MONTPELIER - Ronnie Riby-Williams notched his second hat trick in three matches Saturday, propelling the Montpelier boys soccer team to a 5-1 Homecoming victory over Hazen.
Ronnie scored in the fifth minute with a second-chance effort. Brooks Duprey notched the assist.
"Brooks played a nice ball through their back line and Ronnie ran onto it," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "Their goalie made the initial save, but Ronnie followed it up and scored."
Tyson Davison knotted things at 1 in the 8th minute after capitalizing on an unexpected turnover in Montpelier's defensive third of the field.
"We played the ball back to Brio (Levitt) at the top of the 18 and the ball took a bad bounce and came off Brio," Bagley said. "Hazen was pressing us and the ball ended up going to (Davison) and he passed it into the open net."
Sina Fallahi recorded what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 23rd minute on a Will Bruzzese assist. Felix Seiler extended the lead to 3-1 in the 27th minute on a pass from Carter Bruzzese.
"We played the ball to Carter, who was playing left back," Bagley said. "Carter played a nice ball down the line to Felix, who beat the defender and dribbled toward the goal and finished to the far post."
Riby-Williams fired home two shots in a four-minute span during the second half, capping the scoring and his hat trick. He cashed in on a Seiler assist in the 51st minute before making the most of pass from Ben Collier in the 54th minute.
"All of Ronnie's goals were inside the 18," Bagley said. "And both of his second-half goals were nice passes through their back line."
Riby-Williams was scoreless through the first two matches of the season before catching fire in the past two weeks. Seiler, an exchange student from Switzerland, registered the team's first hat trick of the season during a 7-0 victory over Spaulding.
"It's nice that we have multiple options of forwards who are scoring goals," Bagley said. "And Sina is scoring as well. Ronnie had the hat trick today, which is great. Those three in particular are doing a nice job of making good runs forward and finding the right spaces. And we're getting the ball to them where they can be successful."
Levitt finished with one save for MHS, while Hazen's Tyler Rivard stopped a dozen shots. The Wildcats (2-4) will host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"They play hard and they put us under a lot of pressure," Bagley said of the Wildcats. "It was a difficult team to pay against."
Montpelier (4-1) will host North Country at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
U-32 4, Spaulding 2
BARRE TOWN - U-32 scored three goals in a seven-minute span near the end of the first half during Saturday's 4-2 boys soccer victory over Spaulding.
"It was a good match, Crimson Tide coach Jay Baitz said. "They were a little stronger in the passing game and we're still a younger team. We held our own in the second half and didn't let them score, but we couldn't really test their goalie."
Sean Butler paced U-32 with two goals, while Kayl Humke scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 27th minute. The Raiders also capitalized on an early own-goal by the Tide.
"My team wasn't playing real physically in the first half," coach Baitz said. "We didn't have our head in the game a few times and then we stepped up the intensity in the second half. As the second half wound down, (U-32) started getting more possession and starting pushing it. But we stood up to them and didn't let them into the box too much. It was just two teams battling. They were working the ball really well together, so it was frustrating. They got us chasing a lot for the latter part of the second half and they really started to control the pace of play. But our defense stayed tight when they got toward the 18."
The Raiders pull ahead in the second minute after earning a free kick from the left corner. A lofted service toward the far post was accidentally knocked across the goal line by a Crimson Tide defender. Spaulding's Ryan Glassford scored in the 6th minute after winning the ball near the left sideline and firing a low shot to the far post.
Humke scored with a low, composed strike during a chaotic situation in the penalty area for a 2-1 advantage. Butler extended the lead to 3-1 a few minutes later before Glassford scored again for the Tide in the 32nd minute. Butler found the back of the net again in the 34th minute and then U-32's defense took care of business throughout the second half.
U-32's goalie recorded three saves, while keeper Matthew Redmond stopped 13 shots for Spaulding.
"My young goalie really started to challenge them," coach Baitz said. "He only started playing goalie last year. The JV team needed a goalie and he stepped up. He's very raw and he's finding his way and getting the experience."
Spaulding will host Peoples Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (5-2) will travel to play Lake Region the same day at 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
U-32 boys place second
MANCHESTER - Five U-32 racers finished in under 17 minutes and the Raiders finished eight point behind first-place Bishop Hendricksen during the boys large school race at Saturday's 45th Manchester (N.H.) Invitational.
St. Johnsbury's Evan Thornton-Sherman placed second in 15 minutes, 47 seconds. Winner Samuel Brugess trailed by nine second at the 1-mile mark before crossing the 2-mile mark with a three-second advantage. The Framingham (Mass.) athlete crossed the line in 15 minuted, 39 seconds. CVU's Matthew Servin rounded out the podium by placing third in 15:56.
The fastest U-32 runners were Austin Beard (10th, 16:23), Ollie Hansen (18th, 16:42), Cyrus Hansen (22nd, 16:48), Sargent Burns (25th, 16:50) and Carson Beard (29th, 16:57). Tzevi Schwartz (48th, 17:31) and Wilder Brown (88th, 18:12) also competed for U-32, which recorded 104 points as a team.
Scoring points for Bishop Hendricksen were Troy Silvestri (fifth, 16:12), Keegan Tierney (11th, 16:24), Josh Breard (17th, 16:40), Evan McGregor (28th, 16:55) and Wilson Jablonski (35th, 17:06). Fourth-place BFA-St. Albans was led by Ethan Mashtare (eighth, 16:21), Jacob Tremblay (13th, 16:32), Calvin Storms (24th, 16:50), Porter Hurteau (61st, 17:45) and Will Hughes (80th, 18:04).
Harwood's Ava Thurston won the girls small school race in 19:03. Souhegan senior Chloe Trudel was the runner-up in 19:22. The Highlanders claimed first-place team honors, posting a score of 77 points. Coach John Kerrigan's squad was followed by regional powers Pentucket (87 points), Hopkinton (92 points) and Sougheagan (96 points).
Britta Zeterstom placed 13th for HU in 20:34 and was followed by teammates Charlie Flint (21st, 21:00), Elisa Cierici (25th, 21:11) and Julia Thurston (27th, 21:12). Caelyn McDonough (38th, 21:48) and Celia Wing (42nd, 21:51) were close behind for the Highlanders.
U-32 placed seventh with 220 points. The Raiders relied on strong performances by Ginger Long (41st, 21:49), Addy Budliger (44th, 21:53), Esther Macke (48th, 22:09), Isabelle Serrano (50th, 22:13) and Madison Beaudoin (75th, 23:11).
The fastest finishers in the large school girls race were Phillips Academy senior Charlotte Whitehurst (19:00) and BFA-St. Albans senior Loghan Hughes (19:03). They were followed by Bishop Guertin's Marykate Finn (19:10), Burlington's Rebecca Cunningham (19:24), CVU's Alice Kredell (19:36) and Burlington's Gillian Fairfax (19:36).
Harwood wound up seventh in the boys small school race. The Highlanders' top athletes were Ebbe Lillis (22nd, 17:48), Noah Rivera (40th, 18:24), Rye MacCurtain (78th, 19:23), Indy Metcalf (80th, 19:23) and Quinn Smith (81st, 19:24).
