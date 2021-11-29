WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — New England champ U-32 placed seventh out of 23 cross-country running teams during Saturday’s NXR Northeast Regional Championships at Bowdoin Park
New Hampshire’s Aidan Cox won the boys race with a 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes, 43.6 seconds. The Coe-Brown junior placed seventh two weeks ago at the New England championships before posting a 32-second margin of victory at the regional event. Bishop Hendricken claimed top team honors with 73 points after placing fourth at New England’s.
Three runners cracked the top-20 for U-32, which is the six-time defending Vermont champ in Division II. Austin Beard (fifth, 16:42), Oliver Hansen (16th, 16:57.5) and Carson Beard (20th, 17:01.2) led the way for coach Andrew Tripp’s squad. Raiders Tzevi Schwartz (87th, 18:01) and Sargent Burns (103rd, 18:17.5) also scored points, with teammate Wilder Brown (145th, 18:49) close behind.
U-32 finished with 203 points, while Craftsbury was 15th with 363 points. Cormac Leahy (25th, 17:06.7), Charlie Krebs (60th, 17:39.5), Matthew Califano (92nd, 18:10.3), Leo Circosta (105th, 18:18.6) and Charlie Kehler (121st, 18:30.5) contributed points for the Chargers. Alan Moody (138th, 18:44.6) and Alexander Califano (150th, 18:58.4) were also strong for their D-III squad.
Pennsylvania athlete Anna Macdonald won the girls race in 19:08.9. New Jersey champ Cherokee placed first in the team competition with 67 points, while Ridgewood (N.J.) was second with 86 points.
The CVU girls wound up seventh with 212 points. Alice Kredell (11th, 19:49.4) paced the Redhawks in front of teammates Jasmine Nails (44th, 20:56), Segoleine Johnson (53rd, 21:17.6), Avery Murray (76th, 22:03.5) and Corinna Hobbs (88th, 22:28.2). The non-scoring CVU runners were Annalise Wood (98th, 22:49.2) and Kate Kogut (102nd, 23:09.1) Craftsbury’s Anika Leahy placed 82nd in 22:16.2.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Cadets honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Senior forward Brett Ouderkirk and junior Andrew Albano earned New England Hockey Conference weekly awards Monday.
Ouderkirk was named the league’s Player of the Week for the third time in his career after tallying three goals and two assists to lead Norwich to its 11th Great Northern ShootOut title.
Ouderkirk was named the MVP of the tournament for the second time. He notched two goals and two assists against the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Friday. He scored another goal vs. Plattsburgh State on Sunday.
Albano earned NEHC Goalie of the Week honors for the first timeafter making 54 saves on 56 shots to guide the Cadets to the title. He recorded his first collegiate shutout with a 30-save performance Friday. Albano made 24 saves in a 5-2 win over Plattsburgh State in the title game.
Albano stayed perfect in his collegiate career, improving to 7-0. He has a 4-0 record this season with a .943 save percentage and a 1.25 goals-against average.
Norwich (5-0-3) stretched its unbeaten streak to open the season to eight games, which is its longest unbeaten streak to start a season since going on a 12-game run in 2014-15.
The Cadets remained at the No. 6 spot in the latest USCHO.com National Poll.
Babson sits in first place in the NEHC standings with 11 points. Norwich has nine points but has played one less game than Babson.
Castleton 3,
Franklin Pierce 1
RUTLAND — The Spartans claimed the 2021 Terry Moran Invitational Tournament Championship Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Calvin Moïse netted the game-winner at the 12-minute mark of the third period and the Spartans didn’t look back, eventually hoisting the cup in front of the home crowd.
Moïse’s goal broke a 1-1 tie, answering a Raven tally that came in the early minutes of the second period. Moïse forced a timely turnover and skated into the slot, burying a backhander to put the Spartans up 2-1.
After a scoreless first period, Castleton (3-6-1, 0-3-1 NEHC) struck first only 61 seconds into the second period. Justin Stairs, who netted one of Castleton’s seven goals in the semifinal, received a pass from Moïse before hammering a wrister past Ravens’ netminder Ian Wallace.
Franklin Pierce had the answer, however, less than a minute later. Conor Foley, netting his second of the weekend, evened the game at 1-1.
The third period would belong to Castleton as Moïse provided the game-winner and Anton Tarvainen tacked on an empty netter in the final seconds.
Kyle Alaverdy earned his second win of the season with 27 saves, including double digit stops in the busy second period. Alaverdy even tallied an assist on Tarvainen’s insurance goal.
Prior to the championship tilt, Arcadia claimed an overtime victory over Rivier in the consolation game.
CU was 7-2 winners in the opening round of the tournament on Friday against Rivier.
Seven different Castleton players scored with Stairs, Tarvainen, Brandon Picard, Andrew Stefura, Sam Rennert, Conner Ladabouche and Bryce Irwin scoring. Connor Rider had a pair of assists.
Following the thrilling tournament victory, Castleton returns to NEHC play Friday, Dec. 3 when it hosts Elmira for a 7 p.m. puck drop at Spartan Arena.
The All-Tournament team was made up of Sam Rennert, Castleton (MVP); Andrew Barber, Castleton; Conor Foley, Franklin Pierce; Paul Antkowiak, Franklin Pierce; Milan Breczko, Rivier; Haralds Jirgens, Arcadia.
UVM 3, Dartmouth 2
HANOVER, N.H. — William Lemay and Joe Leahy scored 1:57 apart in the early stages of the first period and Will Zapernick had three points as the University of Vermont earned its first regulation road win of the season defeating Dartmouth 3-2 Sunday evening in non-conference action from Thompson Arena.
Vermont returns to Hockey East action next weekend for a two-game series at Maine.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM 5, Syracuse 1
BURLINGTON — Five different Catamounts found the back of the net Saturday night as the University of Vermont used a three-goal second period to pull away from Syracuse in a 5-1 win at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
The teams had played to a 1-1 tie on Friday to open the two-game set.
FIELD HOCKEY
Nicholas honored
Middlebury College senior Erin Nicholas was named the 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III Region II Player of the Year for the third-consecutive time.
Nicholas finished her field hockey career with 161 points (65G, 31A). She ranked first in the NESCAC with 28 goals this season, which moved her into third on Middlebury’s single-season list.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNCG 54, UVM 51
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kobe Langley posted a game-high 19 points to lead UNC Greensboro (6-2) to a 54-51 victory over the University of Vermont (5-3) on Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
UNCG outscored UVM by four in the second half to eek out the win.
Ryan Davis had 17 points to lead the Catamounts, followed by Finn Sullivan with 12.
Vermont returns home to Patrick Gym on Wednesday when it hosts Dartmouth at 7 p.m.
Brown wins 400th
MIDDLEBURY —The Middlebury College men’s basketball team (4-2) topped Endicott 86-81 at home on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, head coach Jeff Brown tallied his 400th win at Middlebury, and 430th overall.
The Panthers return to action on Tuesday when they host SUNY Canton at 5 p.m., while the Gulls (3-2) travel to Gordon on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM splits
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team bested Brown 79-46 on Saturday, before falling to Bucknell 68-53 on Sunday at Patrick Gymnasium in the TD Bank Classic.
On Saturday, Vermont had five players score in double figures and held Brown to 30% shooting. Josie Larkins led the five women with 15 points.
In the Sunday UVM loss, Bucknell guard Taylor O’Brien was named the TB Bank Classic’s Most Valuable Player after her career-high 24-point performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.