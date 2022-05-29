BARRE — Montpelier locked up one of the top seeds for the upcoming Division III playoffs while handing D-II Spaulding its fourth straight loss during Saturday’s 11-5 boys lacrosse victory.
Spaulding held an 11-5 advantage on face-offs but struggled to capitalize on a slew of man-up opportunities following eight Montpelier penalties. The Solons recorded six assists as a team, with Dylan Hood setting up three goals and scoring one. Brendan Tedeschi (one assist), Greer Peloquin and Tae Rossmassler recorded hat tricks for MHS. Tedeschi won two crucial face-offs in the second half and Sina Fallahi added a timely goal to keep the Solons in control at the end.
“Spaulding was very strong on contested ground balls and ran their systems with patience and precision,” Montpelier coach Shane Aldrich said. “Keys for us were long-pole defense from Henry Beling, Lance Starr and Evan Smith, solid goalkeeping from Cal Davis, long-stick middie play by River Sciarrotta and Jacob Fair and unselfishness on offense.”
Montpelier went 7-4 last year and captured the D-III crown following a 14-3 semifinal victory over BFA-Fairfax and an 8-5 title victory over GMVS. The Solons (5-6) inherited a solid crew of talented U-32 athletes this spring and are ranked second in the standings behind Stratton (6-4).
“Looking ahead to the post-season, we need to stay healthy,” Aldrich said. “We’re already down two key players with Henry Lumbra and Duncan Mathies out. We need to stay focused, and we need to play unselfishly. Ground balls and face-offs will be a big focus this week as well as not putting ourselves in the penalty box and maintaining our composure.”
Spaulding (7-8) will attempt to earn its first playoff victory since 2018. The Tide are also eyeing their first quarterfinal victory in 20 years.
“Spaulding is a class program and has been with coaches like Ian Thomas and Matt Flaherty,” Aldrich said. “And their youth program is enviable as well and led by the amazing Mike Sweeney. Spaulding is where we hope to be in the next few years.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 5, GMVS 2
FAYSTON — The defending Division II champs held the Gumbies scoreless in the first half and fended off its cross-town rival down the stretch during Saturday’s victory.
Harwood buried a pair of first-half goals and stretched its lead to 3-0 at the start of the third quarter. GMVS answered with back-to-back goals before the Highlanders added a pair of goals in the final quarter.
Pacie McGrath scored twice in the winning effort. Iyah Lavit, Evan Andrews and Jordan Grimaldi added one goal apiece for HU. Dillon Rowles and James Dougherty each tallied one goal for GMVS.
Harwood goalie Addison Dietz finished with eight saves and has stopped nearly 70% of the shots he’s faced this season. GMVS netminder Will Patton recorded 10 saves. The Highlanders improve to 11-2 and will attempt to reach the Division II championship for the fifth straight season after playoff pairings are announced Monday. GMVS falls to 3-6 and will attempt to make a repeat appearance in the D-III final.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GMVS 13, Harwood 12
DUXBURY — The Highlanders came up just short in their oh-so-close attempt to finally defeat their Division II rivals.
Ava Thurston (six goals) and Maggie Aiken scored in the opening minute to give the Highlanders (5-10) an early boost. Harwood and the defending Division II champs were tied at 7 following a back-and-forth first half, and HU scored again at the start of the second half. Molly Queally (nine goals) stepped up for the Gumbies down the stretch and her team’s defense prevented Harwood from forcing overtime.
Lindsey Boyden finished with three goals for Harwood, while Anna Kudriavetz and Sadie Nordle also scored. Teammate Abi Leighty made four saves in front of the cage. Hazel Harris (two goals), Parker Crawford and Sequioa Wather rounded out the scoring for GMVS (5-6).
“We would like to thank all of the families, fans and supporters we have had this season,” Harwood coach Hillary Wheeler said. “We would also like to thank our Athletic Director Chris Langevin for the continued support and the best Athletic Trainer, Dani Laflamme.”
BOYS TENNIS
Middlebury 6, U-32 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Tigers (10-1) prevailed in four singles matches and coasted to their fourth straight victory. Clyde Malhotra, Jackson Murray, Iver Anderson and Avery Hamilton triumphed in straight sets to boost Middlebury. Teammates Lewis Suchomel and Brian Newton only dropped one game in their No. 1 doubles match. U-32’s Tzevi Schwartz defeated Kellan Bartlett, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4, at No. 2 singles.
SINGLES
Clyde Malhotra (M) def. Kayl Humke 6-4, 6-4 Tzevi Schwartz (U) def. Kellan Bartlett 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 Jackson Murray (M) def. Rory McLane 6-2, 6-1 Iver Anderson (M) def. Sean Butler 6-0, 6-2 Avery Hamilton (M) def. Hughes Gilbert 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
Lewis Suchomel and Brian Newton (M) def. Phinn Low and Sam Clark 6-1, 6-0
