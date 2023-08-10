BRETTON WOODS, N.H. — Rutland High School rising junior Sebastian Pell was the top Vermont boys golfer and finished 20th overall at the New England Junior Amateur golf championship, which wrapped up on Wednesday at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club.
Pell shot a 79 in Wednesday’s final round and finished the tournament at 7-over. Pell tacked on two birdies on Wednesday, bringing his total to 11 for the 54-hole tournament. His best showing came in Tuesday’s second round, where he shot a 71.
Jacob Lowe finished four strokes off that pace at 11-over in 27th. Like Pell, he shot a 79 on Wednesday. He was at his best in Tuesday’s afternoon round, shooting a 73.
Spaulding’s Garret Cameron shot 12-over in a tie for 28th. He carded a 78 on Wednesday after a pair of 75s on Tuesday.
Mill River’s Mattie Serafin finished at 14-over in 33rd. Serafin shot his best on Wednesday with a 75. He improved on his score in all three rounds. Serafin had a trio of birdies in the final round.
Rutland’s Kyle Blanchard finished at 20-over in 38th, Derin Suren was 24-over in 40th and Evan Marchessault was 25-over in a tie for 41st.
In the girls competition, Burr and Burton Academy alumna Kaylie Porter was the top Vermont, shooting 23-over in 11th place. She carded an 81 on Wednesday and had her best showing in Tuesday’s afternoon round, shooting a 77.
Rutland Country Club’s Teegan Duffy was tied for 14th at 29-over. Duffy ran into some bogey issues on Wednesday, but still managed two bury two birdies. She had carded a pair of 79s coming into the day.
The third and final Vermont girls golfer Claire Mamlouk finished in 18th at 64-over. She had a birdie on 15 on Wednesday.
The individual boys champion was Connecticut’s Luke Stennett, who held onto his lead from the first day. He finished the tournament at 12-under, edging out New Hampshire’s Josiah Hakala and Maine’s Eli Spaulding, who both shot 11-under.
The individual girls champion was Rhode Island’s Kylie Eaton, who shot 2-under, the only girls golfer to shoot under-par. She won by four strokes.
Massachusetts dominated in the boys team competition, shooting 33-under and winning by 20 strokes over Connecticut. Vermont finished in sixth.
Rhode Island shot 5-over in the girls team competition, winning by six strokes over Connecticut. Vermont finished in fifth, ahead of Maine.
WIFFLE BALL
Summer Classic
ESSEX — Essex’s Little Fenway is set to host the 12th annual Vermont Summer Classic wiffleball tournament Friday through Sunday.
There are nearly 300 players set to compete and an anticipated attendance of more than 1,000 people. Players and teams come from the Northeast and as far as Michigan.
The goal of the event, put on by SlamT1D, is to support children, teens, adults and their families living with Type 1 diabetes.
The first games on Friday are at 3:45 p.m. with games continuing on Saturday. The opening ceremonies and home run derby are Saturday at 1 p.m. The playoffs and championship come on Sunday.
Little Fenway is located at 17 Sawmill Road in Essex.