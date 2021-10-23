MONTPELIER - Evan Smith scored the first goal of his career and the Montpelier boys soccer team capped a 13-1 regular season during Saturday's 4-0 victory over Lake Region.
"Evan is our team manager and we decided to start him at striker for Senior Night," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "And he scored five minutes into the match. Brooks (Duprey) lofted a ball over their back line. And Evan beat the defender to it, settled it and hit it in the goal. Everyone on the team was pretty excited for him and it was a big moment."
Ben Collier set up Felix Seiler for his eighth goal of the season in the seventh minute. Duprey assisted Collier for a 3-0 advantage in the 30th minute. Cameron Cook closed out the scoring in the 38th minute. He followed up an initial shot from Sina Fallahi and fired the rebound into the back of the net.
"It was nice to come out and get two early goals," Bagley said. "And having four differing scorers is always a good thing. All the seniors got to start and they all performed really well."
Goalie Lincoln Racine made nine saves for Lake Region (3-11). Solons keeper Brio Levitt stopped one shot.
BOYS SOCCER
Lamoille 3, Spaulding 1
BARRE TOWN - First-half goals from Charlie Kells, Bryce Asper and George Sullivan gave the Lancers a long-awaited victory Saturday during the regular-season finale.
"Lamoille came out hungry, wanting that first win," Crimson Tide coach Jay Baitz said. "They played really well together and they kept us on our toes."
Kells scored in the 9th minute to push Lamoille in front, 1-0. Spaulding's Tyler Glassford scored a header goal in the 31st minute. The Tide generated a handful of quality chances to pull ahead but missed the mark each time.
"We had three or four opportunities in the 18 where we just could not get a solid connection on the ball to put it away," coach Baitz said.
The Lancers earned a free kick in their offensive third during the 23rd minute and Asper ripped a low shot toward the target. A last-second deflection allowed the shot to slip past Tide keeper Matthew Redmond for a 2-1 lead.
"He drilled one hard and on the ground," coach Baitz said. "It went by everybody and one of my defenders went to play it and it just deflected across the goal line. After that we had quite a few opportunities to tie it. Our players just couldn't settle themselves and put it into the back of the net. We had four or five shots that just went wide of the goal. And then it was back and forth at the end of the half until they scored again with 30 seconds left."
Another restart outside the penalty area led to Lamoille's final goal. A curling service flew over a wall of Tide athletes and bounced off the far post. The ball rebounded out to the top of the 6-yard box, where Sullivan hammered home the second-chance shot.
Redmond and Lancers keeper Hayden Cheever both made 16 saves. Lamoille improves to 1-13, while Spaulding falls to 2-12.
"We went into halftime trying to get the guys to work a little harder and step up their game a little bit," coach Baitz said. "We were struggling to match their intensity and win the 50-50 balls. I felt bad for our seniors to not be able to take that final win. But we have a lot of young players and we've really grown as a team. Skill-wise, our players have improved a lot. And we've had the winningest season at Spaulding in quite a few years. We've scored more goals this year than we may have in the last five years combined. …And anything can happen in playoffs."
Cabot-Twinfield 0, BFA Fairfax 0
MARSHFIELD - Goalie Neil Alexander recorded his seventh shutout of the season Saturday and the Trojans and Huskies joined forces to close out a 10-2-1 regular season.
"Offensively we had our chances, including a couple of really close through-ball opportunities," Cabot-Twinfield coach Peter Stratman said. "BFA's keeper did a fantastic job coming off his line. If he was a half-step slower, we would have taken the game. …I'm proud of how this team has come together and grown over the course of the season. It's a great group of guys and I really enjoy working with them."
Goalie Chris Dukeshire made four saves for BFA, which will enter the Division III playoffs with a 7-6-1 record. Cooper Bernatchy, Silas Robbins, Alec Moran and Sam Russel excelled defensively for Cabot-Twinfield, neutralizing a BFA team that rolled to an 8-0 victory over Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
"It was a battle from start to finish," Stratman said. "Our defensive unit was awesome: great communication, an incredible work ethic and quality decision-making. And Neil was phenomenal in goal and had several key saves. BFA has a potent offense and they were good in possession. We knew they were capable of scoring a lot of goals and it felt good to hold them off for 100 minutes."
Harwood 8, Thetford 0
DUXBURY - The Highlanders took care of business Saturday to maximize their chances of securing the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Division II playoffs. Thetford falls to 4-10, while Harwood improves to 12-1-1.
