NORTHFIELD — Four members of the Norwich University women’s volleyball team were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.
Defensive specialist and libero Laura Farnum, setter Sarah Farnum and outside hitters Ana Lopez and Maggie McNeil represent the Cadets on the Academic All-District Team after strong performances on the court and in the classroom. Every All-District honoree will advance to the voting phase for the CSC Academic All-America Team, with an announcement on those selections slated for late December.
Laura Farnum, a junior, has posted 686 digs for her career, placing her seventh in Norwich’s all-time list. Her 386 digs this past season were the most by any Cadet in program history, passing Brianna Dawson’s total of 378 set in 2019-20.
Laura Farnum was a four-time Great Northeast Athletic Conference Libero of the Week in 2022 en route to being selected to the All-Conference Third Team. She has tallied a 3.90 cumulative GPA as a psychology major.
Sarah Farnum finished her career ranked second all-time in assists with 2,223. Farnum tallied 667 assists during the 2022-23 season in addition to recording a career-best 19 aces and 25 kills.
Farnum also earned a 3.90 GPA for her career as a mechanical engineering major. She is coming off a 2022-23 season during which she was named GNAC Setter of the Week twice and earned All-Conference Third Team accolades for the second year in a row.
Lopez and McNeil are fresh off impressive seasons as outside hitters for Norwich. Lopez, an All-Conference Second Team selection and a one-time GNAC Player of the Week this season, logged a 3.80 cumulative GPA as a health science major.
Lopez recorded a career-high 266 kills, 46 digs and 10 aces this past season. Her 3.30 kills per set ranked fifth in the GNAC, while her .236 hitting percentage ranked within in the top 10 in the conference.
McNeil, a mechanical engineering major, maintains a 3.70 cumulative GPA for her time at Norwich. The senior was selected to the GNAC weekly honor roll twice throughout the 2022 campaign.
McNeil was a crucial part of the Cadets’ strong 2022-23 season, logging career-highs with 102 kills, 235 digs, 30 aces and seven assists. Her mark in kills ranked within the top 50 in the GNAC, while her 3.23 digs per set average was 10th in the conference.
The Cadets recorded a 15-9 season that included an 8-5 mark in GNAC action. Norwich’s 2022-23 campaign included a 9-1 record at home as well as a win over eventual GNAC runners-up Simmons University in the midst of a six-game win streak.
MEN”S HOCKEYStefura stands out
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — After tallying five points on two goals and three assists in a 1-1 weekend for the Spartans, Castleton University men’s hockey’s Andrew Stefura was named the New England Hockey Conference Player of the Week.
The sophomore entered this past weekend’s Terry Moran Invitational having registered a point in four of his last five games, and he continued that trend with a two-goal, one-assist effort in Friday night’s victory over Franklin Pierce.
Stefura would score his first of the night — that also served as the eventual game-winner — minutes into the second period, before adding a helper later on in the frame and a second score in the third to clinch the 5-1 win.
In Saturday’s championship game against Saint Anselm, the Boston native helped lead a triumphant comeback attempt that fell just short, adding a third-period assist in a 4-3 loss to the Hawks, extending his point streak to four games.
Nine games into the season, Stefura has already surpassed his goal count from a season ago and currently leads the team in scores (5), points (9), and ranks fourth on the team in assists (4). His two game-winners and four powerplay goals also lead the Spartans, with the latter also ranking him first in the NEHC.
Stefura and the Spartans return to action Friday with a matchup against top-ranked Hobart College. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEYCarlsson honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The New England Hockey Conference named Moa Carlsson of the Castleton University women’s hockey team the league’s Rookie of the Week on Monday.
In the Spartans’ lone contest last week, Carlsson used her impeccable speed to help engineer a coast-to-coast goal against the No. 1 seeded Middlebury Panthers. Carlsson gained possession near the Spartan goal in the game’s eighth minute, then maneuvered through the Panther defense to give a feed to Samantha Lawler who scored a game-tying goal.
This marks Carlsson’s first career accolade since arriving in the Green Mountain State. The Swedish freshman has been a key piece in Castleton’s offense thus far, notching two goals and two assists on the season with a team-best plus-4 goal differential in conference action.
