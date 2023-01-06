MONTPELIER - Lake Region gave Montpelier an early scare Friday but the two-time defending champs maintained a no-fear mentality while running away with a 77-40 boys basketball victory.
The Solons led by a single point after the first quarter before Carson Cody and Carter Bruzzese each hit a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers to spark a 31-8 run. Three Montpelier players wound up in double figures as their team shifted into cruise control down the stretch.
"The Lake Region players were obviously looking forward to the game and we had to match their energy at the start," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "They were playing like they were more excited than us to play tonight and they were ready to go, which was good for us. But they stayed in that zone and we made eight 3's in the second quarter. We were getting good shots all night - we just came out cold. In the second quarter we got the same shots we were getting in the first quarter and they just started to go in."
Cody finished with 22 points, while Bruzzese (14 points, three steals) and Ronnie Riby-Williams (11 points) also contributed double-digit scoring efforts. Atif Milak scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Capital City crew. Teammates Andrew Tringe (eight rebounds) and Clayton Foster (four steals, four assists) also played key roles in the victory.
Aidan Poginy (18 points) and Owen Rogers (seven points) paced Lake Region, which trailed 11-10 after the first eight minutes. The Rangers faced a 42-18 halftime deficit and trailed 60-29 after three quarters.
"We're younger than we've been in a long time and there's a lot of sophomores on our roster," coach Foster said. "It's new for them to be playing against a team that we feel like we should beat, but that other team has nothing to lose. We'll mature and we'll be more prepared to play those games."
Lake Region (0-4) will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Montpelier (4-2) will host Harwood the same day.
"Harwood has a good group of guards and they also have a couple kids who play well inside," coach Foster said. "We'll be ready, there's no doubt about it. Tonight was a good lesson for us and something to take and move forward with."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 76, Williamstown 45
HARDWICK - Teams with opposite records faced off Friday and Hazen relied on a different approach to keep its perfect record intact.
The Wildcats' bread-and-butter inside game was neutralized slightly by the hard-working Blue Devils, so coach Aaron Hill's squad turned to the perimeter and punished its opponent.
Guard Xavier Hill scored a season-high 18 points and dished out 10 assists in the winning effort, while fellow sharpshooter Brendan Moodie scored 17 points. Hazen big man Tyler Rivard broke through persistent double-teams to register another double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Teammates LInolcn Michaud (10 points) and Jadon Baker (six assists) also delivered solid performances.
"Williamstown really played well," coach Hill said. "They hit 10 3-pointers and many of them were contested. I was very impressed with their shooting tonight and they played much better than their record. They played hard through the whole game and they had a scrappy effort. With the schedule they play in Division IV, they're going to be a tough out in the playoffs. If they shoot like they did tonight, I think they are going to be able to play with anybody in D-IV."
Brady Donahue hit five 3-pointers for Williamstown and finished with 16 points. Evan Bailey scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils, who fell behind 23-12 in the opening quarter. Williamstown was down 41-19 entering halftime and trailed 56-29 after three quarters.
"They came out in a halfcourt tight zone around Tyler," coach Hill said. "And Xavier and Brendan combined to hit 10 3's in the first half. It's great for us if teams try to pack it in, because we have guys like Jadon who can hit 3's too. If people want to take away our inside game, we definitely have the ability to hit 3's."
Williamstown (0-7) will host Twinfield-Cabot at 7 p.m. Monday. Hazen (7-0) will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hazen 70, Stowe 40
STOWE - Double-digit performances by multi-sport standouts Caitlyn Davison (19 points), Ella Gillespie (14 points) and Alexis Christensen (10 points) propelled the Wildcats past the Raiders on Friday.
Stowe's Parker Reeves scored 16 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter for Stowe, which falls to 0-5 and will host Montpelier at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Hazen (6-1) will travel to play Milton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"The girls have been working extremely hard in practice," Wildcats coach Randy Lumsden said. "We're trying to stay focused on the next game and trying to get everyone comfortable in our halfcourt offense and have a balanced attack."
Blue Mountain 36, Williamstown 27
WELLS RIVER - Karli Blood (11 points) and Jordan Alley (nine points) guided the Bucks past the Blue Devils during Friday's battle between Division IV title contenders.
Destiny Campbell and Natalie Higgins scored eight points apiece for Williamstown, which trailed 17-11 entering halftime. The Blue Devils were 2 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Blue Mountain was 6 of 11.
"We were a step slower than normal and we battled foul trouble due to that," Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. "We will use this as a building block going forward. For us to get into the conversation with the top five or six teams, we are going to need to be more aggressive on the offensive end. Gracie Engelhard played a ton of minutes for us tonight and she held her own pretty well. That should pay dividends going forward. Hopefully we start to turn the corner from being a young team and become a confident team."
Williamstown (3-4) will face Twinfield-Cabot at 7 p.m. Monday. Blue Mountain (6-1) will travel to play Northfield at 7 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.