ST. ALBANS - Montpelier's giant-slayer ambitions this cross country running season are proving to be more and more legitimate every week.
The Solons' top six runners finished within 54 seconds of each other at Saturday's Burlington Invitational as the Capital City squad earned runner-up honors for the second straight race. Coach Nancy Mears' team finished with 68 points, which was nearly enough to upset Division I powerhouse CVU (64 points). Rounding out the top five boys teams at Hard'Ack Recreation Area were BFA-St. Albans (79 points), Essex (85 points) and Burlington (106).
Montpelier's Jay Borland placed sixth individually by completing the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 39.4 seconds. Samuel Brondyke (12th, 17:00.7), Ezra Merrill-Triplett (13th, 17:00.8), Luke Murphy (18th, 17:18.7) and Noah Rivera (19th, 17:21.3) also scored points for the Solons, who are the defending runners-up in Division II after losing to seven-time reigning champ U-32 by two points at last year's state meet.
Sage Grossi (29th, 17:35.0) was Montpelier's No. 6 runner Saturday and was 25 seconds faster than CVU's sixth finisher. Oliver Laxer (54th, 19:00.9) was also impressive for a MHS squad that's shooting for its first state crown since 2015.
CVU's speed at the front of the pack was difficult to match, with Dan Knight (second, 16:11.1) and Owen Deale (third, 16:17.3) leading the way. Ethan Morris (15th, 17:10.3), Kody Guiterman (16th, 17:11.9) and Charles Garavelli (28th, 17:34.2) helped the Redhawks hold off the Solons by the smallest of margins.
Leading the way for 10th-place Harwood were Christopher Cummiskey (39th, 18:14.1), Quinn Smith (53rd, 18:48.5), Indy Metcalf (60th, 19:20.3), Chapin Rivers (62nd, 19:41.8), Tyler Gaidys (63rd, 19:46.4), Brody Hackett (66th, 19:57.6) and Cooper Hansel (67th, 20:03.4).
The regionally ranked CVU girls left nothing to chance by posting a winning score of 16 points. Their closest competitors were Essex (76 points), South Burlington (78 points), Harwood (93 points) and Mount Mansfield (99 points). CVU's Estella Laird broke the tape in 18:46.2 and was followed by teammates Lydia Donahue (fourth, 19:33.9), Charlotte Crum (fifth, 19:55.2), Audrey Neilson (sixth, 19:57.1), Annalise Wood (eighth, 20:25.9) and Noe Jenni (ninth, 20:34.6).
Harwood relied on strong results from Celia Wing (10th, 20:38.2), Heidi Haraldsen (15th, 21:08.7), Julia Thurston (17th, 21:21.5), Hazel Lillis (27th, 22:07.7), Pippa Diller (37th, 23:35.5), Rowan Clough (47th, 24:18.9) and Julia Cisz (59th, 25:53.7). Sixth-place Montpelier featured solid performances from Sara McGill (30th, 22:43.8), Thea Boyles (35th, 23:28.7), Anna Wetherell (45th, 24:10.4), Anna Newara (54th, 24:58.0) and Miriam Serota Winston (60th, 26:00.1).
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. CVU 64 2. Montpelier 68 3. BFA-St. Albans 79 4. Essex 85 5. Burlington 106 6. South Burlington 132 7. Middlebury 176 8. Mt. Mansfield 196 9. Lamoille 261 10. Harwood 278 11. Colchester 327 12. Mill River 377 13. BFA-Fairfax 399 14. Missisquoi 436
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. CVU 16 2. Essex 76 3. South Burlington 78 4. Harwood 93 5. Mt. Mansfield 99 6. Montpelier 189 7. Rice 296 8. BFA-Fairfax 242 9. BFA-St. Albans 251
BOYS SOCCER
Stowe 3, Milton 2
STOWE - Cody Lilly fired home the golden goal in the 81st minute Saturday, propelling the Division III Raiders past the D-II Yellowjackets.
Aaron Lepikko and George Thompson also scored for Stowe and teammate Hugo Jercinovic notched one assist. Tyler Laroque and Finn Kascha-Hare found the back of the net for Milton, which entered halftime locked in a 0-0 tie.
Each team scored on penalty-kick attempts in a three-minute span early in the second half. Stowe tucked away the go-ahead goal in the 51st minute before Milton equalized 41 seconds later. Goalie Dylan Mitchell recorded 11 saves for the Yellowjackets, while Stowe keeper Caku Brown stopped two shots.
U-32 2, Mount Abe 1
BRISTOL - Shiloh Weiss scored twice Saturday and the Raiders limited the Eagles to a pair of shots on goal for all 80 minutes.
Weiss gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute after connecting with Maddox heist for a give-and-go to move the ball away rom pressure. Mount Abraham pulled even six minutes later when an attempted clearance by the Raiders deflected to Judah Jackson, who scored from inside the 6-yard box.
The Raiders pulled ahead for good in the 42nd minute after Maddox Heise collected a well-placed through ball from Braden O'Donnell and was taken down inside the 18-yard box. Weiss fired the penalty kick past Eagles keeper Evan Audy, who wound up making five of his seven saves in the second half. U-32 goalie Cole Pittsley stopped one shot in the first half and didn't have to make any saves after the break.
U-32 (1-0-1) will host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mt. Abraham 2, Spaulding 1
BRISTOL - The Eagles tucked away two goals in a four-minute span during Saturday's first half and then clamped down defensively to hold off a strong comeback effort by the Crimson Tide.
Isla Underwood scored on a Louisa Painter in the eight minute and then Piper Guillemette set up Hazel Guillemette for an insurance goal in the 12th minute. Mia Dolan capitalized on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute to cut the deficit to a single goal. Eagles goalie Joanna Toy stopped five shots, while Deanna WIld made 11 saves for the Tide.
Spaulding (1-1) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mt. Abraham (3-0) will host U-32 the same afternoon.
Vergennes 1, Hazen 0
HARDWICK - Ava Francis cashed in during a 1-on-1 opportunity in overtime to lift the Commodores past the Wildcats on Saturday. Vergennes goalie Faith McAllister made 12 saves, while Hazen's Ella's Renaud stopped seven shots.
"Both teams had a good physical battle in the heat as defense dominated," Hazen coach Harry Besset said. "We had more promising opportunities in the attacking third, but always finished with tame shots to the keeper."