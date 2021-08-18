The Black Bear Biodiesel women's softball team is flying high after claiming first-place honors again at the Barre-Central Vermont League Tournament.
The squad capped a 28-4 season in one of the state's most competitive leagues. Black Bear avenged a mid-season loss to former champs Big Tree Brewing Stics by rolling to a pair of payback victories. The Big Tree team fell by a combined 16 runs during the back-to-back losses.
The championship featured a best-of-three showdown between Black Bear and the 2020 runners-up, State of Vermont Holli Dogg Day Care. A loss in the opener forced the Black Bear players to rally with their backs against the wall. After evening the series, Black Bear coasted to a 10-run victory in the finale.
The team features Lauryn DePaul, Stacey Fox, Marie Leibold, Andrea Bottiggi, Chelsea Hostetter, Hannah Smith, Megan Gingras, Becky Lovely, Hannah Haskins, Sarah Chap, Casey Willard and Joan Marie Misek. The coach is Jim Malloy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CU action heats up
The Castleton University campus was busier than it has been in months. The other Spartan fall sports team joined the football team for practices on Wednesday.
The football team went through a spirited practice at Dave Wolk Stadium in the morning and, on the rugby field beyond the south end zone, coach John O'Connor sent his men's soccer team through its first practice.
O'Connor has a roster of 29.
"It is the biggest team I have had in 25 years as a soccer coach," O'Connor said.
That includes a stint at the Division I level with the University of Rhode Island.
"We will have a lot of competition," O'Connor said.
Castleton football coach Tony Volpone has well over 100 players in the camp which opened on Aug. 11.
"One hundred pennies make a dollar," Volpone reminded the players.
Translation: The little things add up in the value of a football game.
Volpone's practice was punctuated with whoops and hollers. There was energy galore.
"We try to keep things up tempo," he said.
Volpone might have found a long snapper in one of the freshmen.
The Spartans were struggling with that part of the game and Volpone said New Hampshire Shrine team member Kevin McDonough (Concord) stepped up and looked very good.
Thursday, O'Connor will send his soccer players through a fitness test.
That will be the indicator as to how the players followed the summer workouts but O'Connor did say that his guys passed the eyeball test for being in shape on Wednesday.
CU volleyball coach Lindsay Bynon was thrilled with her first practice on Wednesday morning.
"It was awesome. There was super high energy," Bynon said.
"The new girls are fitting right in with the returning players."
She has a roster of 16 compared to eight during the COVID season and the 13 in 2019.
Bynon's team will tune up for the season opener at Plattsburgh State with a scrimmage in Castleton on Aug. 28 involving SUNY Adirondack and Norwich University.
The Castleton and Norwich football teams both have games at St. Lawrence University. The Cadets go to SLU on Sept. 11 and the Spartans make their trip on Sept. 25.
The Spartans also might have a scrimmage with St. Lawrence in Castleton but that is still being resolved.
If Castleton does host SLU in a scrimmage, there will be no Green & White Game. If the SLU scrimmage does not happen, there will be a Green & White Game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.