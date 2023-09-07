JOHNSON — Fair Haven graduate Brittney Love is off and flying as a freshman in her college soccer career.
She knocked in three goals, all in the first half, to help Vermont State University Johnson to a 7-0 lead by the break on Wednesday. The Badgers went on to a 9-0 victory over Vermont State University Randolph.
The Badgers will take a 1-1-1 record to Morrisville State on Saturday with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Elms 2, Norwich 1
CHICOPEE, Mass. – The Cadets fell in their Great Northeast Athletic Conferenc rival Wednesday night at Leary Field.
Tthe Blazers came out swinging and eventually scored two goals in a span of 41 seconds. In the ninth minute, Elms capitalized on a Cadet turnover and then Emily Basua opened the scoring. Soon after, a right-footed kick from just inside the penalty box by Kelly Malheiro extended the Blazer lead. Nine minutes later, Norwich cased on its first shot when Bella Roy scored from outside the penalty area.
The Blazer onslaught continued in the second half as they accumulated 13 shots, with seven on goal. However, NU goalie Rebecca Karis kept the game close by not allowing any more goals. Karis finished with eight saves.
“We got off to a slow start tonight, but the team battled back and made it a tight game,” Norwich coach Jared Cipriano said. “I was proud of the team for not giving in after going down 2-0 early on. They showed a lot of toughness tonight and we’ll look to build off of that for our game this weekend.”
Norwich will travel to play Emmanuel at 3 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Castleton 6, Johnson 1
CASTLETON — The Vermont State University Castleton men’s soccer team cruised to a 6-1 win against rival VTSU Johnson Wednesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Castleton scored a goal in the first half, but did the bulk of its damage after the break, scoring five times.
Matt Spiller, Adolphe Alfani, Charlie Cisneros, Toby Ritzkowski, Sam Barr and Seth Dube scored for the Spartans. Rutland alumnus Michael O’Connor had an assist, along with Ritzkowski.
Erick Soto had an early second-half goal for Johnson.
Castleton (1-2) hosts Clarkson on Saturday at 1 p.m.
GOLF
Arakelian prevails
BRATTLEBORO — Lakeside Golf Club’s David Arakelian took home the victory in the Vermont Golf Association’s Men’s Senior Amateur, finishing with a two-round score of 6-over.
He shot a 75 on Wednesday to lock up the win by four strokes over clubmate Timothy Bean, who shot 10-over.
Orleans Country Club’s Jeff Dolin was third 12-over, while Glen Boggini and Brian Cain were tied for fourth at 13-over.
Crown Point Country Club’s Greg Birsky won the Super Senior division, shooting 6-over. He shot 74 both days and won his division by four strokes.
The Legends Division was won by Brattleboro Country Club’s Hugh Barber, who shot 6-over. He shot a 73 on Wednesday.
Politano medals
WOODSTOCK — Otter Valley junior Lucas Politano earned medalist honors in Wednesday’s match hosted at Woodstock Country Club.
Politano shot 33 in the nine-hole event, beating Hartford’s Jaden Poirier (35) and Mill River’s Mattie Serafin (36).
Outside of Politano, Jackson Howe shot 47, Addison Boynton shot 53 and Jacob Tripp shot 54 for OV.
Outside of Serafin, Max McKee shot 52 for Mill River.
Killington Mountain School was in attendance as well and were led by Aidan Williamson’s 46.
Woodstock’s Tori McNamara was the female medalist, shooting a 60.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Union 3, Castleton 1
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The Vermont State University Castleton women’s volleyball team was dealt its first loss of the season on Wednesday night, falling in four sets to Union in non-conference action.
The Spartans (3-1) took the second set 26-24, but dropped the first set 25-16 and sets two and three 25-15, 25-14.
Jocelyn Ray led the VTSU Castleton attack with 10 kills on the night, marking the first double-digit kill performance of her young career. She also had five digs and a solo block. Caitlin Mahoney totaled six kills and a pair of aces while Hailey Martinovich had seven kills. Martinovich logged eight digs as well, with Mahoney added seven. Isabella Luna led the team with nine digs and Maddie Delsignore chipped in 13 assists and Madison Sheehan had three block assists.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Harris honored
CASTLETON — For the second time in as many seasons, Vermont State University Castleton field hockey standout Emily Harris received national recognition from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association by earning the organization’s National Offensive Player of the Week award.
Harris’ second-career weekly honor from the NFHCA comes after a nine-point game in the season-opening win against Union. She had four goals and an assist totaling nine points in the victory. Harris’ nine points were enough to end the first weekend of play as the nation’s top scorer.
The forward reaped the national honor a season ago during the Spartans’ LEC title run when she scored four goals with three assists in the playoffs.
The Spartans return to action on Saturday at noon when they take on SUNY Oneonta on the road.