PAXTON, Mass. — Automatic. Routine. Those are just a couple of the words associated with the extra point kick. It’s the play where you go to the refrigerator or bathroom when watching a football game at home.
Not so in Anna Maria’s 27-26 victory over Castleton University in Saturday’s Eastern Collegiate Football Conference game at Caparso Field. The extra point attempts were most eventful.
It was a game in which Castleton once held a 17-0 lead only to see Anna Maria roar back to tie it at 20-20, forcing overtime.
Anna Maria was about to win it 21-20 with a minute remaining in regulation time but Kristopher Carroll became the hero, temporarily, when he burst through the line and blocked the extra point kick by Marino Vedova to keep the game tied.
Castleton had the ball first in the overtime procedure which has both teams starting a possession 25 yards away from the goal line.
Castleton scored on a 1-yard run by Lucas Morse.
Noah Crossman, one of the outstanding kickers in the region, did not convert on the point after.
Devin Tolbert scored for Anna Maria on a 10-yard strike from Ryan Russell.
This still put a ton of pressure on the shoulders (foot) of Drew Sinclair. He drilled it through the uprights and sprinted to midfield, pumping his fists and raising his helmet high in the air to the Anna Maria fans.
“I have been hurt all year and limited to kickoffs,” said Sinclair who was attempting his first PAT of the game.
“Coach showed a lot of respect for me. Marino is a great kicker.”
“Before the kick, I just trusted my holder and trusted my snapper.”
It was not the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s finest moment. While a jubilant Sinclair was celebrating, a brawl broke out between the teams.
Emotions were high and when calm was restored on one part of the field, another brawl would break out several yards away.
“That is not what we stand for,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said in addressing the team after the game.
The day got off to a great start for the Spartans. Caezar Williams returned the opening kickoff all the way to the Anna Maria 34 and with Simon Davis Jr. ripping off significant chunks of yardage. the Spartans drove deep into the red zone.
Quarterback Evan Smith scored from a yard out and Crossman drilled the point through the uprights for a 7-0 lead with 9:41 still to play in the opening quarter.
Crossman’s 26-yard field goal and a spectacular catch in the end zone by Chance Fee on a 38-yard laser from Smith extended the lead to 17-0.
The Amcats went into the halftime locker room on a high. Ryan Russell tossed a scoring pass to Uthma Ajia just 31 seconds before the half and Vedova’s PAT made it 17-7.
The accurate Crossman was money again with 11:39 left in the game. His 20-yard field goal lengthened the lead to 20-7.
Russell, who did not start the game, was just heating up. He threw touchdown passes to Hayden Braga and Justin McMillen to tie the game at 20-20.
Vedova lined up for the PAT that would put the Amcats ahead for the first time but Carroll, the standout linebacker from Brattleboro, broke through and stuffed the kick.
That set the stage for overtime and the improbable heroics of a quarterback who did not start and a kicker who had not been placekicking all day.
It was a devastating loss for the Spartans who had a possible bowl berth on the line along with a winning record. The loss meant that they finish the season at 5-5.
Anna Maria hiked its record to 5-4.
The Spartans finish with an ECFC record of 4-2 and Anna Maria at 3-3 in the league.
“It is not the way we wanted to end the game or end the season,” Volpone told the players. “But we didn’t make the plays.”
Castleton’s ground game, which had made strides in the latter third of the season, was clicking again as Davis, Morse and Devin Wollner rushed the ball productively. Davis collected 84 yards on 19 carries, Morse 83 yards and a touchdown on his 14 carries and Wollner 59 yards to show for his nine carries.
Smith was 10 of 20 for 165 yards and a TD passing.
Crossman was terrific with his punting, once flipping the field with a 53-yard boomer and pinning the Amcats inside the 20 with two of his three punts.
Russell was the architect of the comeback. He completed 25 of his 32 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns.
Linebacker Kevin McDonough led the Spartans defense with 11 tackles. He also broke up a pass. Other defensive leaders included Jacob Griggs with nine tackles, and Jordan Wright with eight tackles (two for a loss totaling 13 yards) and a pass breakup.
It looked to be a happy ride home for the Spartans once sitting atop a 17-0 lead.
Instead it was 150 miles of soul searching.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLTufts 65, Middlebury 38
MEDFORD, Mass. — Middlebury College quarterback Cole Kennon threw four touchdown passes on Saturday but he was outdone by Tufts quarterback Michael Berluti who threw seven touchdown passes and ran for another in Tufts’ 65-38 victory over the Panthers in the season finale.
Middlebury completes the season at 7-2 in Bob Ritter’s final year as head coach.
MEN’S BASKETBALLCSU-Fullerton 94, Vermont 85
FULLERTON, Calif. — Tory San Antonio’s 21 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Vermont in overtime on Sunday night.
San Antonio added six rebounds for the Titans (2-1). Jalen Harris shot 6 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was 2-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and nine assists.
Dylan Penn led the Catamounts (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and four assists. Aaron Deloney added 15 points and two steals for Vermont. In addition, Robin Duncan had eight points and seven rebounds.
“Hard-fought game tonight,” UVM coach John Becker said. “Tough double overtime loss, obviously, but we had our chances – both teams had their chances. I thought we got off to a slow start in the first half defensively. We’re a work in progress and we had a lot of foul trouble tonight and we have to keep our best guys on the floor. But the guys battled and we had our opportunities down the stretch.”
CSU Fullerton next plays Friday against Pacific on the road, and Vermont will visit USC on Tuesday.
CAL ST.-FULLERTON 84, VERMONT 86
VERMONT (1-2)
Fiorillo 3-7 1-2 7, Deloney 4-12 6-8 15, Duncan 3-9 1-2 8, Penn 9-17 7-9 27, Sullivan 2-6 0-0 5, Hurley 1-5 0-0 3, Gibson 2-3 0-0 6, Veretto 3-7 0-0 8, Ayo-Faleye 2-3 1-2 6, Smith 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 29-69 16-25 85.
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (2-1)
Lee 5-6 2-6 12, Harris 6-13 4-6 18, Jones 4-10 4-4 13, San Antonio 5-11 7-9 21, Wrightsell 2-10 8-9 13, Wade 3-6 1-2 9, Bastian 3-3 2-6 8, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Carper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 28-42 94. Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 11-35 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2), Cal St.-Fullerton 10-20 (San Antonio 4-7, Wade 2-3, Harris 2-4, Jones 1-2, Wrightsell 1-4). Fouled Out_Fiorillo, Duncan, Sullivan, Gibson, Bastian. Rebounds_Vermont 31 (Duncan 7), Cal St.-Fullerton 42 (Wrightsell, Wade 8). Assists_Vermont 18 (Penn 4), Cal St.-Fullerton 16 (Wrightsell 9). Total Fouls_Vermont 34, Cal St.-Fullerton 23. A_900 (4,000).
Colby 73, CU 66
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s basketball team dropped a non-conference clash with Colby College on Saturday, falling 73-66 in the final game of the 2022 Spartan Classic at Glenbrook Gym.
Tray Wright racked up a game-high 20 points on 9-of-22 shooting while pulling in seven rebounds and a pair of steals. Will Radcliff added 17 points and six rebounds, while Justin Schwarzbeck had 14 points and three blocks.
Colby was guided by a double-doubles from Jonah Obi and Noah Tyson, who scored 18 points each.
Castleton is back in action Wednesday night when it hosts Russell Sage College at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLCastleton wins two
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team protected home court winning both of its games of the Spartan Classic at Glenbrook Gymnasium, beating Thomas College 63-34 on Saturday and UMaine Farmington 71-38 on Sunday.
Against Thomas, the Spartans jumped out to a 17-point edge at the hala and continued to pull away after the break. Elise Magro led CU with 15 points and Liz Bailey had 13. Scoring was balanced behind them with Kathryn Moore scoring eight points and Maggie McKearin and Gwynn Tatton scoring seven apiece.
Against Farmington, it was a dominant 29-5 effort in the third quarter that pushed Castleton to the victory. Bailey had 14 points to lead the Spartans, adding 10 rebounds and four blocks. Magro had 12 points, Kelly Vuz had 11 and Tatton had 10.
Tatton and Magro were Castleton’s representatives on the all-tournament team.
The Spartans (3-0) are competing in the Barre Granite Association College Classic next weekend at Barre Auditorium, playing NVU-Lyndon on Friday and NVU-Johnson on Saturday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEYMidd in Final Four
Middlebury kept its bid for a fifth-straight national championship alive, as the second-ranked Panthers posted a 3-0 win over No. 9 Trinity on Sunday in an NCAA Regional Final.
With the victory, Middlebury earns its 13th trip to the Final Four where the Panthers will play host and third-ranked Rowan in a semifinal contest on Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. In the other game, No. 8 Williams plays No. 4 Johns Hopkins in the first semifinal at noon.
FIELD HOCKEYSouth 6, North 0
CASTLETON — Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium played host to the Vermont high school field hockey’s North-South senior all-star game Saturday afternoon.
The South team cruised to a blowout victory over their northern counterparts on a day that also included a Rising Stars jamboree to highlight underclassmen standouts.
Otter Valley’s Mackenzie McKay scored the lone goal of the first half, finding the back of the cage in the opening quarter. Woodstock’s Lily Gubbins and Windsor’s Alexina Peckingpaugh both scored in the third quarter. Gubbins and McKay both scored again in the fourth and the Otters’ Ryleigh LaPorte also scored.
