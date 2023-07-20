FALMOUTH, Maine — Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier has been among the top golfers at the New England Amateur all week and he stayed that way on the final day, finishing in a tie for sixth overall.
Poirier finished the tournament at even-par, in a tie alongside Mac Bredahl and Ricky Stimets. Poirier had a trio of birdies on Thursday.
George Wright Golf Club’s Joseph Lenane won the tournament, shooting 7-under in the 54-hole affair.
Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux moved up the leaderboard, finishing the tournament in a tie for 21st at 7-over, after shooting a 71 on Thursday.
Ekwanok Country Club’s Taylor Bellemare also came in at 7-over. His best round came on the opening day, where he shot a 72.
Burlington Country Club’s Michael Walsh, the runner-up at the Vermont Am, finished in a tie for 28th at 9-over. He carded a 72 on the opening day.
Manchester Country Club’s Mathew Smith finished in a tie for 32nd at 10-over. Smith had a trio of birdies on the final day.
A stroke back from Smith was Barton Golf Club’s Jackson King at 11-over in a tie for 34th.
GOLF
Junior Tour
SHELBURNE — Rutland Country Club’s Mattie Serafin, a rising sophomore at Mill River, finished in second in the 15-18 boys division of the Vermont Golf Association’s Junior Tour Match Play championship held at Kwiniaska Golf Course on Thursday.
Serafin fell to Evan Marchessault 4-and-3 in the championship match.
Serafin had beaten Derin Suren 4-and-2 in the semifinals, while Marchessault knocked off top-seeded Sebastian Pell, of RCC, 1-up.
Rutland CC’s Teegan Duffy claimed the championship in the girls 15-18 division. She bested Taylor Mouton 4-and-3 in Thursday’s championship match.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Brady Fallon earned the championship in the boys 10-14 division, beating Bubba Chamberlain 9-and-8 in the finals.
Fallon beat Oliver Graves 5-and-3 in the semifinals and Chamberlain beat Bruce Johnson 7-and-6.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Seymour hired
MIDDLEBBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Olivia Seymour as the assistant women’s lacrosse coach. Seymour comes to the Panthers after serving as an assistant coach at Williams during the 2023 season.