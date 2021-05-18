MONTPELIER — A trio of hat tricks combined with another dazzling performance by goalie Winslow Monde (11 saves) propelled the Montpelier boys lacrosse team to Tuesday’s 10-3 victory over Mount Abraham.
“Winslow played lights-out in the fourth quarter,” MHS coach Nate Noble said.
Seniors Quinn Mills and Josh Lajeunesse recorded hat tricks along with junior teammate Sina Fallahi. Mills and Lajeunesse both notched multiple assists, while Bobby Cody won nearly 70 percent of the face-offs for the Solons.
“Quinn and Josh have been playing for me since three years ago and they’ve really developed into quite a combo,” Noble said. “And it’s great to see Sina driving with a purpose — he really wants to score. Having that dual threat on middie and attack, it creates more chaos for us on the field — which we like.”
Neil Rohan scooped up five ground balls for MHS. He was supported on defense by Evan Rohan and Evan Fuller.
“We just had shutdown D as a whole today,” Noble said. “We held their go-to offensive player (Griffin Paradee) to pretty much nothing. We put in a nice five-man D rotation on him, and Neil Rohan is one of the purest defenders I’ve seen. He really could match up against anyone.”
The Eagles were plagued by penalties throughout the game, but the Solons squandered a handful on golden opportunities to extend their lead.
“We couldn’t pump in the goals on man-up,” Noble said. “Mount Abe had 8:30 of man-down and we really should pump in more goals — and we just could not do that. We got a couple, but not as many as we wanted because our shots were pretty wild.”
Mount Abraham (2-8) will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Montpelier (4-1) will travel to play St. Johnsbury the same day. The Solons have outscored opponents by an average of 13-5 during their past four victories.
“We’re confident right now,” Noble said. “In practice we’re a little more focussed as far as what we need to do as a team. Having three or four goal-scorers a game opens up our options, and it’s going to get the defense out of position. We’re outshooting opponents — we just have to put them on the cage. We have a tough matchup coming up at Division II St. Johnsbury, so we have to forget this win so we can prepare for Friday.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 11, Colchester 8
COLCHESTER — Finn O’Hara scored five goals and Jordan Grimaldi recorded a hat trick Tuesday for the Highlanders.
Jon O’Brien, Jake Green and Cam Forbes also scored for HU and teammate Sawyer Simmons dished out four assists. Harwood trailed by one goal at halftime before storming back to grab a two-goal lead after three quarters.
“We took the lead midway through the third and we were able to maintain the lead the rest of the game,” HU coach Russ Beilke said. “They brought it back to within one for a moment in the fourth, but we ended up finishing with Harwood lacrosse.”
Addison Dietz (seven saves) was solid in goal for HU, while Kieran Phillips made 15 saves for the Lakers. Colchester held a slight edge in the face-off battle.
“The defense played extremely well as we got into the game a little more,” Beilke said. “They became more aware of what we needed to do, which really helped out in the second half. Gavin (Thomsen) had a very good game on defense and Steven (Valadakis) also played very well.”
Colchester (2-4) will travel to play BFA-Fairfax at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Harwood (6-1) will host Stowe at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rice 17, U-32 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Miles Grant, Garrett Miccichie and Jackson Harris (three assists) scored three goals apiece Tuesday for the Green Knights (7-0).
Rice goalies Logan Lambrecht and Tommy Colman both made one save. Brandon Tedeschi scored for U-32, while Raiders goalie Callum Davis made nine saves. U-32 (0-7) will travel to play Mount Abraham at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Rice will face Hartford the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 17, Colchester 5
BARRE — Portia Berard scored a season-high four goals Tuesday to boost the Crimson Tide.
Addison Pinard (three goals, one assist), Hallee Allen (three goals), Bella Bevins (four assists), Isabella Boudreau (two goals, two assists) and Ruby Harrington (two goals) were also sharp in the victory. Grace Isham, Rayna Long and Zoe Tewksbury added single goals, while Tide goalie Corinna Moulton made 14 saves.
Pinard won nine ground balls and Lilly Tewksbury grabbed six ground balls. Isham and Berard each scooped up four ground balls. Harrington won five draw controls, while Pinard and Bevins added four draw controls apiece. Their team won the draw battle 17-7 and built an 11-2 entering halftime.
“Outside of the St. J game, we’ve started every game strong,” Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. “We did a really good job in transition today, moving the ball to the open person up the field. And the girls did a great job spreading the ball around. We were unselfish and we were moving it up the field fast, without having the ball just stay on the stick. And we controlled the ground balls and the draws, which was huge.”
Zoe Tewksbury, Analie Choquette and Emily Morris led Spaulding’s defense.
“All three of them had a ton of nice movement to the ball, stick on stick,” coach Pinard said. “They were really tough back there.”
Spaulding (4-3) will host St. Johnsbury at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Colchester (0-8) will host BFA-St. Albans the same day.
BASEBALL
U-32 10, Lamoille 0
EAST MONTPELIER — A scoreless game after two innings ended in a timely manner Tuesday as the Raiders put things away with six runs in the fifth frame.
Slugger Owen Kellington went 2-for-3 at the plate. He blasted a two-run homer to right field in the third inning for his fifth home run of the season. He also connected for a double.
Kellington improved to 3-0 on the mound after opening the season with no-hitters against Montpelier and Northfield. He threw a one-hitter against the Lancers while recording 14 strikeouts and issuing one walk.
“Owen’s game plan is straightforward: Attack the strike zone with every pitch,” U-32 coach Geoff Green said. “And they didn’t hit it.”
Matt Selby pitched four-plus innings, recording four strikeouts, giving up seven hits and issuing six walks. Selby also made solid contact at the plate to break up Kellington’s no-hit bid.
“It was a curveball and he did a good job of sitting back on it,” Green said.
Peter Cioffi was the catcher for U-32, which scored two runs in the third inning and two in the fourth. Noah McLane, Tony Concessi, Kevin Dowling and Kelllington recorded stolen bases.
“It felt like a close game early,” Green said. “Lamoille is a better team than their record indicates. And Selby was good. He had a couple off-speed pitches, he had good velocity on his fastball and he was able to mix it up. It took us a few innings to make the adjustments we needed to. But once we made some adjustments, we put together some quality at-bats and we were ready to make some noise.”
Alex Keane went 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs. Connor DeRosia contributed a one-run single, while Shane Starr connected for a one-run double in the fifth inning. Tony Concessi had a two-run single in the fifth inning.
“Tony’s single was huge,” Green said. “It was 6-0 at that point and he made it 8-0.”
Lamoille falls to 1-8, while U-32 improves to 7-1. The Raiders will host Thetford (6-3) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. before facing Lyndon (7-1) on Saturday.
“It’s good for the guys to be executing the game plan and to see the results,” Green said.
Montpelier 9, Oxbow 3
BRADFORD — Winning pitcher Cabot Hart scattered six hits, issued one walk and struck out three batters during three-plus innings Tuesday.
Marshall Donahue also pitched for MHS. He gave up one hit, recorded eight strikeouts and did not issue any walks. Meles Gouge finished up on the mound, recording two strikeouts.
Offensively, Hart went 2-for-3 with a double. Gouge hit a three-run double in the fifth inning and also reached base on three walks. Teammate Nate Groff had a two-run single, while Andrew Tringe and Sam Russell added base hits in the victory. Montpelier scored five runs in the top of the fifth to break open a 2-2 game.
The Solons (7-4-1) will host Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Oxbow falls to 3-7.
“Early-season performances against teams isn’t necessarily a good indicator,” MHS coach Logan Cooke said. “A lot of guys were coming off a year off, and it takes teams time to gel. We were the beneficiary of some good luck and some timely plays that allowed us to rack up some early wins. But as teams continue to improve, we need to improve at an equal or greater rate to be competitive for the rest of the year.”
Hazen 3, Williamstown 2
HARDWICK — Winning pitcher Andrew Menard issued two walks and recorded four strikeouts for the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Tyler Rivard earned the save after giving up one hit in the final inning. Rivard went 1-for-2 offensively and scored two runs. Jadon Baker went 2-for-3 with one RBI for Hazen (7-2). Menard added a double and a sacrifice fly.
Losing pitcher Game Dexter gave up five hits, issued one walk and struck out seven batters while going the distance. Ari Schumacher was 3-for-3 at the plate in the loss.
“We are getting better every time out,” Williamstown coach Troy Busconi said. “It may not be translating into wins yet, but this group continues to work hard and improve. I’m super proud of the effort we are giving and we’re getting contributions from everyone. Hazen is a good team and they beat us 14-0 back on May 1. So today shows us things are definitely going in the right direction. Gabe was terrific on the mound today. And other then one total lapse in our concentration, we finally played a solid defensive game. We’ve not been in many close games this season, so this group is still learning what it takes to win those games. But I’m really looking forward to our last four regular season games and seeing our team continue to play more baseball like they did today.”
Williamstown (1-9) will host Blue Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Spaulding 8, Vergennes 4
VERGENNES — Dylan Estivill, Cole McAllister, Trevor Arsenault and Zach Wilson recorded multiple hits Tuesday for the Crimson Tide.
Winning pitcher Dylan Bachand recorded five strikeouts and gave up three hits over four-plus innings. Hayden Kennedy recorded the last eight outs to earn the save.
Spaulding racked up 14 hits, while Vergennes connected for six hits. Tucker Stearns and losing pitcher Barret Barrows recorded multiple hits for the Commodores (4-7). Barrows struck out five batters in the losing effort.
The Tide (10-1) will travel to play Missisquoi at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Vergennes 10, Spaulding 4
BARRE — Winning pitcher Felicia Poirier registered seven strikeouts and issued three walks Tuesday to lead the Commodores.
She helped her cause by adding a triple and a single at the plate. Teammate Sierra Bertrand contributed a double and a single. Ema Gernander and Jordan Norris also doubled for Vergennes (4-7).
Rebecca McKelvey hit a double and a home run over the left-field fence for Spaulding. Sage Johnson produced a single, two doubles and a triple in the loss. Teammate Allison Everett added three singles. Mariah Hoar and Ariana Thurber added one hit apiece.
Losing pitcher Cydney Ferrer recorded 11 strikeouts and issued three walks. Spaulding (3-9) will travel to play Rice at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
U-32 18, Lamoille 6
EAST MONTPELIER — Grace Johnson and Caroline Flynn joined forces on the mound for the Raiders during Tuesday’s double-digit victory.
Johnson gave up three hits, issued two walks and recorded three strikeouts. Flynn allowed two four hits, issued one walk and struck out two batters.
U-32’s Elizabeth Guthrie went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a double. Johnson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a double. Teammate Sage Winner hit a three-run homer in the first inning. Cady Burgess (2-for-4) and Kiki Hayward (2-for-3) were also solid at the plate during the victory.
U-32 (6-2) will travel to play Northfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lamoille (4-6) will visit Lyndon the same day.
