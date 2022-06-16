FAIRLEE — Rutland Country Club golfer Jared Nelson was the third among amateurs and finished tied for eighth overall in the Vermont Open that wrapped up on Wednesday at Lake Morey Country Club.
Nelson shot 4-under for the tournament, carding even-par on the final day of action after a pair of 2-under efforts in the opening 36 holes.
Nelson birdied four holes on Wednesday, including the second hole that he birdied on the first two days as well.
Brattleboro Country Club's Ryan Kohler finished at 2-over in a tie for 24th, Country Club of Barre's Bryson Richards was 5-over in a tie for 34th and Newport Country Club's Austin Giroux was 8-over in a tie for 43rd among the amateurs from Vermont in the field.
Kohler had his best round of the three on Wednesday, shooting a 68. He improved on his scores all three days.
Richards was at his best on the first day, where he carded a 7-under 63, just one of two golfers to do that in the tournament, and had eight birdies. He ran into trouble on the second day, but was two strokes better in the final around.
Giroux was even-par through the first two days, but ran into a lot of trouble in the final day, where he shot 8-over.
The top amateurs were Lake Morey's Patrick Pelletier and TPC River Highland's Christopher Pieper, who shot 5-under.
The overall winner was San Jose Country Club's Berk Harvey at 12-under.
SOCCER
Nenninger honored
SOUTH BURLINGTON —Sumner Nenninger of South Burlington High School was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Vermont Boys Soccer Player of the Year on Thursday.
Nenninger is the sixth Gatorade Vermont Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from South Burlington High School.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound senior forward scored 17 goals and passed for 17 assists this past season, leading the Wolves (14-4-1) to the Division 1 state championship game.
A United Soccer Coaches All-American, Nenninger was also a First Team All-State selection. He was also the Metro Division Player of the Year.
