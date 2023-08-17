NORTHFIELD — Norwich women’s ice hockey Head Coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty is adding nine new recruits to the defending New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) champions. Of the nine additions, there are four forwards, four blueliners and a goaltender.
Defender Lauren Tuzik is from Frankfort, Illinois and previously played at St. Cloud State.
While attending Culver Academies, Tuzik made National Tournament appearances in 2019 and 2021 while serving as captain her senior year. As a senior, she received the Soaring Eagle award after receiving the Young Eagle Award as a sophomore. Tuzik held an accumulative GPA of 4.03 (4.0 scale) while serving in campus leadership positions throughout junior and senior year.
Forward Madison Anderson comes from Green Bay, Wisconsin and previously played for Culver Academies.
Anderson was named one of Culver’s Athletes of the Month in January 2022 notching nine points (five goals, four assists) in nine games including a hat trick. She also played soccer, tennis and track.
Defender Tristina Doyle comes from Cape Coral, Florida and previously played for the Florida Alliance.
As team captain for the Tier I U19 team, Doyle helped guide the Alliance to their seventh Southeast District Championship leading to National Championship appearances. She graduated High School Cum Laude receiving an AICE Diploma.
Defender Grace Joscelyn comes from Hooksett, New Hampshire and played at Lawrence Academy.
Joscelyn also played field hockey and lacrosse while attending Lawrence Academy.
Forward Maria Linzbichler comes from Graz, Austria and played for the Newart Ironbound.
Linzbichler tallied 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) with the Ironbound last season and represented Austria at the World Junior Championships.
Forward Livia Brooks comes from Walpole, Massachusetts and played for the Boston Jr. Eagles.
Brooks ranked third in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) in goals (50) last season playing for Vermont Academy where she also played soccer and lacrosse. Earned First Team All-Tournament in Hill School Hockey Tournament. Off the ice, Brooks was a member of the National Honors Society, Orange Key Society, served as class president for two years, and received a Silver Key for a scholastic writing award.
Forward Breanna Ricker comes from Laconia, New Hampshire and played for St. Paul’s School.
Ricker captained St. Paul’s School to a win in the Lakes Region Tournament (also won in 2020 and 2022) en route to the NEPSAC Large School Championship for the second time. In 2023, she was also an All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention, New Hampshire All State and won the Coach’s Award. Ricker was also a captain in field hockey, a prefect and earned distinction in fine arts.
Goalie Payton Sutherland comes from Brighton, Colorado and played for Team Colorado.
Sutherland comes to Norwich as a three-time state champion and a four-time MVP. She also played center for Team USA Roller Hockey.
Defender Wilda Ohman comes from Lulea Sweden and played for Lulea HF.
Ohman was the third highest scoring defenseman for Lulea HF last season at the Division 1 level in Sweden.
These nine newcomers will hit the ice for the first time when the Cadets open the preseason at Kreitzberg Arena on Oct. 14 against Utica University with the regular season commencing at home on Oct. 27 against Endicott.
MEN’S SOCCER
Coaching adds
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University men’s soccer interim head coach Staige Davis announced his coaching staff for the upcoming season, both of whom have roots in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC).
One of Davis’s assistants will be Noah Elmore, who finished his graduate campaign at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in 2022. Elmore played 84 games with the Monks as a defender scoring 15 goals and 19 assists for 49 points and seven game winning goals on top of winning two GNAC Championships. During his time in Standish, the Berlin native earned a bachelor’s in business and sports management and a Master of Business Administration and served as a coach at the Monks Academy Soccer Camp.
Also added to the men’s soccer staff is Amerlin Nemeye as a volunteer assistant. Nemeye is one of the most prolific scorers in program history racking up the most assists in a career (33) and sits fifth in points in a career (107). Over the summer, the Burlington resident suited up for Davis, and Coach Adam Pfeifer, as a member of Vermont Green FC.
“It is exciting to be going into the season with Vermont natives and GNAC veterans such as Noah and Amerlin on our coaching staff,” Davis said. “Their combined experience both in the conference and community will be greatly beneficial to the student-athletes and the community.”
Norwich Men’s Soccer will kick off their season on Sept. 3 when they visit Russell Sage College.