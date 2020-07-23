BENNINGTON — Rutland coach Mike Howe called Thursday’s doubleheader sweep against Bennington, the best he’s seen his team play all season.
Rutland won 8-7 and 5-2 in Vermont Summer Baseball League action.
Things didn’t start off great for Rutland in the first game. The away side got down 7-1, but clawed back into it.
The big blow came when Alex Polli hit a grand slam to tie the game 7-7. Rutland pushed across a final run to secure the win.
Sam Mitchell picked up a win in relief, after Polli got the start on the hill.
In the second game, Justin Aker was the top offensive player with two hits. Aker had two hits in the opening contest as well.
Ethan Blow picked up the win in relief, while Josh Beayon had a save in both contests.
“It’s nice to have Josh pitching at full strength after he had some arm issues early in the season,” Howe said.
Rutland is off Friday and hosts White River Junction for a doubleheader on Saturday at Otter Valley Union High School. First pitch is at 11 a.m.
Rutland hosts Bellows Falls at St. Peter’s Field on Sunday in a makeup contest.
Lakes games postponed
FAIR HAVEN — Mother Nature reared her ugly head on Thursday, washing away Lakes Region’s doubleheader against Manchester.
The makeup date for the games is to be determined.
GOLF
NE Amateur Championship
CONCORD, Mass. — Four Vermonters were left heading into the final day of the 91st annual New England Amateur golf tournament.
From Rutland Country Club, Jared Nelson, Garren Poirier and Max Major were still alive, while Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards also had a shot.
Nelson was the top local finisher, taking fifth place with a 2-over tournament score. Nelson had his best of this three rounds Thursday, shooting under par.
Poirier finished tied for 11th, shooting 5-over, while Richards finished in a tie for 14th with a score of 6-over.
Major ended in a tie for 21st, shooting 7-over.
A pair of Massachusetts golfers tied for the tournament championship. Bradford Country Club’s Nick Maccario and Dedham Country and Polo Club’s John Broderick shot 4-under outpacing the field.
The fourth and final round of the tournament was canceled due to weather.
Jr. Match Play Championship
RANDOLPH — The 2020 Vermont Golf Association Junior Match Play Championships wrapped up Thursday, with a handful of local golfers still in the hunt for the title.
In the 10-14 boys division, Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Lucas Politano made it to the match play finals against Lakeside Golf Club’s Patrick Saxe. Saxe got the better of Politano to win the finals 3-and-1.
To get to the finals, Saxe beat Rutland Country Club’s Ronan Duffy 7-and-6. Politano beat Lakeside’s Adam Goodney 4-and-3 to advance there.
In the 15-18 boys division, Dorset Field Club’s Harrison Digangi took on Mount Anthony Country Club’s Mathew Smith, a Hoosick Falls Central School student in New York. Smith won the match 2-up.
Williston Golf Club’s Evan Forrest won the other semifinal against Manchester Country Club’s Josh Cohen 5-and-3.
In the finals, Forrest topped Smith 2-and-1.
MiLB
Lake Monsters plan events
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Lake Monsters announced their Summer Series, consisting of ten events they will be hosting at historic Centennial Field.
The first five events consist of three movies that will be played on the video board with attendees having the option to either sit in the stands or in the outfield. The other two events offer the opportunity for people to take a yoga and Zumba class in the outfield.
The first event is at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, where the community is invited to the outfield of Centennial Field to take an hour long yoga class, instructed by Kelly Skinner. The following morning, Saturday, Aug. 1, the Lake Monsters will be hosting an hour long Zumba class in the outfield beginning at 10 a.m., led by Ciara Gregory.
The Lake Monsters will be hosting movies for the first three Thursdays in August, beginning at 7 p.m. The lineup is Toy Story 4 on Aug. 6, Field of Dreams on Aug. 13 and Trolls World Tour on Aug. 20. Tickets are $10, and include a drink and popcorn.
Tickets for all of these events must be purchased at least 48 hours before the event and there will not be tickets available at the gates.
For more information, and for tickets, visit www.vermontlakemonsters.com
