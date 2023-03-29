NORTHFIELD, — Despite valiant efforts, the Norwich men’s larossed team could not overcome a slow first quarter during a 13-7 to Rivier University.
Tyler Seidel paced the Cadets, matching his season-high with three goals while dishing out one assist. Callum Jones played in his first game this season for NU and tallied a pair of goals and one assist. Matt Meehan and Alex Johnston rounded out the offense with one goal apiece for the Cadets.
The Raiders kicked off the affair with three quick goals in the opening three minutes before Jones gave the Cadets some life at the 10:27 mark. The Cadets’ momentum was short-lived, as Rivier added five straight goals to build an 8-1 leadheading into the second quarter.
Another goal by Jones helped lead a strong comeback effort by the Cadets, as Norwich outscored Rivier 5-1 over the second and third frames. Johnston and Meehan scored in that stretch, while Seidel fired home two shots.
Rivier’s Connor Eck and Coby Mercier combined for four goals in the final quarter to overpower Norwich. Mercier controlled Rivier’s offense, finishing with six goals and one assist.
The Cadets will travel to play Regis at 2 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Middlebury 15,
Springfield 8
MIDDLEBURY — The seventh-ranked Middlebury College men’s lacrosse team improved to 7-0 with a 15-8 victory over Springfield on Tuesday afternoon. With the win, the Panthers earned their best start to a season since 2008, and will face off against No. 2 Tufts on Saturday in a battle between undefeated squads.
Middlebury opened the game with four unanswered goals in the first 3:02 of action, exploding into a 4-0 lead and took a 6-3 lead out of the first quarter.
Springfield narrowed the deficit to two by halftime, but a big third quarter where the Panthers outscored Springfield 5-1 put Middlebury in full control.
Cooper DeMallie led the Middlebury attack with three goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Earley honored
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women’s lacrosse player Jane Earley has been named the IWLCA Co-Offensive Player of the Week and NESCAC Player of the Week for the second time this season. The senior had a phenomenal week, helping the Panthers extend their winning streak to 13 straight games with a trio of victories.
In a battle against No. 3 The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), Earley paced the team with a school record 13 draw controls and a team-high six goals to help Middlebury claim a 17-11 victory.
The senior followed up her performance against TCNJ with four goals and an assist against Bates on Saturday afternoon.
During the three-game stretch, the attacker led the squad in points (13) and goals (12), while also scooping up five ground balls. Earley currently leads the NESCAC in draw controls (63), points (37) and goals (17).
MEN’S HOCKEY
Atherton inks deal
ORLANDO- The Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL announced Tuesday that they have signed Norwich University standout Drennen Atherton to a professional contract.
Atherton had a sensational senior season, racking up a 16-6 record to go along wat a 1.49 goals against average and a .944 save percentage. Those statistics helped Atherton earn his second consecutive New England Hockey Conference Goalie of the Year honor. He was also named a First Team All-American from the American Hockey Coaches Association.
He was also a finalist for several major awards, including: the AHCA’s Sid Watson Awards for the Division II and III National Player of the Year and the Gridiron Club of Boston’s Joe Concannon Award for the best American-born player in New England at the Division II and III level.
The ECHL is the premier “AA” hockey league in North America. The Solar Bears are the ECHL affiliate of the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning, putting Atherton only two promotions away from the NHL. The last Norwich netminder to sign with an ECHL team was Tom Aubrun.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Saint Joseph’s 6,
Norwich 3
Saint Joseph’s 6,
Norwich 4
STANDISH, Maine – The Cadets lost both ends of their Great Northeast Athletic Conference opening doubleheader.
After the Cadets were retired in order in the top of the first, the Monks came out swinging in the bottom of the inning and scored five runs on four hits. Norwich starting pitcher Ryan Miller eventually settled down, allowing one more run the rest of the way and striking out seven.
In the top of the fifth, Norwich cut into the Monks’ lead. Back-to-back singles from Tyler Callahan and Kevin Ohlsen put runners on the corners for leadoff hitter Ryland Richardson. On an 0-2 count with two outs, Richardson hit a deep fly ball over the left-field fence for a three-run homer to make is a 5-3 game. But Saint Joseph’s pushed across one more run to seal the victory.
The second game featured a similar story, as the Monks plated three runs in the first inning and one more in the third for a 4-0 lead. The Cadets broke through in the sixth on a Jakob Hayes double to make it a three-run game.
The Monks extended their lead to 6-1 in the seventh, but Norwich strung together a two-run rally in the eighth to get within three runs. In the top of the ninth, the Cadets scratched across another run to make it a 6-4 game. However, the Monks wiggled out of trouble to cap the sweep.
Norwich will travel to play Johnson & Wales for a doubleheader Saturday that begins at 1 p.m.
RPI 5, Castleton 3
TROY, N.Y. — The Castleton University baseball team fell victim to a three-run third inning, dropping a Tuesday matinee to RPI.
Tyler McLain led the way at the dish with a 3-for-5 afternoon as one of four Spartans (6-9) who tallied an extra-base hit. Jackson Cardozo extended his hit streak to four games with a 2-for-5 afternoon, scoring a run. Taking the team lead in homers, Hunter Perkins blasted his third home run of the season – a solo shot – while drawing a walk with two runs scored. As a team, Castleton matched RPI (10-6-1) with nine hits on the day.
Getting his first career start on the mound, Sam Crawford struck out a trio of Engineers while allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk. In relief, Brayden Howrigan fanned six with three hits and two runs allowed across 3 2/3 innings. Southpaw Zack Marlow closed it out for the Spartans, tossing 1 1/3 frames unblemished with a pair of strikeouts.
The squads traded hits in the first inning as Perkins drew a walk to begin the second stanza. A groundout moved the Quechee native to second, advancing to third on a passed ball with two outs. Kannon Dush grounded to third, but the fielder’s errant throw allowed him to reach and Perkins to score and give Castleton an early advantage. However, the Engineers used a five-hit frame in the third inning to jump ahead 3-1.
In the ensuing half-inning, the Spartans got a single from Addison Schaub and a ground-rule double from Brandon Ramirez in a two-out rally. Dush walked to load the bases, but RPI hurler Andrew Gaughan forced Ryan Lawrence to fly out, ending the threat. Howrigan took over pitching duties in the home half and went 1-2-3 against the bottom of the Engineer lineup.
Castleton strung together offense with two down once again in the fifth inning as Cardozo singled, moved up to third on a pair of wild pitches, and scored thanks to a Keegan RBI double. RPI put the deficit back at two with a sac fly in the next half. Both sides were nearly retired in order in the sixth as Howrigan put away the first two hitters on strikes then allowed a single, but Schaub caught the runner stealing moments later.
After CU left two aboard in the top of the seventh, RPI’s Phillip Li walked and stole second to set up an RBI single to plate an insurance run, making it 5-2. Perkins led off the eighth stanza with a solo homer, but the Engineers stranded two runners and retired the Spartans in order in the ninth to take a 5-3 victory.
The Spartans are at Anna Maria on Thursday for a 3 p.m. first pitch at New England Baseball Complex.
