NASHUA, N.H. — Saturday would have been the last hurrah for the state’s best high school soccer graduated seniors, but their final chance was taken away by something out of their control.
The 2020 Lions Twin State Soccer Cup, which pits the best of Vermont and New Hampshire against each other, was canceled back in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two games would have been played Saturday at Rivier University’s Joanne Merrill Field in Nashua, N.H. had the pandemic not washed them away.
The Vermont girls roster consisted of: Helen Worden, Burlington; Grace Pinkus, Burr and Burton; Gillian Magnier, Shelby Stratton, CVU; Emma Whitney, Essex; Amaya Rogers, Harwood; Marcy Dockham, Olivia King, Milton; Jordan Mattison, Rachael Jones, Mount Anthony; Addy Harris, Mount Abraham; Lauren Flewelling, Mount Mansfield; Cypress Levitt, Montpelier; Grace Giroux, North Country; Olivia White, Otter Valley; Alex Dostie, Rice; Kendyl Boisvert, Rivendell; Caroline Coloutti, Logan Kinsman, Rutland; Grace Davis, Thetford; Mia Harton, Madeline Liebegott, South Burlington; Cassandra Graves, Spaulding; Emily Rooney, Vergennes.
The Vermont girls head coach was Mount Abraham’s Dustin Corrigan.
The Vermont boys team consisted of: Kam Dunsmore, BFA-St. Albans; Gus Williams, Luke Williams, Brattleboro; Will Fox, Burr and Burton; Jonah Roberts, Erik Stolen, Cullen Swett, CVU; Foster Viau, Colchester; Kaj Boerri, Nick Jones, Hartford; Ollie Hammond, Harwood; Spencer Doran, Middlebury; Nick Desouza, Milton; Eric McKean, Mount Abraham; Ezra Bush, Asher Symanowicz, Mount Mansfield; Saywer Pierpont, Otter Valley; Konrad Tillman, Gregor Vogel, St. Johnsbury; Spencer Baker, Sammy Slamani, South Burlington; Jackson Seivwright, Alex Tilgner, Stowe; Lek Nath Luitel, Winooski.
The Vermont boys head coach was Rob Cole of CVU.
New Hampshire leads the all-time series on the boys side 20-17-8 and 19-13-5 on the girls side.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AE postpones fall sports
BOSTON — The conferences continue to fall like dominoes.
The American East Conference, which the University of Vermont competes in, decided on Friday to postpone fall sports competition and championships for the duration of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
The conference made clear to say that this was just a postponement, not a cancellation.
With this announcement, the conference will develop plans for a competitive structure in the second semester and will identify a working group to begin studying this immediately.
Athletics activities and student-athlete services for fall sports, including but not limited to training, practice, strength and conditioning, athletic training and academic support, will be permitted at each institution’s discretion in adherence with NCAA rules and local and state health and safety guidelines.
The decision and framework for fall sport operations were unanimously approved by the league’s Board of Presidents.
The conference will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements at a later date regarding its winter sports, as necessary.
