STOWE — Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier put himself in a great spot to compete for the 2020 Vermont Amateur Golf Tournament championship with another elite round on Wednesday at Stowe Country Club.
Poirier shot an 8-under on Wednesday, putting him at 12-under for the tournament. He sunk nine birdies on the day.
Poirier leads by four strokes over Mount Anthony Country Club’s Cory Jozefiak.
Rutland’s Jared Nelson had a successful second round, shooting 3-under to put him at even-par and in 8th place overall. Logan Broyles dropped below par with a 2-over second round. Broyles sits at 1-over.
RCC’s Max Major followed up his 1-under round on Tuesday with a 5-over Wednesday. Teammate Frankie Sanborn improved greatly on his first round, shooting even-par Wednesday. The top five Rutland golfers all made the cut.
Country Club of Vermont’s Aidan Melville shot 1-over Wednesday, putting him 1-over for the tournament, while easily making the cut
Proctor-Pittsford Country Club’s Nick Ojala shot a 2-over for the day, bringing his score to 3-over, making the cut.
Country Club of Barre’s Zach Dukette and Mitchell Evans both sit at 6-over for the tournament. Eric Lajeunesse and Bryson Richards sit at 7-over overall, good enough to make the cut.
Stowe Golf Club’s Tyler Parker sits at 9-over for the tournament, shooting three strokes above par Wednesday. He made the cut for Thursday.
Country Club of Barre’s Nelson Eaton just made the cut at 10-over. Neshobe Golf Club’s Walker Allen and Bill Crossmon came up a stroke short of the 10-over cut line.
Dorset Field Club’s William Hadden had another great round, shooting 3-under to move his tournament score to 6-under. He sits among the leaders tied for third place. Teammate Taylor Mattingly shot 2-over on Wednesday, making him 2-over for the tournament. Both men will represent DFC on Thursday.
Rutland ran away with the McCullough Cup, which goes to the four-person team that has the best cumulative score.
Rutland’s team of Poirier, Broyles, Major and Nelson finished with a score of 12-under.
VSWGA Senior Championship
NEWPORT — After one day of action in the 2020 Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Senior Championship, Williston Golf Club’s Jeanne Morrissey and Dorset Field Club’s Elizabeth Walker are tied for the lead, shooting a 7-over 79.
Rutland Country Club’s Mary Jane Shomo and Country Club of Vermont’s Deidre Mahler are tied for fourth at 9-over.
Country Club of Barre’s Kathy Kemp is tied for ninth after a 13-over round. Killington Golf Course’s Trish Wade is two strokes back from Kemp.
Montpelier Country Club’s Patricia Baroudi is in 37th place.
RCC’s Patricia Sanborn and Bonnie Heald are 38th and 42nd respectively after 18 holes.
BASEBALL
White River Jct. 10, Rutland 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — White River Junction’s offense was too much for Rutland in a 10-1 loss Wednesday night at Maxfield Sports Complex in Vermont Summer Baseball League action.
Nate Hudson, Josh Beayon and Jordan Beayon all had a hit for Rutland.
Jacob Barry led the way for White River Junction with two singles and a three-run double.
Rutland hosts Lakes Region Thursday at St. Peter’s Field.
