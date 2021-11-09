CASTLETON — Castleton University’s Elise Magro was hotter than a pistol (23 points) but the Smith College women’s basketball team had more guns than a re-enactment at nearby Hubbardton Battlefield during a season-opening 78-57 victory.
The Pioneers, ranked No. 23 nationally in Division III, had four players in double figures led by Bobi Mack’s 17 points, during their 78-57 victory over Castleton in Glenbrook Gym.
The Pioneers had the Spartans buried early, carving out a 30-8 lead after the first quarter. They went to halftime leading 45-23. It was the season opener for Smith and drops the Spartans to 1-1.
Kelly Vuz, the graduate student and transfer from Lycoming College had 11 points for Castleton and Jordan Levesque joined them in a double figures with 10.
The Pioneers made it all the way to the Sweet 16 in 2019-20 before the rest of the tournament was wiped out by COVID. The Pioneers return all five starters from that team.
Castleton coach Tim Barrett now gets his team ready for The Spartan Classic this week. Castleton will play Maine-Farmington on Saturday and Thomas College on Sunday.
Olivia Perry led the Spartans in rebounds with seven and played solidly defensively with a blocked shot and a steal. Perry has 15 rebounds through the first two games. Smith’s Katelyn Pickuna had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cadets back in action
NORTHFIELD - The Norwich was selected to finish fifth out of six teams in the preseason poll for the GNAC North.
Coach Paul Booth returns for his 28th season at the helm of NU's program. He adds Levy Gillespie II onto his staff this season. Their team will host NVU-Johnson at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The Cadets feature 11 returning players and four newcomers lead the Cadets. The team's 2019-20 campaign ended with 6-19 overall record and a 2-9 mark in GNAC play.
Norwich defeated GNAC opponent Saint Joseph's (Maine), 77-74, and earned an 88-83 win over Rivier. The Cadets beat in-state rival Castleton during the Granite City Shootout. They battled until the end against St. Joseph (Conn.) before walking away with an 89-81 loss.
The team leaders in points were Donovan Lewis Jr. (321), Kyle Booth (304), Caleb Casinas (290) and Jaydon Cousin (127 points). The team's assist leaders also included Kyle Booth (45), Casinas (43) and Lewis Jr. (38).
Donovan Lewis Jr. paced NU with 152 rebounds. Booth was close behind with 147, while Casinas (77) was also strong on the boards. Booth nabbed a team-high 23 steals and recorded 38 blocks.
Casinas (21 steals) and Donovan Lewis Jr. (16 blocks) all delivered well-rounded performances, with Spencer Conatser (13 steals) also making some key contributions.
The Cadets will host the Hockenbury Classic Dec. 4-5. They will kick off the tournament with a matchup against Colby-Sawyer. The end of the regular season features three straight conference opponents in Dean, Rivier and St. Joseph (Conn.).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NU rookie snags award
MARSHFIELD, Mass. - Freshman forward Clark Kerner was named the New England Hockey Conference Rookie of the Week after leading Norwich to a four-point weekend.
Kerner tallied four points on his own, thanks to three goals and one assist. He had a hand in both of Norwich's goals in the final 1:23 with an extra attacker on the ice to rally to a 3-3 tie vs. UMass Boston.
Kerner tallied the primary assist on the goal that cut the deficit to 3-2. He scored the game-tying goal with 10 seconds left to snatch a point from the Beacons. Kerner scored twice more in Saturday's win over Johnson & Wales. He leads the team with three goals and three assists so far this season. He finished with a plus-3 rating on the week.
Norwich (2-0-1, 1-0-1 NEHC) dropped one spot to the No. 2 position in the USCHO.com National Rankings. SUNY Geneseo moved up to the No. 1 spot.
The Cadets will travel to play Castleton on Friday before making a trip to Skidmore on Saturday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cadets honored
WINTHROP, Mass. – The Great Northeast Athletic Conference has announced their all-conference teams for the 2021 women's volleyball season. Kathryn Farnum and Sarah Farnum were both named to an all-conference team.
Kathryn Farnum was named All-GNAC First Team after averaging 3.83 kills per set and 2.82 digs per set for the Cadets this past season. Farnum was second in the conference this season in kills per set. She ranks 42nd in Division III in the category.
Sarah Farnum earned Third Team All-GNAC honors after averaging 9.82 assists per set. Sarah Farnum appeared in all 22 games while registering 21 starts for the Cadets this year. Farnum also finished 27th in Division III. Teammate Olivia Brown was named to the conference's all-sportsmanship team.
Norwich completed its season after earning a trip to the conference quarterfinals, falling 3-1 to Regis. Norwich closed out its season with a 15-7 record, going 9-4 in GNAC play.
SNOW SPORTS
U.S. Teams named
U.S. Ski and Snowboard has announced its roster for the 2021-2022 season in the freestyle and cross country skiing disciplines.
In freestyle skiing, there were a handful of Vermont-connected athletes named to the team.
On the moguls side, Killington Mountain School's Alex Lewis, from Carlisle, Massachusetts, was named to the men's team. KMS's Hannah Soar, from Somers, Connecticut, is on the women's team.
On the aerials side, Shelburne's Megan Nick was named to the women's team. Nick trains with the Elite Aerial Development Program.
In cross country skiing, Stratton Mountain School Elite Team skier Jessie Diggins is on the women's A team.
Landgrove's Katharine Odgen and fellow SMS Elite skier Julia Kern are on the women's B team.
Former University of Vermont skier Scott Patterson is on the men's B team.
Landgrove's Ben Odgen was named to the men's Development team.
