STOWE - Defending Division III champ Montpelier averaged five goals a game in its first two field hockey contests this fall and used a late burst Friday to hit that figure on the mark in a 5-0 victory over Stowe.
Emily Tringe assisted sophomore classmate Regan Walke three times in a span of 2 minutes, 39 seconds to make it a rout in the fourth quarter. Walke finished with four goals, while Tringe contributed one goal and three assists. Maaika Samsom registered two assists for the Solons, who extended their winning streak to 12 games.
"We definitely got in the zone and our passing came together at the end," Walke said. "We were going to open space and it was awesome."
The Solons claimed their first title since 1995 after closing out last fall with nine straight victories. The graduation of Eli Muller-Moore left a major void in the Solons' roster after the star midfielder recorded 18 goals and 18 assists as a senior. But the 2023 Solons easily kept up their winning ways while kicking off the season with a 6-1 victory over Lyndon and a 4-1 win over Milton.
"It was definitely an adjustment not having Eli, but we've totally come together as a team and we work really well together," Tringe said. "All of us have grown up playing field hockey together. And it's really good having Regan out on the field with me. I think we mesh really well together and help each other go to our full potential."
Tringe opened the scoring against Stowe on an assist from Samsom with 7:04 left in the second quarter Walke extended the lead to 2-0 on another pass from Samsom with 1:51 left in the quarter on a corner.
Walke scored on a pass from Tringe with 8:50 left in the fourth quarter and then Tringe set up Walke again 29 seconds later. The Solons capped the scoring with 6:11 remaining on another Tringe-to-Walke scoring play.
"Our offense worked really hard during preseason to find our groove and see what works," Walke said. "We're doing really good this year and our defense has worked really, really hard. Our No. 1 goal today was to get a shutout and we accomplished that."
Starters Ella Averbeck, Olivia Scharnberg, Emery Richardson and Finley Torrens-Martin led the Solons' defensive unit along with Gigi Ford and Alyce Jerome. Teammate Izzy Shrout recorded the shutout in front of the cage.
"Our defense is solid and I think that we still have a lot of room to grow - as any team does," MHS coach Krista Grasso said. "I would worry if I stopped feeling like we had areas to improve on. We set our goals each game and we try to hit those goals. And if we don't, that's what we work on the next week: How do we work on our give-and-go's? How do we work on using the wide edges of the field? The strategy hasn't changed from last year - it's the same. And it's a different - but similar - group of players. It's nice to see them coming up and it's nice to know that you have that feeder program."
Stowe goalie Peyton Emory finished with six saves and faced a lot of pressure as Montpelier piled up 17 corners. Walke has now knocked in nine goals during three games after recording a hat trick against Lyndon and scoring twice against Milton. Last year she set a personal record by tallying five goals in a single game. Tringe fired in two goals against the Vikings and was happy to serve as the primary playmaker vs. the Raiders.
The chemistry between Tringe and Walke is likely to be a lethal weapon for the Solons all fall, and the sophomores' familial connection dates back way before they were even born.
"My mom used to babysit Regan's dad," Tringe said.
Tringe's mother Heidi was a three-time field hockey champ at Montpelier under coach Joy Stowell, who led the Solons to four straight titles from 1989-93. Heidi's younger brother Kris Mohlman led Montpelier to back-to-back tennis championships in 1994 and 1995. Emily Tringe's older brother Andrew helped guide the Montpelier basketball team to finals victories in 2021 and 2022. And Emily Tringe's father Jim helped his high school golf team with a championship in Nebraska.
"We definitely have a competitive family," Tringe said. "Board game nights are crazy at our house and we're very competitive. And especially because we got the state championship last year, it's a running joke of 'Mom, now I need to get four so that I can beat you.' And I'm close to beating my brother and hopefully we have another one coming. It's really fun just being able to compete all the time."
Stowe (2-2) will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier (3-0) will return to action Wednesday with a 6 p.m. game at Springfield.
"It's our first time in a long time going down there," Grasso said. "So we'll see how it goes and we'll be ready."
The Solons' winning streak will continue to be tested during a busy stretch of upcoming games. One contest circled in red is a Sept. 28. showdown with U-32 at 6 p.m. in the Capital City.
"It's day by day and every game is a new game," Grasso said. "It's about not looking at, 'This team did this against this team, so we're going to do this.' We play our game, we stick to our strategy and just start every game anew."
FOOTBALL
Otter Valley 39, Spaulding 14
BARRE - Junior Isaac Whitney was unstoppable on both sides of the ball Friday while helping the Otters rally to a decisive victory over the Crimson Tide.
"Otter Valley is a good team that capitalized on our miscues," Spaulding coach Gabriel Aguilar said. "We just didn't finish tonight offensively and defensively."
Whitney ran for three touchdowns, kicked an extra point and was one of Otter Valley's defensive leaders with multiple tackles. Keegan Reid recorded an interception for the Otters, who improve to 2-1 after opening the season with a 26-0 loss to Woodstock and a 29-7 victory over Mount Abraham.
"I give credit to Spaulding: They played us tough, especially in the first half," Otter Valley coach Jordan Tolar said. "We have got to clean some things up and play our style of football and our brand of football for 48 minutes."
The Tide competed without veteran standouts Landin Larrabee and John Marcellus, but an electrifying performance by Gabe Hoar helped Spaulding keep things close for the majority of the game. The hosts gained possession on their own 30-yard line after recovering a fumble on the first-half kickoff. Jamyson Pecor treated the home crowd to a 5-yard rushing touchdown for a 6-0 lead with 8:02 left in the first quarter. Spaulding scooped up another fumble by the Otters to regain possession in the final minutes of the opening quarter.
Whitney broke free up the right side at the beginning of the second quarter and scored a 60-yard touchdown touchdown with 10:56 left in the first half. Hoar returned the ensuing kickoff 18 yards, but the Tide were forced to punt and Otter Valley started its next drive on its own 40-yard line. Whitney took advantage of strong blocking to find a big gap up the right side for an 11-yard touchdown with 5:54 left in the second quarter. Chase Razanowski caught a pass in the back corner of the end zone during the two-point conversion attempt, giving the Otters a 14-6 advantage.
Hoar broke free of a few tackle attempts a minute later on the kickoff and returned the ball past midfield before he was tackled 35 yards away from the end zone. Hoar picked up 15 yards on the next play and then he raced into the end zone for a touchdown with 4:22 on the clock. Hoar faked a handoff on the two-point conversion and scored up the left side, knotting things up at 14-14.
Whitney nearly broke free up the middle of the field entering the final three minutes of the first half but was dragged down near the 50-yard line by Aaron Wilson. Whitney scored again with 28 seconds on the clock for a 20-14 halftime lead.
Whitney darted up the left side and almost scored before being tackled on the 25-yard line early in the second half. A touchdown pass from Zachary Dragon to Noah Drew with 6:01 left in the third quarter kept Otter Valley rolling with a 26-14 lead. Otters running back Chase Cram turned the corner up the left side for a 32-14 lead with 1:57 left in the third quarter.
Spaulding failed to complete a loss passing attempt during a fourth-and-14 situation with 8:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, allowing Otter Valley to take over on downs. The Otters went for it on a fourth-and-5 scenario heading into the final five minutes and came up short of the first down to give the ball back to Spaulding at midfield. The Tide opted for a passing play a few moments later and the Otters picked off a deflected ball.
Otter Valley briefly fumbled on the next play but recovered the ball to maintain possession. Cram raced into the end zone for his second straight rushing touchdown with 3:30 left to play and Whitney's extra-point attempt was good for a 25-point lead.
Otter Valley will carry a modest two-game winning steak in a home game vs. BFA-Fairfax on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. Spaulding (1-2) will travel to play Missisquoi the same day. The Tide kicked off the season with a big second-half effort that sparked a 42-33 win at Mount Abraham. The Granite City squad has now dropped two straight games after last week's 40-5 loss to U-32.
GIRLS SOCCER
Middlebury 1, Spaulding 0
BARRE - A penalty kick by Harper Werme and a 13-save performance by keeper Kassidy Brown were the difference-makers Friday as the Tigers outlasted the Crimson Tide.
Goalies Deanna Wild (three saves) and Rory-Anne Glassford (one save) split time for Spaulding, which falls to 2-2. The Tide will host Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Oxbow 2, Paine Mt. 1
BRADFORD - Reece Illsley and Andrew Barrett scored second-half goals Friday to fuel the Olympians' come-from-behind victory over the Blue Devils and Marauders.
The visitors carried a 1-0 lead into halftime after freshman Jackson Wheaton assisted Cooper Hurley. Wheaton's chip pass over Oxbow's back line set up Hurley for a low shot that rolled inside the left post.
Oxbow pulled even 30 seconds into the second half when Illsley scored on a left-to-right cross. Barrett served up the game-winner in the 65th minute after beating several defenders in the middle of the penalty area and sending a well-driven shot into the back of the net.
"We pressed hard for the equalizer and carried most of the remaining play, but we couldn't break through," Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said.
Paine Mountain will travel to play Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.