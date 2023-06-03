MONTPELIER — The two-time defending champion Montpelier girls tennis team kept its title hopes alive with a 6-1 victory against rival No. 8 seed Harwood on Saturday.
"We've been working hard every day to make sure we're peaking and playing our best tennis this time of year," said Solons coach JP Lassner.
Lassner lauded the improvement his team has shown. Montpelier lost a solid chunk of the contributors from last year's championship team, yet still finds itself on the brink of a state final.
Solons No. 1 singles player Rachana Cherian beat Harwood's Ella Dice 7-5, 6-0. Sophia Sevi had a tough battle at No. 2 singles, beating Cierra McKay 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 and Ruby McElwain cruised past Quinn Nelson 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Harwood notched its lone win of the day at No. 4 singles with the Highlanders' Maeven Cattanach beating Allegra Muller 7-5, 6-0.
Emily Tringe finished out the singles lineup with a 6-3, 6-4 win for Montpelier against Liv Sprague.
The Solons' No. 1 doubles team of Juliet Allen and Bitty Lassner beat Addey Lilley and Cassidy Berry, 6-2, 6-1. Montpelier's No. 2 doubles team of Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey beat Mae Murphy and Hadley Anderson 2-6, 6-3, 10-5.
Montpelier (12-3) hosts No. 4 Mount Mansfield on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Stowe 7, Harwood 0
STOWE — The third-seeded Stowe boys tennis team cruised to a 7-0 win against No. 6 Harwood on Friday.
Bo Graves beat Lucas Brumm 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Ben Nissenbuam beat Cole Baitz 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, TJ Guffey beat Alvar Calvo 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3, Parker Guffey beat Daniel Steber 7-5, 6-0 at No. 4 and Jesse Brown beat Colby Englehardt 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5 singles.
Stowe's No. 1 doubles team of Woody Reichelt and JP Marhefka beat Christopher Cumminsky and Ollie Kottlke 6-1, 6-2 and Leo Jercinovic and Max Biedermann beat Jack Wolfe and Jeswin Antony 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Stowe improved to 13-1 heading into Tuesday's semifinal at No. 2 Burr and Burton Academy.
BASEBALL
MMU 4, Spaulding 2
BARRE — The No. 4 Spaulding baseball team's season came to an end, falling to No. 5 Mount Mansfield 4-2 Saturday afternoon in a Division I quarterfinal.
The Crimson Tide finished the season 15-3, while the Cougars play No. 1 CVU in the Division I semifinals.
Vergennes 9, Hazen 4
HARDWICK — Late errors were costly for the No. 1 seed Hazen baseball team, falling to No. 8 Vergennes 9-4 Saturday afternoon.
The game was tied 3-3 going into the seventh inning, but the Commodores exploded for a six-run seventh inning, fueled by a handful of Wildcats errors.
The loss put an end to Hazen's hopes of snapping a 41-year state title drought.
Tyler Kimball was the winning pitcher for Vergennes, going six innings. He allowed nine hits and struck out five. Lyle Rooney took the loss, going 6 2/3 innings for Hazen. He struck out 10 and seven of the nine runs he gave up were unearned.
Rooney went 3-for-4 at the plate with a RBI. Jadon Baker had two hits and two runs scored, while Tyler Rivard tripled and drove in a run.
Kimball had a triple and scored a run for the Commodores. Elijah Duprey had two hits and scored two runs, while Gabe Scribner drove in two runs.
Hazen finishes the season with a 14-3 mark, while Vergennes (8-10) advances to play the winner of No. 5 White River Valley-No. 13 Windsor.
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 11, Burlington 4
DUXBURY — The No. 2 seed Harwood boys lacrosse team cruised past No. 7 Burlington 11-4 in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Highlanders host No. 3 Mount Anthony in the state semifinals on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 13, GMVS 3
EAST MONTPELIER — The No. 2 seed U-32 girls lacrosse team held on to win 13-3 against No. 7 GMVS in a Division II quarterfinal that was suspended on Friday and finished up on Saturday
The Raiders were leading 9-0 at the half on Friday, but the Gumbies went on a run, scoring three goals in the first five minutes of the second half.
U-32 settled and started controlling the ball, before the game was halted for lightning.
The Raiders carried that momentum into Saturday and cruised to the playoff victory.
"(Saturday), (GMVS) came out really aggressive. We knew they would," said U-32 coach Emilie Connor. "I’m proud of the way we handled the pressure and put the game away."
Emily Fuller had seven saves for the Raiders. Willa Long, Caitlyn Fielder and Annika Turcotte had three goals apiece to lead the offensive charge.
Zoe Hilferty controlled the draws, winning six of the team's eight draws.
"This was a good, competitive game against a fast, aggressive team and I think it prepared us well for the next one," Connor said.
U-32 hosts Vergennes in the D-II semifinals on Tuesday.
Hartford 19, Harwood 3
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The top-seeded Hartford girls lacrosse team kept its perfect record intact, beating Harwood 19-3 in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Highlanders the season 5-8, while the Hurricanes improved to 17-0 going into the state semifinals.
