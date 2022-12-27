BARRE - Spaulding has made hot starts its calling card early in the boys basketball season.
Tuesday's 77-39 victory over Mount Abraham was another classic example as the Crimson Tide improved to 3-0 heading into one of its biggest games of the winter.
Senior forward Riley Severy erupted for 25 points and Tide went to work early and often on their way to establishing a 16-0 lead. Severy fired up the crowd with three dunks and a pair of 3-pointers while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out four assists.
"Every day at practice, the moment he walks in he's a force," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "He's always worked hard and he's always been on the glass for us. It was good to see him be a force tonight in transition for us - getting us those dunks - and getting those 3's. He's showing that he's more than just a big guy who can be strong in the post."
Tavarius Vance finished with 14 points in the winning effort. Teammate Cooper Diego was another spark plug, tallying six points, eight rebounds and six assists.
"Cooper saw the floor very very well tonight," Willard said.
Cole McAllister scored eight points for the Tide, while Brennan Langlais recorded a career-high seven points in the victory. Big man Isaac Davis finished with seven rebounds and four rebounds for Spaulding, which will host two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier at 7 p.m. Friday.
Owen Frizzell wound up with a team-high nine points for the Eagles (1-2). The Tide made 11 of 15 attempts from the foul line and hit four 3-pointers.
Spaulding raced out to a 19-0 lead against Harwood last week before wrapping up an 82-50 victory. The Tide were also sharp from the start during a season-opening 67-35 victory at Burlington. Spaulding was in front 16-10 after the first quarter, carried a 30-15 advantage into halftime and ended the third quarter with a 49-23 lead over the Seahorses.
"You definitely don't want to be down going into Montpelier," Willard said. "Playing Burlington at Patrick (Gym) was such a cool experience for our guys. The energy we played that whole game with is now something we're trying to get back to. And we can play with a lot of energy for 32 minutes. All the guys work very hard, No. 1-12. It's what we want to see going into a game against a team like Montpelier, who is also going to give it all they have for all 32 minutes with no drop-off in energy."
Davis scored down low to start the game and added an old-fashioned three-point play. Following a block by Vance, Severy sank two free throws before making a shot in the paint to keep the Tide in command. Severy picked off a pass at the top of key during the Eagles' next possession and dribbled all the way up to floor for an uncontested dunk with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Severy stepped behind the 3-point line on Spaulding's next trip up the court and drained a long-range shot, extending the lead to 14-0.
Brenden Oxford hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to end the Eagles' scoring drought with 3:18 on the clock. Severy responded with a 3-pointer a few seconds later and then Vance went 2 of 2 from the stripe, making it a 19-3 contest.
Gavin Bannister and Vance traded baskets before Diego scored in transition and made two foul shots for a 25-5 advantage. Diego grabbed a defensive rebound and threaded the needle with a full-court pass to Severy for a dunk. Diego assisted Zack Wilson a few seconds later, stretching the lead to 29-5 and leading to a Mount Abe timeout. Diego nabbed a steal and made a layup to help his team close out the first quarter with a 31-5 cushion.
"It's encouraging," Willard said. "We're always talking about how starting a game - or a half - is important. And it shows the talent our top five starters have on both the offensive and the defensive end. We've been jumping out to a big quarter without the other team having 16-18 points as well. And our ability to hold teams early says a lot about our defensive ability."
A Noah Ronson 3-pointer and another Severy dunk gave Spaulding a 36-5 lead. Frizzell responded with six quick points to give the Eagles some momentum. Vance made a foul shot and then set up Severy under the basket midway through the second quarter. Unselfish perimeter passing led to an open jumper by Wilson for a 42-11 halftime lead.
McAllister opened the third quarter with a putback and then Norman Benoit scored for the Eagles. Diego assisted Vance before Ian Funke drained a 3-pointer at the other end. Davis found McAllister up the floor for a fast-break layup on back-to-back possessions. Bannister made a short jumper after a timeout and then Vance, Severy and Ronson scored down low. A full-court pass in transition led to another Vance layup to keep Spaulding in total control. Chance Dennecker capped a 5-0 Eagles run with a 3-pointer, but a long-range shot by Vance closed out the quarter with Spaulding in front 63-23.
A bucket by Funke and 3-pointer by Frizzell helped Mount Abraham make some baby steps toward progress in the fourth quarter. But Severy went 2 of 2 from the line and baskets by Davis, Langley, McAllister and Wilson slammed the door on the Eagles. A reverse layup in traffic by Langley with 2:24 left to play underscored the fact that Spaulding's depth will be a key factor over the course of a long season. The Tide suffered a 66-43 loss to Montpelier during last years's semifinals and will be hungry for payback on their home court Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vergennes 43, Williamstown 27
WILLIAMSTOWN - Finley Jacobsen (19 points) and Kyra Bradford (11 points) guided the Commodores past the Blue Devils on Tuesday.
Natalie Beliveau and Courtney Townsend scored seven points apiece for Williamstown, which held a 16-14 lead entering halftime. Vergennes rallied in the third quarter and pulled ahead 36-19.
"We talked about being ready because they are going to crank up the pressure," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "Unfortunately we didn't maintain our composure. I was pleased that we bounced back in the fourth quarter and competed, outscoring them 8-7. We showed some signs of improvement in some areas. This is going to be a season-long process, but I think we are starting to figure some things out."
