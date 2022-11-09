NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Owen Liss served up the game-winning dunk with two seconds left to lead the Norwich University men’s basketball team to a season-opening 77-76 victory over Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts at Amsler Campus Center Gym on Tuesday evening in non-conference action.
Liss delivered the game-winner to cap a career-high 23-point effort that featured a 10-of-13 performance from the floor. Teammate Kohlby Murray followed with 16 points and a game-high six assists. Donovan Lewis Jr. (11 points) and Nabiyu Ndiaye (10 points) were also sharp in the victory.
The Trailblazers set the tone early, building an eight-point lead less than five minutes into the contest. Back-to-back layups from Nick Graves and Ndiaye gave Norwich its first lead of the evening eight minutes later. Norwich’s 20-18 advantage was short-lived, as MCLA reclaimed the edge by pulling in front 29-27. The Cadets closed out the first frame on a 10-3 run to carry a 37-32 advantage into the break.
The Cadets attempted to coast to victory in the second half, stretching their lead to 13 point on two occasions. Tom Dooling made a layup for a 13-point lead with 8:39 remaining, but MCLA closed the gap to four points multiple times. The hosts kept things close during the closing two minutes until Ndiaye connected with Lewis Jr. on a layup from the graduate student, giving Norwich a 75-69 lead with 1:30 left to play.
Back-to-back free throws from Korey Greenland and five unanswered points from Noah Yearsley gave the Trailblazers a 76-75 lead with 15 seconds on the clock. On the ensuing Norwich possession, Murray attracted several MCLA defenders on a drive to the basket. That allowed the former Fair Haven star to send a clean pass to Liss, who soared in for the game-winning dunk.
Yearsley and Dylan Morris-Gray led MCLA with 23 points apiece, while Greenland finished with 11 points. The Cadets shot a 58.2% from the field and maintained a 50-30 advantage in points in the paint.
Norwich will travel to play Northern Vermont University-Johnson at 6 p.m. Thursday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Cobleskill 89,
Castleton 79
COBLESKILL, N.Y. — SUNY Cobleskill’s Shelvon Grant buried a lay-up at the buzzer to secure an 80-79 overtime victory for the Fighting Tigers’ men’s basketball team against the Spartans on Tuesday night.
The Spartans had taken the lead with less than 30 seconds left in overtime on a pair of free throws by Tray Wright. Castleton had a chance to potentially ice the win with Alex Blackmore at the charity stripe for a 1-and-1 with six seconds left, but the free throw was missed.
Cobleskill’s Chace Peterson brought down the carom and got the ball to JaNyve Smith. Smith quickly got the ball down court and threaded a pass through Spartans defenders to get Grant the winning basket in the paint.
The Fighting Tigers jumped out fast, opening up a 17-point lead with less than five minutes left in the opening half.
The Spartans closed the game down the stretch, going on a 13-0 stretch to cut the lead to four and were down by six at the break.
Cobleskill opened up the second half with energy and took the lead, but Castleton battled back and eventually took the lead late in regulation.
The Spartans had a three-point lead, but the Fighting Tigers’ Justin Feldman banged home a 3 with 30 seconds left that forced overtime.
Four Cobleskill players scored in double figures led by Iziah Pigott who had 16 points. Markel Jenkins was a force on the boards with 16 rebounds.
Castleton was paced by Joe Russell who had 24 points, racking up seven assists as well. Blackmore had 15 points, Will Radcliff had 14 points and Wright had 10.
The Spartans (0-1) are home on Friday against Coast Guard.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Spartans win awards
Castleton University field hockey players swept the Little East Conference weekly honors after winning the LEC Tournament championship on Saturday.
Emily Harris was named the Offensive Player of the Week after totaling four goals and three assists for 11 points in Castleton’s three LEC Championship Tournament victories.
Amelia Wilson was named Defensive Player of the Week after she anchored the Spartans defense as they shut down the No. 6, No. 2, and No. 1 seeds in the LEC tournament, helping Castleton outscore its opposition 10-2 over the three tournament matches.
Zoe Martin was named the Goalkeeper of the Week after totaling 28 saves while yielding just two goals over the Spartans’ three LEC tournament victories.
Haley Lassen was named the Rookie of the Week after she scored the game-winning goal in the LEC championship game’s 57th minute
Panthers honored
MIDDLEBURY — The No. 2-ranked Middlebury College field hockey team earned a handful of NESCAC accolades on Tuesday.
Amy Griffin and Katie George were named to the All-NESCAC first team and Charlotte Marks was named to the second team. Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo was named Coach of the Year.
The Panthers became the first field hockey program to capture five straight NESCAC crowns on Sunday and they lead the league with nine total titles.
Griffin leads the league with 43 points (16G, 11A), while her assists rank second among conference peers. She tallied a pair of hat tricks in back-to-back games earlier this fall.
For the third year in a row, George earned All-NESCAC praise and the second straight season she has been selected to the first team.
George is third in the league in goals (13) and ranks among the top 10 in total points (32).
George is just two points shy of eclipsing the 100-point mark for her career.
Center back Marks earns All-NESCAC Second-Team honors for the second-consecutive year. Marks has played the second most minutes (968) on the Middlebury squad other than the goalie.
DeLorenzo becomes the first NESCAC field hockey coach to earn the honors five straight times and has won the award on six occasions.
The 2022 NFHCA Hall of Fame inductee, alongside assistant coaches Lauren McNally and Andrea Way, have led the team to a 17-1 record so far this season.
DeLorenzo has been at the helm of the program for eight of its nine NESCAC Championship victories.
The Panthers return to Peter Kohn Field on Saturday when they host the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
