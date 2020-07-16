LEBANON, N.H. — The Shrine Board of Directors met Wednesday evening and have decided on a picnic to recognize all of the players chosen for the 2020 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, which was canceled for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is planned for Aug. 1st at Storrs Pond, Area 5 in Hanover, N.H. and because of social distancing, they can only meet in small groups. They decided to meet with Team Vermont at 10 a.m., along with their coaches, and Team New Hampshire at 1 p.m.
“The New Hampshire and Vermont team members and coaches as well as the Shrine organization have done a remarkable job in raising funds in support of three Shriners Hospitals for Children and our hosting this event is the least we can do to show our appreciation,” the Board said in a press release.
Players will each be receiving a program and certificate, along with their jerseys and t-shirts at the gathering.
Local athletes who were selected for the game include: Ethan Coarse, Matt Creed, Malik Hendrickson, Luke Ragosta, Rutland; Joey Gannon, Dylan Lee, Fair Haven; Caden Capman, Jacob DeBonis, Poultney; Brady Clark, Springfield; Carter Pelzel, U-32.
Anyone interested in attending, should contact the office by July 21st. They can be contacted at 603-448-1042 or by email at nhvtshrinebowl@gmail.com.
BASEBALL
Lakes Region 7,
Bennington 1
Lakes Region 7,
Bennington 2
FAIR HAVEN — Lakes Region hosted Bennington in a Vermont Summer Baseball League doubleheader, pulling out 7-1 and 7-2 wins Thursday at Fair Haven Union High School.
Lakes took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning of the first game, before Bennington tied the game in the top of the third.
Lakes Region responded with a three-run effort in the bottom half and held strong the rest of the way.
Mitchell Brayman had three runs batted in for Lakes, while Sawyer Ramey, Aubrey Ramey, Jarett Williams and Andrew Lanthier all drove in single runs.
Lanthier was the only player on either side with multiple hits.
Evan Reed and Joe Valerio handled most of the pitching duties for Lakes, combining for 6 1/3 innings. Parker Morse finished off the final two outs of the game on the hill.
Caleb Hay pitched six innings for Bennington.
In the second game, Bennington was the home team and started off with a two-run first inning.
Lakes’ Williams settled in after that rocky start and held Bennington off the board in the second, before giving way to Carson Babbie in the third.
Lakes Region tied the game in the third, before taking a lead it wouldn’t surrender the rest of the way in the fifth.
Lanthier and Aubrey Ramey both had two hits and two RBIs to pace Lakes Region.
Lanthier also pitched three spotless innings to finish off the win.
Lakes travels to play a doubleheader with White River Junction on Saturday.
