NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men's ice hockey team had 16 student-athletes named to the 2020-21 Krampade All-American Scholar team, presented by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
Norwich's 16 honorees tied for the New England Hockey Conference lead with Johnson & Wales and ranked in the top 10 out of all NCAA Division III schools. In total, 721 Division II and III men's hockey standouts earned the honor that required a 3.60 GPA in both the fall semester and spring semester.
Seniors Gabriel Chicoine, Connor Swystun, Mchael Korol and Ryan Boucher earned the honor for the second straight season. Juniors Alex Monteleone and Brett Ouderkirk, as well as sophomores Andrew Albano and Braedyn Aubin, all earned the honor for the second straight season.
Seniors Scott Swanson and Michael Green each earned the honor for the first time in their careers. Sophomores Jon Banovetz and Niks Krollis, as well as freshmen Patrick O'Neal, Landon Pavlisin and Logan vande Meerakker rounded out the Norwich players selected.
The Cadets finished the 2021 COVID-shortened season with a 7-1 record. The Division III women's Krampade All-American Scholar team is expected to be released later this week.
AUTO RACING
T-Road postponed
BARRE — A rainy forecast prompted Thunder Road officials to postpone WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilet Night, which was scheduled for Thursday.The event is now slated for Sept. 10.
Rain was expected to begin in the Central Vermont area between 5 and 6 p.m. on Thursday and continue through the night.
The combination of the rainy outlook and a busy weekend ahead for teams and fans — which includes the American-Canadian Tour Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday and the Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 on Sunday — led officials to slot the WDEV-Calkins event for the open September weekend.
The card of events will remain the same with all four divisions plus the Port-A-Potty Grand Prix. The contestants of the Port-A-Potty Grand Prix will not change despite the date moving.
