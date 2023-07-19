FRISCO, Texas — Otter Valley rising junior Lucas Politano shot 1-under on the final day of the Boys High School Golf National Invitational, bringing him to 5-over for the tournament, good for a tie of 19th.
Politano buried five birdies on Wednesday, bringing his total to 11 for the tournament.
Older brother Thomas Politano, a recent OV graduate, finished at 38-over. Matt Bryant finished at 71-over and Jackson Howe finished 89-over. Otter Valley was 44th as a team.
Burr and Burton Academy was also in attendance at the event and was led by Angus Bellingham, who shot 39-over.
GOLF
NE Amateur
FALMOUTH, Maine — The region’s best golfers were back on the course at The Woodlands Club on Wednesday for the second day of the New England Amateur men’s golf championship.
Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier sat at 1-over in a tie for eighth through the second day after carding a 73 on the par-72 course on Wednesday. Poirier had four birdies, bringing his total to six for the tournament.
Ekwanok Country Club’s Taylor Bellemare was 4-over in a tie for 15th. He ran into some bogey issues on Wednesday, with six bogeys to just two birdies.
Burlington Country Club’s Michael Walsh joined Bellemare at 4-over, shooting 76 on Wednesday. Walsh got into a bit of a groove midway through the front nine, birdieing the fifth and sixth holes.
Manchester Country Club’s Mathew Smith was at 6-over in a tie for 33rd. He carded a 78 on Wednesday after bogeying six holes.
Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux was at 8-over in a tie for 48th. He carded a 77 on Wednesday, two strokes off his first round pace.
Barton Golf Club’s Jackson King was at 9-over in a tie for 55th, after carding a 79.
Country Club of Barre’s Garret Cameron was three strokes off at the cut line at 12-over. Ryan Porter, of 802 Golf Academy, missed the cut at 19-over and Brattleboro Country Club’s Jacob Miller missed the cut as well at 36-over.
Junior Tour
SHELBURNE — The Vermont Golf Association Junior Tour’s Match Play championship kicked into full gear on Wednesday.
In the boys 15-18 year old division, Rutland Country Club’s Sebastian Pell, the No. 1 seed, earned a spot in the semifinals, setting up a matchup with No. 4 Evan Marchessault, of West Bolton Golf Club.
Pell won his round of 16 matchup against Teddy Maynard 5-and-4 and then beat Cooper Guerriere 3-and-2 in the quarterfinals. Guerriere had moved into the quarterfinals with a 7-and-6 win against Ben Peake.
Marchessault beat Bryce Terborgh 6-and-4 in the round of 16 and then beat Rutland CC’s Kyle Blanchard 2-and-1 in the quarterfinals. Blanchard had beaten Jack McDougall 5-and-4 in the round of 16.
Rutland Country Club’s Mattie Serafin, the No. 2 seed, grabbed a spot in the semifinals, setting up a matchup with Links at Lang Farms’ Derin Suren, the No. 3 seed.
Serafin inched out a 1-up victory against Rowan Turner in the round of 16, before beating Parker Martisus 4-and-3 in the quarterfinals. Martisus had beaten Patrick Jack Bryan 3-and-1 in the opening round.
Suren cruised in the opening round, beating Brendan Patterson 6-and-5, before beating Patrick Saxe 1-up in the quarterfinals. Saxe beat Jaden Poirier 1-up the round of 16.
In the girls 15-18 division, Rutland Country Club’s Teegan Duffy had a bye into the tournament finals, setting up a final with Burlington Country Club’s Taylor Moulton, who beat Addison Moulton 9-and-8.
In the boys 10-14 division, Rutland CC’s Oliver Graves, the No. 8 seed, nabbed a spot in the semifinals, set to take on No. 5 seed Brady Fallon, of Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
Graves beat Cody Eagle 6-and-5 in the round of 16, before topping top-seeded Luke Russell 4-and-3 in the quarterfinals. Russell beat Henry Huggett 7-and-6 in the opening round.
Fallon beat Isaiah Bowen 4-and-3 in the opening round, before topping Rowdy Malcolm 7-and-6 in the quarterfinals. Malcolm bested Bentley Stazzulla 6-and-5 in the round of 16.
Second-seeded Bruce Johnson, of The Quechee Club, notched a spot in the semifinals, set to face No. 14 Bubba Chamberlain, of Country Club of Barre.
Johnson dominated in the round of 16, beating Connor Remillard 9-and-8, before topping Rutland CC’s Ronan Duffy 1-up in 20 holes. Ronan Duffy had beaten Grayson Davis 1-up in 19 holes.
Chamberlain knocked off Henry Sullivan 9-and-8 in the first round, before beating Jayson Graves 8-and-7 in the quarterfinals. Graves was a 5-and-3 winner against Benjamin Gramer in the round of 16.