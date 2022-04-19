When all the weapons are in the arsenal, the Rutland boys lacrosse team can score goals in bunches just as they did in the first half in a 15-1 victory over Otter Valley at Alumni Field on Tuesday.
Micaiah Boyle had four of Rutland's goals. He said it was just a matter of the team getting back to full strength.
"I think we just had to get our players back. It is like they say, a team is only as strong as its weakest link," Boyle said.
"Now we have players back (from other sports and vacations) and we can score — 16 against Brattleboro and now today.
"We need to show the state that we aren't going to get pushed around the way we did in the first two games."
The Otters had the look a of a team that could stand up to Rutland in the first couple of minutes. Hayden Bernhardt unloaded a testing shot that RHS goalie Emilio Strangeway was able to field on a difficult short hop.
OV goalie Daniel O'Brien was able to keep the Raiders off the board with some nice saves.
But once Boyle scored with 6:36 left in the opening quarter, it ignited an explosive offense that built a 12-0 lead by halftime.
"I think when we started out, everyone was watching," Boyle said. "Then somebody scores and the other guys say, 'if he can do it, I can do it.' It's like dominoes."
Following Boyle in scoring were Brad Burton, Jayden Graham and Ethan Wideawake with two goals apiece. Graham and Wideawake are freshmen.
"Our young guys played real well," Rutland coach Ben Burton said.
The young guys got plenty of opportunities in the second half when coach Burton sprinkled his lineup liberally with reserves.
The second half was played with a running clock and the Raiders worked the ball methodically around the perimeter.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Jack Coughlin, Jonah Bassett, Matt Magro and Patrick Cooley who also had three assists.
Coughlin's goal was one of the prettiest of the day. He faked a couple of defenders before finding the net with a bullet, the play drawing oohs and aahs from the rain drenched crowd.
Otter Valley's goal was scored by Matthew Moseley with Kieran Williams earning the assist.
Otter Valley coach Matt Clark felt his players left Alumni Field with some lessons they can apply in upcoming games. That begins on Saturday at home against Hartford.
One area of focus will be corralling ground balls. The Otters did not fare well in that department and it cost them plenty of possessions.
"We have some work to do on ground balls," Clark said.
"Rutland is a good team. They really swing the ball and that is something we have not seen.
"Ground balls are effort possessions. If you are not getting them, you are losing a number of possessions.
"I like coming up here and playing. Rutland is well coached and it is fast paced lacrosse."
Otter Valley will take an 0-2 record into that game against the Hurricanes on Saturday.
The Raiders take a 2-2 record to Mount Anthony on Friday.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Keene 15, Castleton 2
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team slowed the Keene State offense for a majority of the first half, but Keene was able to crack the code, downing the Spartans 15-2 in Little East Conference action at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Castleton (1-11, 0-4 LEC) held the Owls (3-9, 2-2 LEC) to just three goals in the opening quarter, but Keene added five more in the second to begin to pull away.
Kimberly McCarthy scored both Spartan goals, while Raven Payne tied a career-high save total for the second time this season. Payne finished the night with 19 stops in addition to two caused turnovers.
McCarthy had four ground balls, three draw controls and three caused turnovers. Tien Connor had an assist for Castleton, while Lacey Greenamyre added three ground balls, three draw controls and two caused turnovers.
For Keene, Haile Ratajack racked up eight goals and an assist, while Burr and Burton Academy alumna Hannah Dworkin assisted on seven goals—all from the stick of Ratajack.
Dworkin was going up against her high school coach at BBA, Jamie Blake, the current Castleton women's coach.
Chase Gengras had two goals and an assist for a three-point night. Ratajack also had seven ground balls and eight caused turnovers, followed by Mindy St. Marie with five caused turnovers and four ground balls. Haley Terva made four saves in the win in goal.
Castleton is back in action for its final home game of the season Saturday at 1 p.m. against Rhode Island College.
Earley wins award
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women's lacrosse's Jane Earley, from North Falmouth, Massachusetts, was tabbed the NESCAC Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Earley led all players with seven points in an impressive 13-5 victory over #4 Colby, helping the Panthers extend their win streak to 38-consecutive victories and 20-straight triumphs on Kohn Field.
She tallied a career-high six goals to go along with one assist, as Middlebury snapped the Mules' 10-game winning streak and handed Colby its first conference loss of the year. Earley leads the NESCAC in points (56) and goals (46). A few weeks back, Earley eclipsed the 100 career-points mark (141) and the 100 career-goals milestone (108).
Earley and the rest of the Panthers take over sole possession of the top spot in the conference standings. With the win on Saturday, the squad recorded Middlebury's 65th-straight win for a women's stick sport team, a streak dating back to February 2020.
Earley and the rest of the Panthers hit the road for their final two regular-season contests, traveling to 19th-ranked Amherst on Saturday for a 2 p.m. start.
Vasile honored
BOSTON — University of Vermont women's lacrosse midfielder Ava Vasile has been named America East Offensive Player of the Week, following a career-high six goals in Saturday's win at New Hampshire. The conference announced its weekly awards on Monday afternoon.
Vasile's six-goal outing came on four free-position tallies and a career-best nine shots on goal. The junior also added an assist to match a career-high seven points for the second consecutive game. Vasile also came down with seven draw controls in the 14-12 victory over the Wildcats.
The Milford, Massachusetts native has a team-high 56 points (42 goals, 14 assists) in 12 games played this season. Vasile ranks third in America East in goals per game (3.50) and points per game (4.67). The junior leads the league and ranks sixth in the country in free-position goals per game (1.25).
With the victory, the Catamounts clinched an America East Playoff berth for the second straight season. Vermont is one of only two teams in the league to clinch a spot in the postseason. The Cats also became just the third team in program history to reach the 10-win mark in a single season.
