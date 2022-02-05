MONTPELIER - Senior Jonah Cattaneo dropped in a career-high 40 points for the Montpelier boys basketball team to single-handedly outscore Oxbow during Saturday's 82-36 victory.
The sharpshooter racked up 27 points in the first half and finished with eight 3-pointers. His team led 23-2 after one quarter, 48-15 after two and 73-21 after three. Cattaneo is now 17 points away from reaching the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
"Jonah was on fire," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "He was strong right out of the gate and set the tone for us. He made six 3's in the first half and he was sharing the basketball. He was playing great defense and he had six or seven assists. I give him a lot of credit: When the shot's not there for him, he's started to pass the ball really well. And he knows he'll get it back. He's been dynamite in transition as well - with or without the basketball. He runs the floor the finishes well."
Ronnie Riby-Williams and Rashid Nikiema scored nine points apiece for the Solons. Teammates Carson Cody (eight points) and Andrew Tringe (six points) were also in solid form. Harwood's top scorers were Zach Smith (eight points), Tobey Bellows (six points) and Parker Davey (five points).
"We were in a tight game with them the last time we played them," coach Foster said of the Highlanders. "We played much better defensively today, especially in the first half. We didn't let them get good looks from 3. They had one 3 today, and the last time they made eight or nine 3s."
Montpelier (12-1) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (4-9) will host Williamstown the dame day.
"You look around and you start go get an idea of who you might see in the playoffs," coach Foster said. "You know that you could see one of these teams again in the first round or even the second round if they get through. Harwood has been winning a handful of games. And we play Lamoille on Wednesday and they're tricky two. Both of those teams played a 2-3 zone against us, which can be tough. But we handled it well today. When you make 13 3's, it helps you against a zone."
Northfield 65, Oxbow 29
BRADFORD - Adam King (17 points) was one of three Marauders to reach double figures during Saturday's blowout victory over the Olympians.
Carson Smit and Caiden Crawford-Stempel each scored a dozen points for Northfield, which led 18-4 after one quarter and 39-15 after two. Preston Lilley scored nine points for the Marauders, who went 8 of 28 from the foul line and made a trio of 3-pointers. Isaiah Beauregard (11 points) paced Oxbow, which was 2 of 7 from the stripe and connected on three attempts from long range.
Northfield (8-4) will travel to play Windsor at 6 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 57, Mt. Abraham 31
BARRE - A dominant first quarter and a stellar all-around effort by Autumn Lewis lifted the Crimson Tide to a comfy victory over the Eagles during Saturday's battle between Division II title contenders.
Lewis scored 13 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals. Teammate Yvone Roberge made two 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, while Sage MacAuley also scored 11 points in the victory.
Sam Donahue contributed eight rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Tide. Emily Poulin chipped in with nine assists and three steals. Spaulding bolted out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter and headed into halftime with a 35-23 advantage. The Tide left nothing to chance in the third quarter, extending the lead to 51-25.
Spaulding went 7 of 17 from the line and made four 3-pointers. Abby Reen (11 points) and Maddie Gill (six points) led the Eagles, who went 5 of 9 from the foul line.
"We really took off right from the get-go," Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said. "We knew that they were going to be tough and scrappy. We played the best ball we've played all year to prepare us for playoffs. The girls played four quarters, which is fantastic. We did the little things that we've been working on all season and they're starting to come together for us."
Spaulding (10-4) will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Monday. Mount Abraham (9-6) will host North Country at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
U-32 38, Lamoille 33
EAST MONTPELIER - Clara Wilson (11 points) and Mindy Laquerre (nine points) guided the Raiders to their third straight victory Saturday. Evie Pirie scored 16 points for the Lancers, who trailed 22-13 entering halftime.
"The girls have been doing a nice job focusing on the journey and where we are going rather than the beginning," U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. "They never get too high or too low, but just keep working. Early on in the season we struggled to find our identity as a team. But we have settled in and found ourselves a bit going 4-1 in our last five games, with our only loss coming to a strong Spaulding team in the final minute."
Earlier in the week, Caitlin McGinley (16 points), Olivia Hogan (13 points) and Wilson (11 points) paced the Raiders during a 54-9 victory over Randolph. U-32 (6-9) will return to action Tuesday with a 7 p.m. home game against Lake Region.
"With two weeks left in the regular season, I look forward to seeing how we perform and measure up down the stretch," Bennett said.
Lamoille (2-10) will host Oxbow at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Peoples 64, Montpelier 46
MORRISVILLE - Shelby Wells (27 points), Mychaela Watson (13 points), Emma Courtemanche (12 points) and Josie Simone (13 rebounds) stepped up for the Wolves during Saturday's rout.
Ireland Donahue and Grace Nostrant scored 19 points apiece to account for the lion's share of Montpelier's scoring. Peoples (11-3) will host Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Montpelier (4-10) will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Oxbow 58, Randolph 16
BRADFORD - Alexa Kosakowski (14 points) and Nora Fahey (eight points, 14 rebounds) combined efforts to outscore the entire Galloping Ghosts squad during Saturday's Capital Division victory.
Abby Garvin and Shiloh Lake scored five points apiece for Randolph, which trailed 16-2 after the first quarter. Oxbow built a 35-7 halftime lead and was in front 46-12 after three quarters. The Olympians (6-8) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lake Region 37, Harwood 25
DUXBURY - The Rangers built an eight-point halftime lead and used lockdown defense to secure a comfy victory Saturday over the Highlanders.
"It looked like we had two snow days off and no practice for the first three quarters," Harwood coach Tom Young said. “Their team was ready to play and we were not. Maybe they had an advantage getting practice on Thursday when we had a snow day? But something certainly seem to put us in a funk for three quarters."
Lake Region (7-5) will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (7-8) will host Randolph the same day.
