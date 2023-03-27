NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Athena Merck scored the game-tying and game-winning goals, leading the Norwich University women’s lacrosse team to their first Great Northeast Athletic Conference victory of the season with a 12-10 will at Albertus Magnus College on Saturday .
Merck set a career-high, pacing the Cadets with four goals to go along with two assists. Six Norwich players scored in the contest, as Quinn Mustone, Valentina Drown and Michaila Furchak netted two goals apiece. Teammates Maddie Etherton and Neris Archambault each added one goal.
After Alexandra Barrett gave the Falcons a 1-0 lead 30 seconds into the game, the Cadets got to work in a game of runs. Drown, Furchak, Merck and Mustone combined efforts to help NU rattle off four straight goals for a 4-1 lead at the intermission. Albertus Magnus responded with three goals in a row to open the second quarter, tying things at 4-4.
A trio of unassisted tallies, including two in the final minute of the opening half, gave the Cadets a three-goal lead. But that cushion was swiftly whittled down to two in the waning seconds of the second quarter. Amanda McGeehan added another goal for the Falcons out of the gate in the third period before both squads proceeded to exchange goals.
McGeehan gave the Falcons some momentum heading into the fourth quarter after knotting the contest at 9-9 with a second remaining in the third quarter. Stalwart defense by the Cadets — spearheaded by Maeve Noble-Lowe — allowed the Norwich offense to come alive again.
Merck (two assists) scored a pair of unassisted goals in a seven-minute window to give the Cadets the lead.. Furchak added an insurance goal in the closing minutes. Noble-Lowe finished with 16 saves between the pipes, while Furchak and Julia Proto notched key assists.
The Cadets connected on 19 of 22 clear attempts and scooped up 32 ground balls. Norwich will host Elms at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Johnson & Wales 11, Norwich 9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A strong third quarter by the Wildcats fueled a narrow victory over the Cadets on Saturday in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference battle.
Norwich’s Mitchell McKay tied a career-high in goals by firing four shots past JWU goalie Trent Madigan. Fellow Cadets Chris Smith and Alex Johnston each tallied two goals, while teammate Clayton Cisar netted his first career goal.
The Wildcats struck first on an Alex Padula goal 35 seconds into the game. Johnston and McKay pushed the Cadets in front a few minutes later. JWU scores four of the next five goals, taking a 5-3 lead halfway through the second frame.
Norwich responded with three straight goals, including a pair of tallies from Smith and McKay in the closing 38 seconds of the half to reclaim a one-goal advantage before the buzzer. The teams traded goals at the start of the second half, with Cisar giving the Cadets their final lead of the game.
Johnson & Wales countered with three goals in a row to grab its own two-goal lead. Norwich came alive again to tie things up 68 seconds into the fourth quarter, thanks to goals by Smith and McKay goals. JWU’s Mike Catuosco broke the deadlock six seconds later and hten JWU’s defense stood tall at the end.
Matt Meehan and Christian Masonius contributed two assistgs apiece for the Cadets, who will host Rivier at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
