MONTPELIER - Four goals by Montpelier standout Eli Muller overwhelmed the Harwood field hockey team during the Solons' 7-1 victory Saturday.
"We have a really great squad this year," first-year Montpelier coach Krista Grasso said. "Something we have this year that we didn't have in the past is depth as far as players. The team is pulling together at practices and it's a great start to the year."
Maaika Samson gave the Solons a 1-0 lead before goals by Muller and Maggie Kords made it a 3-0 contest to close out the first quarter. A second-quarter goal by Muller sent MHS into the halftime break with a 4-0 advantage.
Emily Tringe recorded her first varsity goal in the third quarter and Muller found the back of the cage again, extending the lead to 6-0. Muller tallied Montpelier's final goal and teammate Hanna Grasso finished with two assists in the victory.
Goalie Izabelle Shrout stopped five shots for MHS, which earned 12 penalty corners. Natalee Wells made a handful of impressive stops for the Highlanders, who will host St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Montpelier will visit Spaulding the same day.
"As we go on, other teams might start to start to pick up on some of our more senior players such as Eli and Hanna and Maaika," coach Grasso said. "They're players that have been together since middle school and you can tell they mesh really well. But I also have confidence in some of our newer players. We have some very strong freshmen who have come up through middle school. And the overall skills of the team just continues to improve."
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 1, U-32 0
EAST MONTPELIER - Madi Willey assisted Madi Barwood for the only goal of Saturday's contest as the Hurricanes outlasted U-32.
U-32 went 13-2-1 last year and endured both of its losses vs. Hartford. A phenomenal performance by goalie Kiki Hayward (12 saves) helped keep things close during the 2022 season opener.
"Last year we lost to them 6-1 in the first game of the season and 2-1 in the semis," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "They were the only team we lost to last year, so I felt good about a 1-0 score. Kiki played really well, the girls fought really hard and we kept them to one corner in the first half. Maria Stephani and Zoe Hilferty both had really strong games in midfield and Ayla Dyer did a great job on defense. Hartford pinned us down in our left defensive corner most of the second half. We knew we wanted to get it out and get it to our strong side, but we just couldn't quite find the right opportunity to do that."
Hartford earned five corners in the second half, but U-32's defensive unit made some timely clearances to thwart the visitors. U-32 was penalized with green cards after committing five infractions, while Hartford was handed four green cards.
"We had zero subs and I have one girl missing, one girl injured and two girls who aren't eligible yet because they just starting playing field hockey last week," Burns said. "We have seven returning players and we are thin, but we'll get there. There were a few green cards today and we had 10 minutes of play where we were 10-vs.-11. The Hartford coach said their team is young too: They have seven juniors and seniors. So we're both shooting for the 'Most Improved Team' award."
U-32 will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Paine Mountain 4, Peoples 1
WILLIAMSTOWN - Freshman Abby Robbins tucked away her first varsity goal and teammates Becca Dupere, Emma Korrow and Isabel Humbert also scored to help Paine Mountain punish the Wolves during Saturday's first match of the season.
"PA came ready to play," Paine Mountain coach Stephen LaRock said. "Their spacing and ball movement kept us on the defense for stretches of the game. PA is well-coached and showed some great stuff on the attack. And their defensive line was solid."
Dupere found the back of the net in the 25th minute on a Mariela Swiech assist. Peoples equalized in the 30th minute after taking a corner kick quickly and firing in a shot from the corner of the penalty area. Humbert's goal on a direct kick in the 36th minute gave the hosts a 2-1 lead entering halftime.
Robbins scored in the 60th minute to make it 3-1. Humbert served in a long cross from the right flank and Robbins volleyed home the pass at the far post. Paine Mountain capped the scoring in the 71st minute after Autumn Deforge was fouled inside the 18-yard box. Korrow maintained her composure while stepping up to the stripe and beat the PA goalie with a well-placed shot.
"For our first game, I am happy with the way we played," LaRock said. "We possessed the ball well and looked to build up the attack. Isabel Humbert and Meliah Hutchinson were solid at the center back positions. Destiny Campbell, Naveda Orton and Emma Korrow had difficult matchups in the middle of the field but managed to stay strong and connect passes. What I liked most about today’s game was we had four different players score goals. Getting a goal is an exciting moment for any high school player. And we had four players share that experience today."
Goalie Olivia Boyd made five saves for Paine Mountain, which will travel to play Twinfield at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. LaRock's team went 11-6 last year and was eliminated during a semifinal penalty-kick shootout at two-time defending champ Stowe.
"There is so much that comes with the start of a new season," LaRock said. "Nerves tend to be high, relationships are forming, new players are finding their roles. And you don’t fully know what to expect from opponents. Today’s game was a good one. We are happy to get a good result against a good team and relieved to have the first game behind us."
U-32 7, Hartford 1
EAST MONTPELIER - Five players found the back of the net for the Raiders during Saturday's season-opening rout over the Hurricanes.
Maia Pasco (three goals, two assists) and Willa Long (two goals) paced U-32, which built a 5-0 lead in the opening half. Clara Wilson kicked off the scoring by cashing in on a Pasco assist in the fifth minute. Long doubled the lead in the 11th minute after collecting a pass from Willow Mashkuri. The Raiders scored again 35 seconds after the ensuing kickoff, with Paco setting up Long for a 3-0 cushion.
Masco scored twice in a three-minute span at the end of the first half. Sylvia Emmons set up her first goal and Yvette Petrella notched the assist on her second. A penalty kick by Kearsten Pecor made it 6-0 in the 42nd minute. Pasco capped her hat trick in the 58th minute, thanks to a Wilson assist. Hartford's Morgan Curtis set up Braelyn Park for the final goal of the match.
Petrella finished with three saves in goal, while Hurricanes keeper Dakin Kovatch stopped nine shots. U-32 will host Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Montpelier 5, Middlebury 1
MIDDLEBURY - The Solons avenged last year's early-season loss by opening the 2022 campaign with a blowout victory over the Tigers.
A hat trick by Sienna Mills (one assist) plus a two-goal, one-assist effort by Grace Nostrant set the tone for the Capital City crew. First-half goals by Mills and Middlebury's Lily Lapiner led to a 1-1 tie at the break. Anja Rand set up Mills for the Solons' opening goal.
Mills buried back-to-back goals to give Montpelier a 3-1 lead in the second half. Nostrant assisted Mills' third goal of the match and then Mills returned the favor with an assist to Nostrant for a 4-1 advantage. Nostrant capped the scoring with a shot past Middlebury keeper Kassidy Brown (seven saves).
The Solons will travel to play Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
