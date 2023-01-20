MONTPELIER - Super sub Noah Ronson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter and the Spaulding boys basketball team never relinquished the lead during Friday's 69-53 victory over two-time defending champ Montpelier.
Cole McAllister scored eight of his 14 points in the first quarter to help the Crimson Tide build a 21-11 advantage. Spaulding headed into halftime in front 35-26 and held a 51-36 advantage after three quarters.
"Noah has been in an offensive rhythm the last three games," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "He's one of our best 3-point shooters. And against Lyndon he saw that he could get in double digits without hitting 3's. He also hit some big shots against Lamoille - and all that carried over into tonight. And his 3-pointers happened to be back-to-back in the first quarter. He gave our guys a little spark, and Cole had a great first quarter too. He came out like a senior on a mission. That first quarter was fun to watch him use his skill-set in the open court."
Cooper Diego scored a team-high 17 points for the Tide to go along with four assists and three steals. Big men Isaac Davis (13 points, seven rebounds) and Riley Severy (10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists) dominated the interior to help Spaulding keep its perfect record intact. Tavarius Vance (seven assists), McAllister (five assists, three steals) and Zach Wilson (five rebounds) helped round out the Tide's balanced attack.
"Noah came off the bench and made a couple 3-pointers in the first quarter and that definitely hurt," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "Both teams were ready to go and I didn't sense any over-excitement before the game. They shot it well and we didn't. That 10-point lead was three possessions right there. And we felt like we were always down three possessions until the end."
The Tide made seven foul shots in the final quarter to prevent a comeback by MHS. Spaulding extended its winning streak to eight games and maintained its spot atop the Division II rankings in front of Fair Haven (9-0), North Country (8-2), Montpelier (6-3) and Hartford (7-1).
"Our senior leadership has a lot to do with it," Willard said. "As sophomores they competed in the Metro. And they learned what it takes to compete against some of the best athletes in the state. Last year we had the depth we had and we just fell a little short to a great Montpelier team. This year they're all leading like a senior group. Our starting five, they all made varsity as a sophomore. So it's what we expected. And it's not just our size - it's our depth of experience as well."
Montpelier's top scorers were Carson Cody (20 points), Carter Bruzzese (17 points), Ronnie Riby-Williams (eight points) and Atif Milak (seven points). The Solons suffered their third setback of the season following a 73-55 loss at Rice and a 56-53 defeat at Spaulding.
"Not that you want to lose three games in the first half of the season, but we're kind of where we expected to be," Foster said. "We knew it would be tough to beat Spaulding and Rice. And we know we've played one of the toughest schedules in Division II. We wanted to prepare ourselves early. These two games with Spaulding are a measuring stick for Division II and we're only going to get better."
The Tide will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Monday. The Solons will travel to play Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"Spaulding has size across the board," Foster said. "Their size around the perimeter is tough and they're so good defensively because they're so big. It was hard for us to get in the gaps tonight and make scoring plays."
BOYS BASKETBALL
U-32 49, Lake Region 39
EAST MONTPELIER - Track and field star Luke Page showed off his athleticism while scoring 20 points and grabbing 17 rebounds to lead the Raiders to their second victory of the season Friday.
"We have taught and coached rebounding more this year than any of my other years at U-32," Raiders coach Dan Gauthier said. "The kids have been great and they've been super receptive. We've talked about some of the finer things as far as technique - and that it's a contact sport and sometimes you have to be a little physical. Our rebounding has gotten better over the course of the season and that's really helped us be more competitive in games."
Sawyer Mislak contributed nine points and two assists in the victory. Teammate Ed Sayers finished with seven points, three rebonds, two steals and two blocks. Fellow Raider Caelan Zeilenga addd five points, four rebounds and two steals.
Charlie Thompson (14 points) and Lincoln Racine (10 points) led the way for Lake Region. U-32 hit a trio of 3-pointers, while Lake Region made one. The Raiders were 12 of 16 from the foul line, compared to a 6-of-14 effort by the Rangers.
The Rangers limited the Raiders to zero points during the first 5:30 of the second quarter, but U-32 regained its shooting form in the second half to prevail.
"We've struggled to score for chunks of time throughout the season - it's something we're trying to work on," Gauthier said. "In that second quarter things really came to a halt. But to our guys' credit, we didn't let it impact the defense end. And that's really critical. Obviously we want to score points. But if the ball isn't going in the basket, if we can hold things down on the defensive end we can continue to have a chance to have some success. And I thought we did that in the second quarter, so that was progress for us."
Racine sank a mid-range jumper on Lake Region's first possession before Page hit a 3-pointer from the left corner. Following matching foul shots by U-32's Aiden Boyd and Lake Region's Aidan Poginy, Alex Keane crashed the glass and made a layup for a 7-3 U-32 lead. Thompson responded with a jumper, but Lake Region's next trip up the floor was spoiled when Boyd took a hard charge in the lane. Mislak hit a runner from the top of the key in transition before a Boyd runner in the lane capped the first-quarter scoring with U-32 in front 11-5.
An old-fashioned three-point play by Thompson gave the Rangers a spark early in the second quarter. Thompson sliced the deficit to a single point by grabbing an offensive rebound and converting the putback. An Owen Rogers layup pushed the Rangers in front 12-11 entering the final three minutes of the first half. Rogers hit the front end of a 1-and-1 situation from the stripe and then Keene assisted Mislak to finally end U-32's scoring drought with 1:30 on the clock. Sayers and Lake Region's Justin Young elevated for putbacks during the closing seconds of the half and U-32's Andrew McKinstry added two foul shots for a 17-15 halftime lead.
Mislak hit a 3-pointer from the right corner in the opening minute of the third quarter and then watched Poginy counter with a long-distance shot for the Rangers. Page score four quick points for the Raiders, off-setting back-to-back baskets by Racine and Poginy. Boyd set up Keene for a layup midway through the quarter and Page added another basket and a foul shot. Two foul shots from Sayers gave the Raiders a 31-23 lead to wrap up the quarter.
Page gave the Raiders their first double-digit lead of the game and Zeilenga followed with a layup and a 3-pointer, making it a 38-23 contest. Page scored in the paint before Racine answered with two foul shots and a field goal. Page and Ed Sayers both capped three-point plays from the foul line, extending the lead to 46-27. A Racine layup was negated by two Mislak free throws. Thompson scored on a pair of trips up the court, but time was not on the Rangers' side as U-32 easily put the finishing touches on the double-digit victory.
U-32 (2-7) will host Middlebury at 7 p.m. Monday. Lake Region (2-7) will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hazen 63, Harwood 43
HARDWICK - The Wildcats shot ahead early and maintained a comfortable lead until the final whistle during Friday's Capital Division clash.
Tyler Rivard recorded his signature double-double for Hazen, recording 25 points and 17 rebounds. Teammate Xavier Hill finished with 12 points, six assists and five steals, while Brendan Moodie chipped in with 11 points for the Wildcats.
Cole Hill (16 points) and Lewis Clapp (six points) paced Harwood, which faced a 19-9 deficit after the first quarter. Hazen led 32-25 entering halftime and extended its lead to 50-33 at the end of the third quarter.
"I'm very happy with the way we played against a very quality opponent," Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said. "It was a super physical game by both teams. We responded well and we were able to pull away. Jadon Baker was outstanding for us tonight on the defensive end."
Harwood (3-6) will travel to play undefeated Spaulding at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Hazen (9-1) will attempt to avenge its lone loss when it hosts Thetford the same day.
"We're looking forward to that one," coach Hill said.
