NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team used a well-rounded effort to top in-state rival Norwich 15-12 on Wednesday night at Sabine Field.
The Spartans jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, leading the entirety of the night en route to their second win of the season. Castleton is now 2-4 overall while Norwich sits at 1-5.
The Cadets outshot Castleton 31-29 overall and 20-17 on goal, but the Spartans made those shots count, scoring on 15-of-17 on-target attempts. Norwich had a 15-10 edge in ground balls and both sides collected 15 draw controls.
Kimberly McCarthy netted another career milestone in the victory, using a five-point night to hit 100 points in her career. She netted four goals with an assist while also adding a pair of caused turnovers. Tien Connor had four points on two goals and two assists while Lacey Greenamyre, Phoebe Loomis and Megan Ward all had hat-tricks.
For Loomis, it was the third game in a row the rookie tallied three goals; for Greenamyre and Ward, it was the first hat-trick of the season for both players. Ward also had four ground balls and an impressive six caused turnovers. Greenamyre caused four turnovers and snagged a team-best seven draw controls.
Katie Opiela stopped eight shots in the Spartans' tightest game of the season to earn the win in goal.
Norwich was led by six points from Michaila Furchak and five from Athena Merck. Furchack had four goals and two assists while Merck added three goals and two helpers.
Maeve Noble-Lowe made just two saves in the contest for the Cadets.
The Spartans are on the road once more on Saturday when they travel to Mount St. Mary for a noon contest. Norwich is at Albertus Magnus on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Curry 8, Norwich 7
NORTHFIELD - The Cadets endured a heartbreaking loss Wednesday afternoon in a non-conference tilt on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.
Matt Meehan and Chris Smith led the Cadets with two goals apiece, while Tyler Seidel, Thomas Muraski and Mitchell McKay each added one goal.
Norwich struck first in quick succession, with Muraski ripping a shot past the reach of Curry goalie Austin Brown after the opening face-off before McKay added another goal a minute later for a 2-0 lead.
The Colonels proceeded to take control of the quarter, using a string of runs to pull ahead. Connor Bryant and Nick Perfetuo knotted things up by scoring in a three-minute span. Perfetuo capitalized on a man-up opportunity to give Curry the edge before the second quarter.
Smith netted his first goal nearly halfway through the second quarter. The Cadets reclaimed the lead on a Meehan goaljust prior to the halftime buzzer. Both goals were the result of Coley Bagwell assists.
Curry embarked on a 3-0 run to open the third quarter. That was promptly be answered by Norwich's 3-0 spurt that pushed the Cadets in front 7-6. After Smith's final tally at the 9:58 mark, Perfetuo added another goal 90 seconds later to tie the contest up at 7-7 and forcing overtime.
Norwich opened the overtime session with possession, but the Cadets were unable to get a shot off past Curry's stifling defense. The Colonels doomed Norwich's hopes of victory when Perfetuo cashed in on an assist from Pat Modoono to secure the win.
The Cadets dominated the Colonels in ground balls (33-17) and face-offs (14-4). Norwich will return to Great Northeast Athletic Conference action at 1 p.m. Saturday with a game at Johnson & Wales. The Cadets will return home to close out the month by hosting Rivier at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Sage 14, Castleton 6
TROY, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team hit the road on Wednesday night for a non-conference battle at Russell Sage College, falling 14-6.
The Spartans drop to 1-5 while Sage improves to 4-6 overall. Castleton had a 43-36 edge in shots while RSC had a 23-22 lead in shots on goal. Turnovers were nearly even with Castleton committing 20 to Sage's 19, and both teams cleared the ball more than 75 percent of the time.
The Gators held a 45-39 lead in ground balls while both sides won 13 face-offs. The Gators converted 3 of 4 extra-man opportunities while Castleton went 0-for-2 on the man advantage.
Cam Frankenhoff potted two goals for the Spartans, as did Ian Edgar. Sean Kimura and Ethan Esposito had a goal and an assist each. Frankenhoff was the team leader with six ground balls followed by Jonah Janaro with five. Janaro also forced four turnovers. Chris LaBonte won 11 of 19 face-offs. Christopher Dindino made nine saves in the contest.
Bailey Martin led the Gators with five points on three goals and two helpers while Nate Kettle had four goals on the evening. Anthony Abreu had a hat trick as well and Shea Obado added two goals and an assist. Martin and Jacob Peck had five ground balls each. Andrew Collora was strong between the pipes with 16 saves in 56 minutes.
Castleton hosts WestConn on Saturday at Dave Wolk Stadium at 2 p.m. in the LEC opener.
