.m. championship at the University of Vermont's Gutterson Fieldhouse.
"I was not going out my senior year for hockey losing in the semis," McKelvey said. "We have a sign in our locker room that says, 'Get to the Gut.' We tap it before we get on the ice every single game. And that was the game plan the whole day, the whole season. And it's been an undefeated season again."
Seniors Hannah King and Molly Parker also scored for the Tide, while eighth-grader Peyton LaPerle recorded two goals and one assist. Sophomore Ellie Parker dished out three assists and McKelvey notched two assists. Freshman Gracie Lunt and eighth-grader Amelia Healey contributed one assist apiece.
"We have a really young team this year and we had an eighth-grader score two goals tonight," McKelvey said. "The confidence was there today. At the beginning of the game you could tell that everybody was nervous. But once we got that third goal, we started to settle in and do the right things and we realized that this is our game. And for the seniors, this is our last time playing here. So we knew that we were going to give it our all and do the simple things and get the good passes."
Spaulding's seniors have gone a combined 69-4-5 during the past four years while recording three undefeated regular seasons. The Tide finished with a 2-17-1 campaign in 2019 before running the table the following winter and going 22-0 for the first perfect season in Vermont girls hockey history. Two years ago Spaulding wound up at 7-1-1 during a Covid-shortened season. Last year coach Dave Lawrence's squad pieced together a 19-3 record and nearly upset unbeaten BFA-St. Albans in the final.
"I never would have thought that throughout my high school career we would only lose four games playing for Spaulding," Molly Parker said.
The leadership of five seniors this winter has been crucial for the Granite City squad. But the Tide's title hopes were dealt an off-season blow when potential returners Corrina Moulton, Chelsea Bell, Portia Berard and Lily Tewksbury transferred to different schools. The massive personnel shift placed a much bigger burden on Spaulding's two juniors, two sophomores, five freshmen and five eighth-graders.
"It put big holes in our lineup, for sure," King said. "But with the eighth-graders and the freshmen that came in, they filled those holes in bigger ways than anyone on the team thought possible. They've just shown up big-time for us. It's been great to see them practice with us and just elevate themselves to a different level."
Spaulding skated to a 4-3 victory over MMU-CVU on Jan. 28 before closing out the regular season with a 3-0 victory over the CougarHawks. The Tide were the only D-I team to earn a first-round bye during the playoffs and returned to the ice as sharp as ever following an eight-day layoff.
"We came into it hard and we played really well in the first period," Molly Parker said. "We knew it was going to be a tough game, but I don't think we expected us to come out with this much speed. The energy we had at the start today was crazy and we didn't stop working all the way until the end."
CVU-MMU starting goalie Grace Ferguson stopped 18 shots and teammate Ella Gilbert (14 saves) also filled in between the pipes. Their team finishes the season at 13-8-1.
McKelvey fired an early shot from the left slot to test Ferguson and the Tide kept their foot on the gas for the remainder of the showdown. Spaulding pulled ahead with 11:30 left in the first period when McKelvey assisted King during a set face-off play. The Tide doubled the lead with 7:09 left in the period, with Molly Parker setting up McKelvey for her first goal.
Parker dove toward a rebound opportunity outside the right post 50 seconds later and nearly tucked away another goal. The play led to a lengthy injury delay, and eventually Ferguson was forced to leave the game to receive medical attention. The CougarHawks were dealt another blow when they were hit with a cross-checking penalty, but their penalty-killing unit rose to the occasion.
Spaulding was whistled for a tripping penalty with 4:15 on the clock, giving MMU-CVU nearly two minutes on the power play. MMU-CVU captain Tess Everett almost scored on a close-range bid a few seconds after the ensuing face, but Long used her body to keep the puck out of the net. Healey stopped a shot with her stick before her team was able to return to even strength.
LaPerle unleashed a shot that was nearly redirected into the back of the net by Ruby Harrington, and a last-minute shot by King was blocked. CVU-MMU's Megan Rexford was a few inches away from getting her stick on the puck during a quick rush at the other end before the first period ended.
Spaulding's Lanie Thayer was denied on a follow-up shot following a counterattack at the beginning of the second period. The CougarHawks were whistled for a tripping penalty with 11:06 on the clock and LaPerle quickly applied offensive pressure on Gilbert during a loose-puck situation outside the right post.
McKelvey lit the lamp on assists by LaPerle and Ellie Parker for a 3-0 lead with 9:33 left in the second period. A minute later Gilbert smothered a shot from the right slot by Molly Parker, but she wasn't as fortunate when Parker fired another shot across the goal line midway through the period. Laperle skated in for a five-hole goal 29 seconds later, giving the Tide a 5-0 advantage.
Spaulding's Kaya Moulton fired a shot from the right boards that whistled just wide of the near post later in the second period. Healey and Ellie Parker assisted McKelvey for the hat trick with 3:09 left in the period, extending the lead to 6-0. LaPerle capped the scoring on an assist by Lunt in the third period.
"This is the most packed I've seen the BOR for a girls game that didn't have a follow-up with the boys," King said. "It was just really great to see the community come out for all of us and to support us - and just know there wasn't a second expectation coming right after us. It was really great to play in front of that big of a crowd."
BOYS HOCKEY
U-32 4, Hartford 2
BARRE - The No. 3 Hurricanes outshot the No. 2 Raiders 44-20 during Friday's semifinal, but four goals from Hazen Stoufer made all the difference as U-32 advanced to the final for the first time in seven years.
Netminder Duncan Mathies stopped 42 shots to help his squad snap the Hurricanes' 10-game winning streak during the Division II quarterfinal at the Barre Aud. U-32 improves to 19-2-2 and will face either No. 1 Mount Mansfield (20-2) or No. 5 Stowe (15-7) in Wednesday's 8 p.m. final at the University of Vermont's Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Goalie Davey Bradley stopped 16 shots for Hartford (18-4). The Raiders pulled ahead with 9:56 left in the first period when Stoufer capitalized on assists by Lance Starr and Colton Warren. Stoufer made it a 2-0 game on a feed from Lance Starr with 4:19 left in the opening period. Hartford's Nolan Morlock closed the gap to 2-1 on a Cavan Benjamin assist with 2:54 on the clock in the same period. Connor Tierney scored on a Blaine Gour assist to tie things up at 2-2 with 4:23 left in the second period. Stoufer had the final word down the stretch, scoring on an unassisted effort with 8:02 on the clock before cashing in on a Warren assist with 4:31 on the clock.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 59, Hartford 33
MONTPELIER - The two-time defending Division II champs locked up a spot in the semifinals for the fourth straight year Friday while extending their winning streak to 13 games.
The fourth-seeded Solons hit 10 3-pointers and refused to let any Hurricanes reach double figures during the decisive quarterfinal victory. Carson Cody hit four long-range shots for MHS and finished with 18 points. Teammate Clayton Foster buried a trio of 3-pointers and scored 17 points in addition to drawing four charges on the defensive end. Carter Bruzzese (14 points) also hit three 3-pointers for the Solons.
"We played really well defensively and we made it hard for any of their guys to get a shot," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "We had to find our way a little bit offensively. They were playing really well defensively and were keying on Carson and Carter. And we got Clayton in some open spots and he had 10 points in the first quarter."
Ronnie Riby-Williams (10 rebounds) and Andrew Tringe (eight rebounds, three blocks) were additional weapons in the winning effort. Brody Tyburski (nine points) and Joey Beggs (eight points) led the way for Hartford, which trailed 14-7 after the first quarter. The No. 5 Hurricanes fell behind 31-15 during the second quarter and were down 43-19 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
"Up 16 at halftime, we really didn't make as many adjustments as we normally will," coach Foster said. "We felt really good about how we were playing man-to-man defense. We limited them to 15 first-half points, and then we held them to four in the third quarter."
Hartford ends the season at 18-4, while Montpelier (19-3) will take on No. 1 Spaulding (22-0) in Monday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud. The Solons suffered a 56-53 loss to the Tide in Barre on Dec. 30 before enduring a 69-53 defeat during a rematch in the Capital City on Jan. 20.
"Early in the season, it felt like we were trying to just hold onto the lead in that game," coach Foster said. "I made the mistake of calling a late timeout and had to inbound the ball again. We learned a lot that first game and we didn't play well in that second game. There's a sour taste in our mouth, for sure. And I think our kids will be ready to go Monday night."
The Solons will attempt to advance to the final for the fifth year in a row and will rely on a handful of the same athletes who led the MHS soccer team to its second title in three years last fall. Three years ago coach Foster's team suffered a 53-52 championship loss to Fair Haven following a disputed call in the final seconds. The Solons beat North Country, 65-57, in the 2021 final before routing MSJ during a 66-39 victory in last year's title game.
"I know that we can play with Spaulding," coach Foster said. "They're certainly the team to beat in Division II and they have the size and they have the athleticism. We'll have to play a really good game in order to beat them and we're going to have to shoot the ball really well. But if we do that, we can hang around and maybe knock them off."
Spaulding 65, Harwood 38
BARRE - The No. 1 Crimson Tide inched one step closer to their first championship in 21 years by holding off the No. 8 Highlanders during Friday's Division II quarterfinal.
Cooper Diego (17 points), Isaac Davis (15 points) and Tavarius Vance (14 points) paced Spaulding, which improves to 22-0. Riley Severy scored six points for the Tide, while Noah Ronson and Cole McAllister finished with five points apiece.
The game was tied at 13-13 after the first quarter before the Tide pulled ahead 29-19 in the second quarter. Spaulding's lead swelled to 45-26 at the end of the fourth quarter and the Tide refused to let the Highlanders back in contention at the end. Spaulding went 15 of 21 from the foul line, while Harwood was 8 of 12.
"I don't think the score was reflective of the game at all," Tide coach Jesse Willard said. "Even when we opened it up to 19 points, we were up by 16 and Noah it a 3 to make it 19. But the game didn't feel that far apart. They were right there with us most of the time and they played with a lot of energy. ..They're a good team and they have some big kids that can play with Isaac and Riley. And they have good guards who know how to play basketball. Tonight Cole got in a little foul trouble early, which changed the way we could pressure the ball. But Mason came off the bench and provided really good balance for us in the first half. And overall we hit the shots we needed to hit."
The top scorers for Harwood were Cole Hill (12 points), Cooper Olney (11 points) and Tobey Bellows (nine points). The Highlanders were unable to play any home games during the regular season due to flooding issues in their gym last fall, but they showcased their potential during an early-season 53-47 victory over D-II semifinalist North Country (20-2).
"It's a tough way to end the season," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "We did a nice job in the beginning and we were able to stay with them. We were down by 10 at half, but we could not get the ball in. They had good shots and they just didn't fall. These kids have fought really hard through adversity and I'm so incredibly proud of them. All they've done is just work hard and keep their heads down and never complain. They're just a wonderful set of kids. And I'm not sure that there's a coach in the world that loves their kids more than I do."
Last year Spaulding ended the season at 20-3 after losing steam in the second half during a 66-43 semifinal loss against Montpelier. The Tide claimed payback this winter by securing a regular-season sweep over the Solons.
"I think it would have been more interesting if we had been on opposite sides of the bracket and seen each other in the final," Willard said of the Solons. "But we also saw them in the semis last far and it's a fitting story that we meet them in the semifinals this year."
Spaulding relies on five senior starters, while Montpelier has three sophomores in the starting rotation. Although the Tide are skilled shooters from beyond the arc, coach Willard knows that Montpelier may be one of the few teams in Vermont that can match his team's accuracy from the perimeter.
"Both teams are who they are," Willard said. "We've had pretty balanced scoring, and they have too. Where we get it from is a little different: We try to attack the rim a little more, and they can fill it up really quick from the 3-point line. I wouldn't say it's a contrast of styles, but we each have our own style of basketball. And both teams are really good at the style that they play with."
Hazen 101, White River 62
HARDWICK - Tyler Rivard crashed the glass 28 times Friday and boosted his career rebounding total to 996 boards as his second-seeded squad reached 100 points for the first time in program history.
"We turned up our defensive intensity in the second half and we shot the ball extremely well and made 16 3's," Hazen coach Aaron Hilli said. "White River is a very young, athletic and hard-working team. They will be a team to watch next year."
The Wildcats power forward finished with 17 points and also contributed five assists and five blocks during the Division III quarterfinal. Brendan Moodie hit nine 3-pointers for the reigning champs and wound up with 33 points. Xavier Hill scored 24 points and dished out eight assists for Hazen (19-3).
Leading the way for No. 7 White River (13-9) were Tatlin Griffin (24 points), Brayden Russ (13 points) and Donovan Craven (10 points). Their team entered halftime trailing 44-37 before Hazen extended its lead to 71-46 in the third quarter.
"It was a very physical and intense first half," coach Hill said. "Xavier carried us with 19 points in the first half. He was terrific. Our bench also came in and did a wonderful job. Sully Laflam and Ryan Morrison gave us huge minutes when we were in big foul trouble. Then we played a tremendous second half and Brendan exploded for 24 points. I am very proud of our effort tonight. The game was much closer than the score would indicate. W
Hazen will face No. 3 Thetford (16-5) in Thursday's semifinal. The Panthers locked up a Barre Aud berth with Friday's 60-55 victory over No. 6 Vergennes. Hazen suffered a 47-42 loss to Thetford on Jan. 11 before winning the rematch, 74-55, a month later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.