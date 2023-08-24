A perfect afternoon for auto racing in Central Vermont suddenly turned gray, dreary and wet as Thunder Road action screeched to a halt due to rainy conditions.
Following the conclusion of qualifying for Street Stocks and Late Models, rain began to fall on the track. Drivers in the Flying Tigers division retreated toward the pit area in order to allow the track to dry, but a heavier batch of rain moved back into the area and officials postponed the remaining events to Sept. 1.
Next week’s racing lineup will begin with qualifying for the Flying Tigers and Road Warriors. In addition to the feature events for each of the four divisions, fans will be treated to the annual Run-What-U-Brung Spectator Drag Races. All pit passes and general admission tickets from Thursday will be honored next week. The action will kick off a busy weekend, with the 5th Labor Day Classic 200 set for Sept. 3.
MEN’S SOCCER
NU adds coaches
NORTHFIELD.- Norwich University men’s soccer interim head coach Staige Davis announced two new additions to his coaching staff for the upcoming season.
One of Davis’s assistants will be Noah Elmore, who finished his graduate campaign at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in 2022. Elmore played 84 games with the Monks as a defender, notching15 goals and 19 assists for 49 points . He buried seven game-winning goals and helped the Monks win two GNAC Championships. During his time in Maine, the Berlin native earned a bachelor’s in business and sports management and a Master of Business Administration . He also served as a coach at the Monks Academy Soccer Camp.
Also added to the men’s soccer staff is recent NU graduate Amerlin Nemeye, who will serve as a volunteer assistant. Nemeye is one of the most prolific scorers in program history after racking up the most assists in a career (33). He sits fifth in career points (107) at Norwich. Over the summer, the Burlington resident suited up for the Vermont Green FC.
“It is exciting to be going into the season with Vermont natives and GNAC veterans such as Noah and Amerlin on our coaching staff,” Davis said. “Their combined experience both in the conference and community will be greatly beneficial to the student-athletes and the community.”
The Cadets will kick off their season Sept. 3 when they visit Russell Sage College.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bell-Haynes in action
JAKARTA, Indonesia – Former Vermont men’s basketball standout Trae Bell-Haynes has been chosen to represent Team Canada in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, hosted in Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. The two-time America East Player of the Year will be the first Catamount in program history to play in the World Cup.
Bell-Haynes and Team Canada will begin the 2023 FIBA World Cup when they battle France in Jakarta, Indonesia. Group play continues against Lebanon, and concludes next week against Latvia. All games will broadcast live on ESPN+.
A native of Toronto, Bell-Haynes is joined on the roster by seven current NBA players: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Lugentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kelly Olynyk and Dwight Powell. Team Canada enters the tournament ranked No. 15 in the FIBA World Rankings.
Bell-Haynes has played professionally for five seasons. He competed most recently for Buducnost VOLI in Montenegro, where he averaged 14.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2022-23. Prior to his time in Montenegro, Bell-Haynes played for Rio Breogan in Spain’s top league.
Bell-Haynes helped the Catamounts win 99 games, which is the fifth-highest total in program history. He was the third Catamount to ever win consecutive America East Player of the Year awards. He was also a two-time AP All-America Honorable Mention selection, a Lou Henson Award Finalist and collected many All-District and All-Conference accolades. Bell-Haynes ranks No. 3 all-time in games played, No. 5 in assists (518) and No. 9 in points (1,629) at Vermont. He is one of three players in school history to graduate with over 1,500 points and 500 assists.
NORDIC SKIING
Diggins honored
MILWAUKEE — On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of Olympic cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, who is the most decorated American cross-country skier of all time.
The bobblehead is being released for Diggins’ 32nd birthday, which is Saturday. The special edition bobblehead is being produced in conjunction with Diggins.
Decked out a blue ski suit with green bib No. 14, sports glasses, and a blue headband adorned with the U.S. flag, the Diggins bobblehead is holding her poles aloft in triumph as she crosses the finish line. The bobblehead base includes replicas of three medals and reads “HERE COMES DIGGINS!”.
Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,018 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in December, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.
A Minnesota native who was born in Saint Paul and grew up in Afton, Diggins began skiing at the age of 4 and has appeared in three Olympic Games. In her second appearance in 2018 in South Korea, Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall won the United States’ first-ever cross-country skiing gold medal at the Winter Olympic in the team sprint. In the thrilling final sprint, Diggins passed the previous two individual sprint classical gold medalists – Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway before the last turn and then Stina Nilsson of Sweden on the last straightaway.
It was the first American cross-country skiing medal since Bill Koch won silver in the men’s 30K in 1976. Diggins competed in all six women’s cross-country skiing events and finished in the top 10 in all of them. At the end of the Games, she was the flag bearer for the United States in the closing ceremony. As Diggins approached the finish line, announcer Chad Salmela jubilantly called out “HERE COMES DIGGINS!” at the end of the stunning victory. Diggins now resides in Vermont, where she trains.
At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Diggins won the silver medal in the 30K freestyle and the bronze medal in the individual sprint to become the first American to win an individual Olympic medal in a cross-country sprint. Diggins left Beijing as the most decorated American cross-country skier of all time. She also finished in the top 10 in all six women’s cross-country skiing events for the second straight Olympics.
Diggins made her Olympics debut in 2014 in Sochi and had a best finish of eighth in the 15K skiathlon.
Diggins has also experienced considerable success outside of the Winter Olympics. At the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2023 in Slovenia, Diggins and teammate Julie Kern won bronze in the team sprint. Two days later, Diggins won gold in the 10K freestyle, which was the first top medal for an American in an individual event at any cross-country skiing world championship.
In 2021, Diggins clinched the top spot in the women’s overall standings for the 2020-21 FIS Cross-Country World Cup, becoming the first American to do so. In 2022, she broke the American record for World Cup cross-country ski wins with her 14th such win.
“We are excited to unveil the first bobblehead of Jessie Diggins,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Jessie’s world-class performances have made the country very proud, and we think fans of Jessie and skiing will love this limited edition bobblehead.”