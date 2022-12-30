BARRE - Sage MacAuley dropped in a career-high 23 points Thursday and the Spaulding girls basketball team passed a big Capital Division test by holding off Lake Region, 43-36.
Aliyah Elliot (seven points) and Yvonne Roberge (six points) also stepped up for the Crimson Tide. Sakoya Sweeney (17 points) and Alyssa Butler (nine points) paced the Rangers, who have advanced to the Barre Aud four years in a row and captured two titles in that span.
"We lost our focus in the second quarter and needed to regroup," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "Aliyah was big for us on the boards and Maddy Ashford was a spark on both ends of the floor. Sage worked hard to get open and make things happen inside. Sweeney was on Yvonne like glue all night and she was still able to control the floor. She made great things happen with her court vision and assists. The second half was championship basketball."
Lake Region (3-3) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (4-1) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danville 26, Williamstown 25
WILLIAMSTOWN - Laci Potter (17 points) hit the game-winning 3-pointer with six seconds left to lift the Bears past the Blue Devils on Thursday.
Williamstown was in front 11-8 after the first quarter and headed into halftime with a 20-13 advantage. But the Blue Devils couldn't extend their lead from the foul line and wound up going 3 of 14 from the stripe, allowing Danville to storm back at the end.
"Credit Danville: They never wavered," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said.
Danville (0-4) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Williamstown (2-2) will host Northfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lyndon 64, U-32 28
LYNDON - The Vikings handed the Raiders their third straight double-digit loss while making things look easy Thursday.
Brooke'lyn Robinson (25 points), Molly Renaudette (12 points) and Delaney Raymond (10 points) led the way for LI. Clara Wilson and Paige Parker scored six points apiece for the Raiders.
Lyndon (2-1) will host North Country at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. U-32 (0-3) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Burr & Burton 5, U-32 0
MIDDLEBURY - Mai-Liis Edwards and Kaelin Downey scored two goals apiece Thursday and Abigail Kopeck also found the back of the net to propel the Bulldogs to their second straight victory at the Middlebury Tournament.
Goalie Cyra Pacher stopped 14 shots for BBA, while Renee Porter finished with 28 saves for the Raiders. U-32 (1-6) will travel to play South Burlington at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday. Burr & Burton (5-0) will host Middlebury on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.
Middlebury 3, Harwood 0
MIDDLEBURY - The Tigers skated to their fifth straight victory Thursday while collecting their second shutout in a row to cap an impressive performance at the Middlebury Tournament.
Erin Sears and Ireland Hanley each tallied one goal and one assist, while Nyna Cole also scored and Sawyer Witscher notched one assist. Tigers goalie Ruby Hubbell stopped seven shots. Goalie Jordan Hunter made 56 saves for HU.
Middlebury (5-3) will travel to play Missisquoi at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (0-5) will host Rice the same day at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Brookline 5, Stowe 2
BROOKLINE, MASS - The Raiders grabbed an early lead and kept things close in the second period before unravelling at the end of Thursday's game.
Bo Graves scored the go-ahead goal 24 seconds into the gam on assists by Ashton Tibbits and Aaron Lepikko. The Raiders pulled ahead again midway through the second period, with Tibbits setting up Woody Reichelt.
James Redding scored Brookline's first goal on an assist from Stephan MacDougall, while Marcus Paes evened things up at 2-2 in the second period on a pass from Emmet Teahan.
Stephan Macdougall scored what proved to be the game-winner with 3:36 left in the second period. Noah Gurdin notched the assist. Emmet Teahan scored two insurance goals in the third period by beating Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse. Noah Gurdin tallied two assists on the late goals and Grady Ames added one assist.
"The first period we slowed the game down well and executed the plan," Stowe coach Jon Grace said. "We scored a quick goal to get ahead which put them on their heels a bit. The second period we got away from what we do well and it cost us going into the third. Liam Newhouse kept us in the game all night and faced a staggering amount of action between the pipes. Our defensive zone coverage and Liam kept us within striking distance until they broke out in the third. We got tired. Aaron Lepikko had a dominant performance on defense. He continues to improve and I look forward to seeing him progress moving forward. Ashton Tibbits also continues to impress me with his passing ability. Derek Baxter had an amazing game defensively. He is also making exceptional improvements to his game that will pay dividends in February and March."
