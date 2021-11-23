The Castleton University women’s hockey team was under heavy pressure all game long against Middlebury College and fell 2-0 Tuesday night at Spartan Arena.
The first period went scoreless. The Panthers had the better of play, outshooting the Spartans 34-5 in the opening 20 minutes, but Middlebury couldn’t break through.
The Panthers continued to put a ton of pressure on the Castleton defense and got on the board first on a goal from Eva Hendrikson with 7:46 to play in the second period.
Middlebury tacked on a goal with 12:26 to play in the third from Cat Appleyard.
Middlebury had assists from Appleyard, Madie Leidt, Jenna Letterie and Katie Hargrave in the win.
The Panthers had 87 shots in the game with 47 being on goal. Spartans goaltender Kirsten DiCicco made 45 saves in the losing effort.
Castleton only mustered seven shots on target. Two apiece came from Emily Harris and Katie Nealon.
The Spartans (5-3) is back in New England Hockey Conference play on Dec. 3 at Elmira College.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Catamounts tabbed
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — University of Vermont women’s hockey seniors Maude Poulin-Labelle and Theresa Schafzahl were honored as Co-Hockey East Players of the Week following their historic offensive outputs at Merrimack on Sunday. The league office made the announcement Monday afternoon.
Poulin-Labelle had five points on the weekend as UVM swept Merrimack. On Sunday, she registered the second hat trick of her career in a 5-2 win. She’s the fourth Catamount in program history to record two or more hat tricks in her career. Allie Knowles, Dayna Colang and Ève-Audrey Picard were the other three.
Returning from Olympic qualifying, Schafzahl had two goals and five assists in UVM’s weekend sweep of the Warriors. She assisted on the game-winning overtime goal on Saturday and on Sunday she became the first Catamount in program history to have five points in a single game.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rice, Gaudette honors
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — After landing major awards from the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference and spots on the league’s All-Conference First Team, Castleton University football’s Chris Rice and Tucker Gaudette have landed All-New England honors from multiple publications.
Rice and Gaudette were announced as All-New England honorees by the New England Football Writers on Monday, and were awarded the accolade by Noontime Sports on Tuesday morning.
It marks the first All-Region accolades for Gaudette, while Rice repeats as a NEFW All-New England Defensive Lineman from 2019. The NEFW award covers New England football student-athletes at both the NCAA Division II and Division III levels.
Rice had a monster season for Castleton, re-writing the record books to end his career as a Spartan. The senior led the conference with 23 tackles for loss, and his 2.3 TFL per game ranked second nationally in all of Division III.
He also tormented opponents’ quarterbacks, racking up a league-high 11.5 sacks which ranked 13th nationally. The defensive lineman also added 65 total tackles (30 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups and one blocked kick to his impressive stat line for his senior campaign.
Gaudette was honored as ECFC Offensive Lineman of the Year after an impressive junior season. He anchored a line that rushed for 1,482 yards on the season, good for third best in the ECFC.
The Spartans also protected their quarterbacks, surrendering only 18 sacks on the season over nine games. He has been on the All-ECFC First Team in each of his three years of competition for the Spartans.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 58, Evansville 49
ESTERO, Fla. — The University of Vermont bounced back from a loss on Monday to beat Evansville 58-49 Tuesday afternoon in a Gulf Coast Showcase game.
UVM lead by one point at the half, but trailed for much of the opening 20 minutes, only taking the lead with 10 seconds remaining until the break.
The Catamounts wouldn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Isaiah Powell led UVM with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Ben Shungu added 12 points, while Ryan Davis had nine.
The Catamounts (4-2) will play.... on Wednesday in the final day of the tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mitchell takes reins
Ali Mitchell is the new boys basketball coach at West Rutland. She succeeds Jordan Tolar.
Mitchell’s appointment gives the Golden Horde a family connection on the basketball floor. Her father Carl Serrani is the West Rutland girls basketball coach.
SWIMMING
Poppas honored
BOSTON – University of Vermont junior Mina Poppas was named the America East Swimmer of the Week Tuesday afternoon by the league office. She won the 200 and 500 free this past weekend at the Harold Andersen Invitational hosted by URI.
Poppas won the 200 free with a time of 1:50.86 and the 500 free with a mark of 4:56.25. She also placed third overall in the 100 free. In the relays, last weekend she played a huge role in some historic performances for the Catamounts. UVM set new facility records in the 400 free relay and the 800 free relay.
This is the second Swimmer of the Week honor of Poppas’ career. She also earned the honor on January 14, 2020.
After the semester break Vermont returns to action on Friday, Jan. 15 as they travel to face Northeastern at 1 p.m. The next day Vermont will host Siena in their Senior Day meet presented by the UVM Alumni Association starting at 2 p.m. at the Forbush Natatorium.
