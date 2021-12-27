WINDSOR — A long run across the middle of the game was the difference as the Windsor boys basketball team pulled away from Otter Valley 63-43 Monday night.
The Otters led by one point after one and trailed 25-21 at the half. Windsor taking the lead came on the back of an 18-2 run over the last six minutes of the second quarter, bleeding into the third.
The Yellow Jackets created some distance, outscoring Otter Valley by nine in the third to go up by 13 and Windsor continued to add on in the final frame.
“Defensively, we just fell apart. They scored at will,” said OV coach Mike Stark. “We didn’t shoot the ball well.”
Maison Fortin led all scorers with 23 points for the Yellow Jackets. Roger Petermann added nine points.
Otter Valley’s Hayden Bernhardt had 16 points and Drew Pelkey had eight points.
The Otters (1-3) are at Brattleboro on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 34, Rivendell 20
ORFORD, N.H. — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team returned to action Monday night, beating Rivendell 34-20.
The teams were tied 5-5 after one quarter, but the Mounties took control in the second, outscoring the Raptors 13-2. Maya Traska and Tiana Gallipo hit a 3-pointer apiece in the quarter.
It was MSJ’s first game in 11 days due to a team pause and with very little practice time, it took some time to get into the flow.
“In the second quarter, we finally settled down a bit,” said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. “We had to get our legs under us.”
Rivendell responded well and outscored MSJ by two in the third, before the Mounties finished the game strong with a 10-point fourth quarter.
Gallipo paced the MSJ attack with 10 points, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the free throw line.
Lauryn Charron added eight points and Haylee Rivers had six points for the Mounties.
Bruso was pleased with the Mounties’ defensive effort, carrying the team when the MSJ wasn’t putting up points in bunches.
Shaylee Carter had eight points to lead Rivendell, hitting two 3s in the game.
MSJ (3-0) is at Woodstock on Thursday at 3 p.m.
“We’re just trying to build on the momentum that we had going after the first two wins,” Bruso said.
INDOOR TRACK
Rutland’s Lillie 4th
BURLINGTON — Rutland indoor track senior Deirdre Lillie wasn’t slowed by the holiday lull. She posted a fourth-place finish in the girls 55-meter hurdles Monday morning at the University of Vermont.
Lillie finished with a time of 10.66 seconds, a new personal best.
Lillie was 15th in the girls 600-meter race with a time of 2:17.17, while teammate Emily Wigmore was three spots behind in 18th, and Lillie was 29th in the 300 meters
The Ravens got a seventh-place effort out of Calle Alexander in the girls 1000 meters. Alexander finished in 3:48.69.
As a team, the Rutland girls were 12th.
In the boys shot put, Rutland’s Jahmalie McKenzie set a personal best with a toss of 7.13 meters, good for 15th in the event.
Green Mountain had some strong showings at the meet as well. The Chieftain boys tied with Burlington for fourth overall and the girls were ninth on their side.
Mitchell Rounds took home top honors in the boys long jump with a jump of 5.58 meters, besting Essex’s Nathan Lyle by 0.06 meters.
Ben Munukka had a great meet for GM, finishing second in the high jump with a jump of 1.90 meters.
Munukka was also fourth in the 55-meter dash, finishing in 7.14 seconds. Rounds was eighth in 7.31 seconds. Munukka was 27th in the 300 meters.
Spaulding’s Christian Titus was 10th in the 55 meters. Titus was also 15th in the 300 meters, a spot behind teammate Nick Kidder. The Tide’s Cole Baitz (17th) and Noah Rubel (20th) were also in the top 20 of the 300 meters.
Kidder was eighth in the 600 meters, two spots ahead of Baitz.
GM’s Chandler Bernier was 14th in the boys shot put with a toss of 7.78 meters. Spaulding’s Aidan Ahearn (10.40 meters) was sixth.
On the girls side, Green Mountain’s Berkley Hutchins was fourth in the girls shot put with a throw of 8.42 meters.
Teammate Luna Burkland was sixth with 7.91 meters and Karen Vargas was 16th.
Grace Tyrrell was fifth in the 300 meters with a time of 47.56 seconds. She was eighth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.16 seconds.
Hutchins was 14th in the 55 meters and Bukland, in 20th, was the final GM runner in the top-20.
Kyra Burbela took sixth in the long jump with a jump of 3.85 meters.
The Green Mountain girls 4x200 relay team of Hutchins, Burbela, Tyrrell and Vargas was fifth with a time of 2:12.98.
Spaulding’s Mollie Moran had a solid showing at the meet, finishing 13th in 600 meters and 16th in long jump.
There is another indoor track meet for Thursday at Gardner-Collins Cage.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
The Rutland girls hockey team’s away game at CVU/Mount Mansfield and the Rutland boys basketball team’s home game against St. Johnsbury were postponed.
Reschedules
Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton announced a trio of boys basketball games that were rescheduled after previously being postponed.
Eaton, who is also the boys basketball coach, announced that the Phantoms’ away game at White River Valley will be played on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., the home game against Green Mountain will be on Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and the away game at Otter Valley will be on Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Break return
The Castleton University athletic programs are preparing to make their return from a multiple-week break for the holidays.
There are two events on the calendar this week for Spartan athletes.
The Castleton wrestling team is the first to compete, getting on the mat for the Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.
The CU women’s basketball team returns from break, hosting Fitchburg State on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The Norwich University men’s hockey team hosts the Northfield Savings Bank Holiday Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
