Norwich senior Joseph Thongsythavong was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Player for the second time this season after a performance for the ages.
Entering the week, Thongsythavong was sitting at 50 career goals and needed eight by season’s end to become Norwich’s all -ime leading goal scorer. The Cadets faced off against Colby-Sawyer and he scored the first four goals of the match before adding three assists during an 8-0 victory.
Thongsythavong was far from finished, returning a few days later for a clash against Albertus Magnus. He celebrated Senior Day in style by scoring the next four goals, breaking the career goals record set by Rob Harlow between 2005 and 2008. The 5-foot-10, 167-pound senior scored in the 17th, 26th, 32nd and 36th minutes to help turn things into a rout before halftime. The offensive explosion also put Thongsythavong as the GNAC leader in goals (19) and points (48) on the season.
Thongsythavong has more records in his site as the Cadets wind down their season with a visit to Elms at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. With four more goals, he would break his own record for goals in a season (22). He needs three points to break Harlow’s record for career points.
MEN’S SOCCER
CU 2, NVU-Johnson 1
JOHNSON — The Castleton University men’s soccer team wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a matchup against NVU Johnson, scoring goals in the 89th and 90th minutes to complete another dramatic come-from-behind victory.
The Spartans (6-9-2, 2-4-1 LEC) held a firm lead in shots (15-3), shots on goal (8-1) and corners (6-3) in the contest, but waited until the 89th and 90th minutes to get the game-tying and game-winning goals from Charlie Cisneros and Jacob Henderson to earn the 2-1 win.
Castleton got out to a strong start in Sunday’s match, getting great looks from Ben Stewart and Matt Spiller, but were unable to find paydirt with the Badgers’ Patrick Austin making four saves.
It appeared as though the sides were headed into the break level at zero, but a penalty kick in the 43rd minute — their only shot on goal of the game — gave NVU-Johnson (4-10-2, 1-7-1 NAC) a surprising lead at halftime.
The Spartans kept the pressure on, getting six more shots off in the first 40 of the half, but only two found their way on net and both were handled by Austin. Finally, with 1:35 left on the clock, Cisneros was able to corral a rebound after a long throw from Lucas McCane got into the box and sent it into the back of the net with his left foot to tie the game at one.
After scoring the tying goal, Castleton was hungry for the win, and drew a corner with the clock winding down on a blocked shot from Adolphe Alfani. Hurrying to get the ball in, Toby Ritzkowski lined up the corner and sent a ball toward the near post where Henderson leapt and send a beautiful header into the far corner of the goal with just five seconds remaining to hand the Spartans to 2-1 win in improbable fashion.
Next up for Castleton is their regular-season finale against UMass Boston Saturday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Christe honored
The New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference named Norwich senior Matthew Christe the Defensive Player of the Week.
For the third week in a row Christe tallied double digits in total tackles. He tied for the game high with junior teammate Ethan Amburn with 11 tackles. Two of Christe’s tackles were for a loss, helping the Cadets earn their third straight NEWMAC home win with a 21-11 victory over MIT.
Christe had a game-changing interception at the 1-yard line off MIT quarterback Marco Cesaratto at the end of the first half to keep the lead at 14-3 going into halftime. Norwich’s defense limited MIT to 263 yards of total offense, including 167 on the ground.
Christe will attempt to follow up that performance when the Cadets travel to play WPI on Saturday afternoon.
Martinez nabs award
After returning a kickoff for a touchdown to help preserve a second-half lead on Saturday, Castleton University football’s Damiyr Martinez was named the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.
After Keystone College drew within one score in the fourth quarter, Martinez fielded the kick-off and returned it 89 yards to the end zone to keep Castleton’s cushion at two touchdowns and swing momentum back in favor of the Spartans.
The score gave Castleton a 28-13 lead. It was the second kick-return touchdown of his career, the other coming last season at Maritime (N.Y.). He also had a big day on defense, racking up eight tackles and an interception in the victory.
Castleton continues its pursuit of the 2022 ECFC title on Saturday when it hosts Alfred State at Dave Wolk Stadium at noon.
VOLLEYBALL
Farnum stands out
On the heels of yet another standout week, Norwich junior Laura Farnum was selected as the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Libero of the Week for the third time this season.
Farnum finished with 21 digs, three assists and a team-high three aces against Simmons. She followed that up with another 21 digs and three aces two days later against Salem State. Previously this season Farnum received the honor on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. Farnum will lead the Cadets into Wednesday’s showdown at Colby-Sawyer.
